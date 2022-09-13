ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WATCH: LA Residents Stunned by Brutal Bear Brawl in Neighborhood Street

Residents in the Los Angeles County neighborhood earlier this week were stunned when a brutal bear brawl erupted in the street. According to Patch.com, the incident happened in Monrovia, California, which is supposedly known for animals from the San Gabriel Mountains stopping by to go through residents’ garbage. The bear brawl was caught by a security camera which showed the bears growling and swiping at one another in broad daylight. Eventually, one of the bears chased the other bear across the street and up a driveway.
MONROVIA, CA
1 car overturned, 4 others damaged in 91 Freeway crash

A five-vehicle crash in Anaheim Friday morning overturned one car and shut down traffic on the eastbound side of the 91 Freeway. The crash took place on the freeway in between Pioneer Boulevard and Norwalk Boulevard.A gray Toyota Yaris was overturned as a result to the crash. At least one person had to be put on a stretcher and transported to a hospital. The crash also left a white Toyota Camry and Mini Cooper stuck in the car pool lane. As a result, traffic on the eastbound side of the freeway came to a standstill. The overturned vehicle was originally found on the carpool lane as well. It's unclear at this moment what led up to the crash and if there were any other injuries.Moreover, drivers are warned to avoid driving near the SR-91 Freeway in Corona this weekend as there will be road work from Friday evening into Monday.
ANAHEIM, CA
Some Regal, Edwards theaters in Orange County abruptly closed for good

Some ticketholders encountered a plot twist in real life when they arrived at the Regal theater they planned to watch a movie at, only to find it permanently closed.Cineworld, the parent company of Regal Cinemas, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week, leading to the closure of two dozen movie theaters. Locations in Anaheim Hills, Irvine, and Calabasas are slated to close later this month, or have already closed.It was an unwelcome surprise to moviegoers in Anaheim Hills who had already bought tickets."Was kinda bummed, because I was going to do some kind of self-care kind of night and take time for myself," Amanda Ng said. Ng said she was notified of a refund through Fandango, but thought it might be a scam."We can't go to another theater, because its like a one night only thing," Rudger Cole said. "But it kind of sucks, because we kind of planned our day around this."Employees who remain at the shuttered theater say their jobs are now to clean the building out.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Jewish delis are rare, but this Glendora diner aims to please

The Inland Empire used to have Jewish delis, you tell me. Downtown Riverside had Relish, run by Jewish immigrants from Russia, says Adina Hemley. Temecula had a deli too, under at least three iterations, says Bob Sher. Pomona had Greene’s. Upland had Stein’s. About Stein’s, Richard Armour rhapsodized:...
GLENDORA, CA
Irvine Co. Moves Ahead with Orange Heights Community

Newport Beach-based Irvine Co. plans to break ground this fall on the Orange Heights residential community that’s been in the works for nearly two decades. The community, located south of Irvine Regional Park off Santiago Canyon Road, was first approved in 2005 as a 4,000-home project that stretched from East Orange to Irvine Lake. In 2014, the project was significantly scaled down with all approved development east of the SR-241 nixed to provide more open space on the Irvine Ranch.
IRVINE, CA
This Woman Feeds Thousands a Day at Orange County’s Best Beaches

Having the State of California as her landlord was very much not the plan for Alicia Cox. The former marketing director-turned-restaurateur spent years growing brands for others in Las Vegas, but now — thanks to a combination of providence and preparedness — she’s the quiet Orange County queen of concessions, serving up food to thousands and thousands of the 9 million-plus beachgoers who trek each summer season to the state-owned sand. All told, Cox’s Prjkt (pronounced Project) Group oversees six concepts up and down Pacific Coast Highway at both Bolsa Chica and Huntington state beaches, with a seventh in the works. It’s hard, weather-affected work, but these days Cox wouldn’t have it any other way.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Breaking News: Beaumont, CA: Medical transport helicopter makes an emergency landing in the area of North Highland Springs Avenue near Brookside Avenue.

Sources: CAL FIRE and Riverside County Fire Department (Information) Beaumont, California: A medical transport helicopter has made an emergency landing in the area of North Highland Springs Avenue near Brookside Avenue on Thursday, September 15th, 2022. According to CAL FIRE and Riverside County Fire Department, at 12:25 a.m. PT, medical...
BEAUMONT, CA
Arrested dead at SA hospital

A man arrested by Santa Ana police after a hit-and-run accident and a pursuit on Tuesday died at a hospital early Thursday morning. According to the SAPD, the incident began on Tuesday at 1:45 p.m. when officers responded to a hit and run traffic collision in the area of 1800 N. Broadway in Santa Ana. Witnesses say a white van left the area southbound on Broadway.
SANTA ANA, CA
The Fall of Los Angeles

But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Police chase: 3 suspects surrender to authorities following short pursuit in Pasadena

LOS ANGELES - Three grand theft auto robbery suspects surrendered to authorities following a short-lived pursuit in Pasadena on Wednesday morning. The driver of a black BMW sedan led authorities on the 110 Freeway from downtown Los Angeles to a neighborhood in Pasadena where he stopped the vehicle and eventually got out of the car, along with two other suspects.
PASADENA, CA
Historic cars on historic street

Since Main Street in Garden Grove is the place where the history of the community began, it’s suitable but that it become a place for historic motor vehicles to gather, be admired and serve as a living museum of transportation history. On Friday evenings, Dianne Bain, the organizer and...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Michelin Star Dim Sum Restaurant in Orange County - Tim Ho Wan

Tim Ho Wan is known as the Dim Sum Specialists because of their expertise, experience, and knowledge in making dim sum dishes. They always use fresh ingredients that are delivered daily and each dish is made with serious attention to detail. Their most popular dish is their world-famous BBQ pork buns which are very unique and so different from regular BBQ pork buns, you'll find out why soon! They have a wide selection of other dim sum items, all of which were fantastic.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

