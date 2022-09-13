Read full article on original website
MOSQUITO FIRE SUNDAY UPDATE: Containment increases to 34% as rain arrives
This story was updated at 5:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. As burned acreage approached 75,000, containment on the Mosquito Fired increased to 34 percent as firefighters overnight strengthened existing containment lines, notably “on the south and western flanks,” according to the Sunday morning incident report. Crews also monitored control lines on Deadwood Road because of pockets of heat below those lines.
Guest editorial: Mosquito Fire a hard-hitting reminder for home hardening
Auburn City Fire Department: https://www.auburn.ca.gov/159/Fire CAL FIRE: Fire.ca.gov. For low-cost retrofits from CAL FIRE, go to osfm.fire.ca.gov. Greater Auburn Area Fire Safe Council: https://www.auburn.ca.gov/212/Greater-Auburn-Area-Fire-Safe-Council Greater Auburn Area Firewise Community Forum: https://www.facebook.com/groups/608900356594093 Auburnfiresafecouncil@gmail.com Placer County Resources: Contact the regional coordinator for the Firewise USA® program in Placer County by email at FireReady@placer.ca.gov or by phone at 530-886-FIRE (3473). National Fire Protection Association: NFPA.org For more about home hardening, go to ReadyForWildFire.org. For more about readying for a Red Flag Warning, go to iafc.org. To make a donation to the Mosquito Fire Relief Fund, go to Placer Community Foundations direct link at PlacerCF.org/relief. For previous columns in this series, go to GoldCountryMedia.com.
Resident, pets rescued from burning Folsom garage
First responders from the Folsom Fire Department and the Folsom Police Department, with assistance from Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District made a dramatic rescue from a structure fire in Folsom Sunday. At 4:48 a.m. units were dispatched to Gold Mine Court in the American River Canyon community for an initial report...
One killed in El Dorado Hills crash Saturday
An El Dorado Hills man was reportedly the victim of a fatal vehicle accident Saturday morning. Shortly after 7:00 a.m. Saturday, units from the El Dorado Hills Fire Department, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) we’re dispatched to Salmon Falls Road near the intersection of Salmon Valley Lane in El Dorado Hills for what was reported in a 911 call as a rollover accident.
Register, license, tax
I was wandering through one of those local community chat things online wherein there was a post from a bike rider noting, somewhat ironically, that drivers in his neighborhood often run stop signs, causing him some distress. As you nine loyal readers can imagine, there were about 76 comments following...
Sacramento man sentenced to 25 years to life for third strike following Auburn burglaries
The Placer County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Monday a Sacramento man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for a third-strike, first-degree residential burglary. Roy Lee Foster, 57, was involved in a March 3 burglary at 5 a.m. on Silverhawk Way in Auburn. According to the District...
Suspect dies after hit and run, officer-involved shooting in Auburn
This story was update at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. A hit-and-run on Interstate 80 in Auburn on Saturday ended a few minutes later when a California Highway Patrol officer shot a man who was armed with a knife near Applebee’s on Bell Road. It was the second...
State of the Community Awards: Placer Probation honored for service, dedication to community
Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of stories featuring the winners of several categories leading up to the State of the Community Awards on Oct. 6 at the Gold Country Fairgrounds. Every year, the Auburn community selects nine honorees to highlight for their above-and-beyond service to...
Auburn doctor hits the slopes with the US National Ski Team
It's said if you do what you love, you will never work a day in your life. That is the case for Greg Lichtman, a sports medicine doctor and orthopedic surgeon at Sutter Health in Auburn. Lichtman’s passions outside of medicine include skiing and trail running, the former of which led to his newest challenge.
Mr. & Mrs. Coach: Placer's Isaac has a new assistant in tennis program
In the 19 years Tom Isaac has been at the helm of the Placer High School tennis program, it has thrived. Placer has claimed 18 league championships, 10 Sac-Joaquin Section titles and two section runner-up finishes. Now joining Isaac in the green and gold is his wife, Jen, who has...
