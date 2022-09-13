ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Flood victims in Pakistan face perilous conditions, food shortages

By Thomas Leffler,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 3 days ago

A humanitarian crisis has unfolded from the weeks of unrelenting flooding in the hard-hit country, which is in dire need of food, clean water, medicine and clean sanitary facilities.

A dire situation has emerged out of Pakistan after weeks of deadly flooding displaced more than 100,000 from their homes and devastated countless acres of crops, leaving those stranded in desperate need of food, water and medical care.

Flooding in Pakistan over the past month has been brought on by record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in the country's northern mountains. According to Pakistan's National Disaster Management Agency, the floods have killed at least 1,314 people, including 458 children, and have impacted 33 million overall as of Sept. 5.

In July and August, Pakistan recorded 15.4 inches of rain - nearly 190% more than the 30-year average, The Guardian reported. And Pakistan's largest city, Karachi, more than tripled its monthly rainfall in 24 hours during monsoon downpours in late July, AccuWeather reported.

Structural damage throughout the country has been immense, with nearly two million homes and businesses destroyed, along with 7,000 kilometers of roads and numerous bridges washed away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tiD6Q_0hstjovU00

In the past weeks, a new body of water created by the floods in southern Sindh (one of Pakistan's four provinces) has grown miles wide, displacing thousands and leaving hundreds of villages and farm and underwater, AFP reported.

"Nobody knows where their village is anymore, the common man can no longer recognize his own home," rescued villager Ayaz Ali told AFP.

His village was submerged under nearly 23 feet (seven meters) of water, and many of his fellow residents have been left stranded by the devastation. The overflowing Indus River has only exacerbated the harsh conditions.

Ali has been serving as a navigator for the Pakistan Navy during ongoing rescue missions, identifying submerged villages in hopes of helping those in need. Ali is working with volunteers to deliver aid and to ferry those in need of medical care back to makeshift relief camps.

"They (children) are suffering from diarrhea and vomiting. Whenever they eat, they throw up," said rescued villager Ali Raza. "That is why we are going to the city to get them some medicine. My daughter (baby) is suffering from fever and diarrhea, so does my son."

The perilous situation also has created critical health issues for those who refuse to evacuate. Some who choose to remain in place, afraid of leaving their livestock unattended, have been accepting the supplies given by volunteers.

  • Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

"Our life and death is linked with our village, how can we leave?" said villager Aseer Ali, knee-deep in water, who was also refusing to let his wife, who is eight months pregnant, evacuate.

"We need fodder for the cattle like buffaloes and cows, as well as for our cats and dogs," he told AFP.

The conditions in Sindhi villages have been made worse by rampant crime that has popped up in the wake of the flooding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fceFw_0hstjovU00

"There are people stealing things (when homes are abandoned)," Sindhi villager Saeed Panwar told AFP. "We are poor people and can hardly feed ourselves. We have young children at home too, so we leave two members of the family behind (while men go to town for supplies)."

Those that have made the journey to the makeshift camps have reported plights that rival the dire status of their homes, including horrible odors caused by rotting vegetation and garbage, as well as a lack of functioning toilets. Currently, more than 660,000 people are living in the camps.

"There is an immense need for drinking water and toilet facilities," Muhammad Iqbal, of the Pakistan-based humanitarian organization Alkhidmat Foundation, told AFP. But he cautioned that they may have to wait longer.

Iqbal said the government's priority is "draining the flooded areas," leaving relief work mainly in the hands of volunteers until the flooding issues have been resolved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ApUe1_0hstjovU00

Meanwhile, the flooding's impact on Pakistan's food supply has been a concern, as the country's agricultural belt has been left underwater. The International Rescue Committee has estimated that the floods have damaged more than 3.6 million acres of crops throughout Pakistan.

Typically an exporter of surplus wheat to Afghanistan and other countries, Pakistan is now in need of imports of wheat and vegetables.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif recently briefed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the situation, thanking Turkey for bringing over food, tents and medicine for the relief efforts. For those stuck in the makeshift camps, the country and its military, along with United Nations agencies and local charities, have provided much-needed food. Currently, more than 660,000 people are living in the camps.

After urging the United Nations to send help, various countries including the United States have pitched in, sending more than 60 planeloads of aid to Pakistan. Three U.S. military planes carrying aid landed in the southern Sindh province Monday, according to a Foreign Ministry statement, with 10 such flights arriving in the area since the crisis began.

"The acute loss of farmland and agriculture is likely to be felt in the months and years ahead," International Rescue Committee director Shabnam Baloch told The Associated Press. "It is vital that the humanitarian response remains fully funded in order to give the people of Pakistan the best chance of rebuilding their lives."

This week will be another challenging one in the country, according to the Meteorological Department, as light rain is expected to hit during the week in flood-stricken areas.

"There is a storm centered over extreme western India that will bring some showers and thunderstorms to the extreme southeastern portion of Pakistan through Tuesday evening," AccuWeather meteorologist Dave Bowers noted. "A few places could pick up an inch of two."

Bowers also stated that dry weather will "dominate" through the rest of the week, while rainy weather will be concentrated from the northwest coast of India eastward to Bangladesh.

Within the struggle, however, volunteers have been unwavering in support of their fellow countrymen and women.

"(I volunteered) because it's a good thing," naval volunteer Lt. Col. Khurram told AFP. "If you save one soul, you have saved the whole of humanity. So, since the flood has started, I have been deployed...I have tried to save a lot of lives, and it makes me happy. I feel very satisfied."

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

‘I have never seen so many cases’: Volunteer doctors tackle horror of Pakistan flooding aftermath

Hungry children surviving by drinking contaminated water, pregnant women waiting for treatment in relief camps and elderly people unable to find life-saving medicines – these are some of the heartbreaking scenes described by the volunteers helping millions of victims of the catastrophic floods in Pakistan.Speaking to The Independent, those struggling to help at the epicentre of the disaster rued the minuscule amount of aid received so far compared with the massive scale of the crisis the vulnerable South Asian nation is suffering.Official figures say the climate crisis-induced disaster has led to hundreds of thousands being forced from their homes, with...
ASIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammad Iqbal
Vice

You Can’t Grow Food in This Country and Children Are Dying

DOLOW, Somalia – As the wails of emaciated babies filled an infant care ward in western Somalia, one bed was silent. Staff pulled a grey blanket over Someye Isak, who had just died of hypoglycaemia arising from severe malnutrition. She was two years old. Her relatives buried her in the red sand and thorn bushes outside the aid camp they fled to after their crops dried up.
AFRICA
Vice

Flood Survivor in Pakistan Was Lured With Relief Goods, Then Gang-Raped

Police in Nawabshah, Pakistan, have arrested a man for allegedly gang-raping a teenage survivor of the country’s deadly floods, after luring her with flood aid. According to local police, they made the arrest after the teenage girl’s video testimony of her horrific ordeal went viral on social media. In the video, she accused two men of promising her relief supplies, abducting and confining her in an abandoned house, and then – with three other men – gang-raping her for days. According to one report, the survivor said she was drugged before being sexually assaulted.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan People#Food Shortages#Pakistan Navy#Disaster Management#Guardian#Afp
AFP

Syrian ex-prisoners haunted by horrors of 'salt rooms'

When a Syrian prison guard tossed him into a dimly-lit room, the inmate Abdo was surprised to find himself standing ankle-deep in what appeared to be salt. Moments later came the second, grisly, surprise: as a barefoot Abdo was treading gingerly across the room, he stumbled on a corpse, emaciated and half-buried in the salt.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

More than 1000 people killed in catastrophic floods in Pakistan

A “monster monsoon” barreled down on Pakistan, destroying entire villages and displacing more than 3 million people. The heavy rain that began in June is causing flash floods all along the Indus River, from the north of the country to the south. Rescuers are using any means, and in one case, even some rope and a bed frame, to pull people to safety. The government is calling on the international community for help, saying they can’t cope with the disaster on their own.Aug. 28, 2022.
ACCIDENTS
Washington Examiner

Betraying the US and Europe, Viktor Orban again delivers for his Russian master

Once again belying his carefully cultivated status as a conservative friend of America, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban threw another wrench into U.S. foreign policy on Tuesday. Unsatisfied with turning Hungary into the Chinese Communist Party's primary European outpost, Orban apparently now intends to cripple Ukrainian and European security amid...
U.S. POLITICS
The US Sun

Desperate Chinese residents brawl over food & strip shelves as 21 million people plunged into world’s strictest lockdown

DESPERATE Chinese residents brawled over food and stripped shelves as they tried to stock up on supplies before being plunged into the world's strictest lockdown. The city of Chengdu - home to 21 million people - has been locked down after just 157 new infections were recorded as Beijing continues to pursue its "zero-Covid" policy.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Country
India
NewsBreak
Environment
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE Pictured: Wife of millionaire ex-Wonga boss, 52, who he dumped for homewrecker Ukrainian refugee after she was welcomed into their family home following Russian invasion

A former boss of disgraced payday loan firm Wonga has ditched his wife for a Ukrainian refugee who moved in with them at their family home. Investor and dotcom entrepreneur Haakon Overli, 52, is said to have begun a love affair with the Eastern European woman after she moved into the couple's Surrey estate following the Russian invasion.
CELEBRITIES
CBS LA

Pakistan floods damage mysterious ancient ruins as death toll climbs

Islamabad — Its millennia-old clay walls have borne silent witness to countless floods in the Indus River valley over the centuries, but officials say this year's catastrophic monsoon season could overwhelm Pakistan's ancient archaeological site of Mohenjo-daro. Most of the ruins, which sit in the country's inundated southern province of Sindh, date back around 4,500 years. It's a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and considered to be among the best-preserved ancient urban settlements in all of South Asia. Now a calamity that scientists say the modern, developed world bears much of the blame for is devastating millions of lives across Pakistan, and...
ENVIRONMENT
americanmilitarynews.com

Roman ruins reappear from river in drought-stricken Europe almost 2,000 years later

Dropping water levels revealed a massive complex of Roman ruins in Spain as Europe continues to struggle under a record-breaking drought. Ancient Romans began construction on a military camp in what is now northwestern Spain, along the Lima River in Galicia, in about 75 AD, Spanish researchers wrote in a 2018 study. They abandoned the camp about a century later.
EUROPE
nationalinterest.org

Chechen Leader Kadyrov Condemns Russian Army After Kharkiv Defeat

The Chechen strongman blamed Russian officers for the loss and suggested that Putin had not been made fully aware of the situation on the ground in Ukraine. Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Russia’s Chechen Republic and a key loyalist of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, condemned the leadership of Russia’s military in an eleven-minute audio clip posted to Telegram on Sunday.
POLITICS
Cheddar News

A Third of Pakistan is Under Water Amid Historic Floods

The death toll continues to rise in Pakistan, where monsoon rains and flooding have killed more than 1,100 people, including almost 400 children. At least 33 million people have been affected by the flooding, which began in mid-June. Sherzada Khan, Concern Worldwide's Pakistan acting country director, joined Cheddar News to discuss the impact of the flooding and what’s being done to help flood victims.
ENVIRONMENT
TheDailyBeast

Woman Arrested in South Korea After Bodies of Two Children Found in Suitcases in New Zealand

A woman has been arrested in South Korea after the remains of two young children were found stuffed in suitcases in New Zealand in what police described as a “very challenging” investigation.New Zealand Police confirmed the arrest, revealing South Korean authorities arrested the woman on a Korean arrest warrant pursuant to two charges of murder relating to the two young victims.The arrest warrant was issued by the Korean courts as a result of a request by New Zealand Police for an arrest warrant under the extradition treaty between New Zealand and the South Korea, said Detective Inspector Tofilau Fa’amanuia Vaaelua.The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AccuWeather

AccuWeather

75K+
Followers
2K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy