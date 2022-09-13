GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity volleyball team lost 25-9, 25-16 to Fieldcrest on Tuesday. Sophia Ray had three kills, four assists, five digs and one ace while Natalie DeSchepper had two kills, two blocks and two digs, Savannah Shumate had one kill, three blocks and three digs, Rylee Stephens had three assists and two digs, Madison McCreary had 10 digs, Aubrey Williams had two kills and Reagan Tompkins had two kills and one block.

GIBSON CITY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO