GCMS volleyball loses 25-12, 25-13 to Eureka
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity volleyball team lost 25-12, 25-13 to Eureka on Thursday. “I think we had higher hopes tonight. We were setting our sights a little higher on the outcome,” GCMS head coach Crystal Richard said. “Unfortunately, we just didn’t get there.”
PBL volleyball wins in three sets over Prairie Central
FAIRBURY – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity volleyball team won 25-22, 19-25, 25-19 over Prairie Central on Thursday. Bailey Bruns had 13 kills, three assists, one block and seven digs for PBL (6-3, 1-1 Illini Prairie Conference) while Araya Stack had 14 assists, 11 digs and one ace, Aubrey Busboom had five assists, two digs and one block.
Fisher/GCMS soccer wins 8-0 over Rantoul/PBL
FISHER – The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda soccer teams area tale of two squads. With an 8-0 win over Rantoul/PBL on Wednesday, Fisher/GCMS won its fifth match in a row. “Overall, that was a good game for us,” Fisher/GCMS head coach Robbie Dinkins said. “I thought the guys did...
PBL freshman football wins 58-14 over Pontiac
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda freshman football team won 58-14 over Pontiac on Thursday. Cael Bruns ran for a 32-yard touchdown to start the scoring. After Pontiac took an 8-6 lead with a 40-yard touchdown pass, Kayden Vance connected with Jack Wesslund for a 13-yard touchdown and with Tyler Cole for the two-point conversion to reclaim the lead at 14-8.
Cissna Park/Christ Lutheran volleyball wins in two sets over BHRA
CISSNA PARK – The Cissna Park/Christ Lutheran volleyball team won 25-20, 25-19 over Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin on Thursday. Brooklyn Stadeli had four aces and nine digs for CP/CL (9-0, 3-0 Vermilion Valley Conference) while Addison Lucht had seven kills, Mikayla Knake had 16 assists. Cissna Park def. Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 25-20, 25-19 At...
Rantoul/PBL boys golf places second in triangular meet
RANTOUL – The Rantoul/PBL boys golf team finished second in a triangular meet on Thursday. The Eagles shot a 161 while Mahomet-Seymour shot a 151 and St. Thomas More shot a 175. Mason Uden finished third individually with a score of 38 while Ross Gawenda finished fourth with a...
PBL JH baseball advances to regional semifinals with 15-5 win over Bement
BEMENT – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School baseball team won 15-5 over Bement in the IESA Class 2A Sullivan Regional quarterfinals on Wednesday. The Panthers (3-11) scored 11 runs in the third inning to erase a 5-4 deficit. Ben Strebeck, Mason Loschen and Konnor Burnett each drew a leadoff...
GCMS MS baseball loses 4-1 to Heyworth in regional quarterfinals
HEYWORTH – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School baseball team lost 4-1 to Heyworth in the IESA Class 2A regional quarterfinals on Wednesday. Graydon Leonard hit 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored for GCMS (4-11) at the plate. On the mound, Leonard allowed four runs – three earned...
GCMS volleyball loses 25-9, 25-16 to Fieldcrest
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity volleyball team lost 25-9, 25-16 to Fieldcrest on Tuesday. Sophia Ray had three kills, four assists, five digs and one ace while Natalie DeSchepper had two kills, two blocks and two digs, Savannah Shumate had one kill, three blocks and three digs, Rylee Stephens had three assists and two digs, Madison McCreary had 10 digs, Aubrey Williams had two kills and Reagan Tompkins had two kills and one block.
GCMS tennis loses 6-3 to Maroa-Forsyth
FORSYTH – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley tennis team lost 6-3 to Maroa-Forsyth on Tuesday. Katie Steidinger defeated Kristen Tuan 8-6, Lexi Cliff defeated Hana Qidan 8-7 (7) and Syda Schlickman defeated Shorkea Qidan 8-3 to earn GCMS’s match wins. Audrey Iverson lost 8-7 (7) to Jasmeet Kaur, Katelynn Shockey...
GCMS MS softball ends season with 8-1 loss to Bismarck-Henning in regional final
HOOPESTON – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School softball team ended its season with a loss in the IESA Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional championship game. The Falcons lost 8-1 to Bismarck-Henning on Tuesday to end their season with a record of 12-4. They scored their lone run in the...
It’s All Pierce In $22,022 Fairbury Score
FAIRBURY, Ill. — The “Smooth Operator” Bobby Pierce scored an impressive victory Tuesday night at the Fairbury American Legion Speedway as he captured the 50-lap, $22,022-to-win, Castrol FloRacing Night in America “One for the Road” presented by I-Beam Sliding Doors dirt late model event. The...
PBL proceeding with plans to replace show choir with spring musicals
PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district is moving forward with plans to eliminate the show choir program at both the junior high and high schools and replace it with annual school musicals. The two schools’ new chorus director, Christopher Lerch, provided the school board Wednesday with an updated written...
Obituary: Ruth Roque
Ruth Ellen Roque, 78, of Rantoul formerly of Gibson City peacefully passed away Monday September 12, 2022 at the Eagle View Supportive Living Center in Rantoul. Graveside services will be held at the Onarga Township Cemetery in Onarga, Pastor Stacy Landry officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to CATSNAP of Champaign.
Bed, Bath & Beyond stores closing: 6 Illinois locations among closures, company says
The company has released a list of stores that will close by the end of the year.
Bridge construction starting in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of Route 105 in Decatur will be closing on Monday as crews start the next project of the Rebuild Illinois capital program. The project will overhaul a bridge carrying Route 105 over Lake Decatur, replacing the bridge deck, abutments, steel beams and approach pavement. The Illinois Department of Transportation said […]
Paxton Park District to host Halloween parade
PAXTON – The Paxton Park Board held a discussion regarding a Halloween Parade for the fall of 2022 at Tuesday’s meeting. Paxton Park District Recreation Director Cody Evans explained that he discussed the parade with the Paxton chief of police, who is supportive of a parade. The parade has not taken place since 2019.
State Police: Route 1 reopen after deadly crash
Update at 5:11 p.m. on 9/12/2022 The Vermilion County Coroner has identified the victim of Monday’s crash on Route 1. Coroner Jane McFadden said the victim’s name is Madison R. Baker. She was 21 years old and lived in Georgetown. The Illinois State Police and McFadden’s office are continuing to investigate the crash and her […]
Area towns to receive 2nd round of COVID-19 relief funds
SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced last Wednesday that more than 1,200 small cities, towns and villages in the state — including those in Ford and Iroquois counties — will receive a combined $371 million as part of the second round of funding through the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) specifically designated for so-called “non-entitlement units” (NEUs).
Decatur police searching for missing woman
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Dawn Varvel, 56, was last seen voluntarily leaving her residence during the morning hours of September 9th. Varvel was last seen in a white colored Nissan Rouge, bearing the registration of BN 95561. We're told...
