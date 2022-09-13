Read full article on original website
WATCH: LA Residents Stunned by Brutal Bear Brawl in Neighborhood Street
Residents in the Los Angeles County neighborhood earlier this week were stunned when a brutal bear brawl erupted in the street. According to Patch.com, the incident happened in Monrovia, California, which is supposedly known for animals from the San Gabriel Mountains stopping by to go through residents’ garbage. The bear brawl was caught by a security camera which showed the bears growling and swiping at one another in broad daylight. Eventually, one of the bears chased the other bear across the street and up a driveway.
1 car overturned, 4 others damaged in 91 Freeway crash
A five-vehicle crash in Anaheim Friday morning overturned one car and shut down traffic on the eastbound side of the 91 Freeway. The crash took place on the freeway in between Pioneer Boulevard and Norwalk Boulevard.A gray Toyota Yaris was overturned as a result to the crash. At least one person had to be put on a stretcher and transported to a hospital. The crash also left a white Toyota Camry and Mini Cooper stuck in the car pool lane. As a result, traffic on the eastbound side of the freeway came to a standstill. The overturned vehicle was originally found on the carpool lane as well. It's unclear at this moment what led up to the crash and if there were any other injuries.Moreover, drivers are warned to avoid driving near the SR-91 Freeway in Corona this weekend as there will be road work from Friday evening into Monday.
Some Regal, Edwards theaters in Orange County abruptly closed for good
Some ticketholders encountered a plot twist in real life when they arrived at the Regal theater they planned to watch a movie at, only to find it permanently closed.Cineworld, the parent company of Regal Cinemas, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week, leading to the closure of two dozen movie theaters. Locations in Anaheim Hills, Irvine, and Calabasas are slated to close later this month, or have already closed.It was an unwelcome surprise to moviegoers in Anaheim Hills who had already bought tickets."Was kinda bummed, because I was going to do some kind of self-care kind of night and take time for myself," Amanda Ng said. Ng said she was notified of a refund through Fandango, but thought it might be a scam."We can't go to another theater, because its like a one night only thing," Rudger Cole said. "But it kind of sucks, because we kind of planned our day around this."Employees who remain at the shuttered theater say their jobs are now to clean the building out.
lafocusnewspaper.com
Jewish delis are rare, but this Glendora diner aims to please
The Inland Empire used to have Jewish delis, you tell me. Downtown Riverside had Relish, run by Jewish immigrants from Russia, says Adina Hemley. Temecula had a deli too, under at least three iterations, says Bob Sher. Pomona had Greene’s. Upland had Stein’s. About Stein’s, Richard Armour rhapsodized:...
sunnews.org
Huntington Harbour movie/TV actor designed Sundial clock at local Fire House
I was sitting in the Bolsa Chica Conservancy Parking Lot on Warner Avenue near Pacific Coast Highway, when I looked up to see a huge sundial clock on the side of a Fire Station across the street. I haven’t seen any other sundial clocks around the area and wondered who created it.
State Won’t Let Garden Grove Walk Away from One of Area’s Last Open Green Spaces
The community’s big open green dream refuses to die in Garden Grove. In March, city officials pulled the plug on the would-be redevelopment of one of central Orange County’s last open green spaces between two built-out and park poor cities. It’s called the Willowick Golf Course, all 104...
Here’s How Orange County’s 3 Biggest Cities Spent Their Latest COVID Bailout Money
As cities across Orange County and the U.S. faced economic downturns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government poured billions in bailout money to help them out. That money is part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), a federal bailout bill that is sending $350 billion to state and local governments as well as territorial and tribal governments.
Orange County Business Journal
Irvine Co. Moves Ahead with Orange Heights Community
Newport Beach-based Irvine Co. plans to break ground this fall on the Orange Heights residential community that’s been in the works for nearly two decades. The community, located south of Irvine Regional Park off Santiago Canyon Road, was first approved in 2005 as a 4,000-home project that stretched from East Orange to Irvine Lake. In 2014, the project was significantly scaled down with all approved development east of the SR-241 nixed to provide more open space on the Irvine Ranch.
Orange County Celebrates ‘El Grito,’ Mexican Independence Day in Santa Ana
Orange County residents take to the streets in Santa Ana every year to celebrate Mexican Independence Day with dancers, music and lots of food. After two years of lessened celebrations during the COVID-19 pandemic, the 42nd annual Fiestas Patrias festival is coming back in full force this weekend. With crowds...
Long Beach buys nuisance motel for $16.6 million, converting to temporary housing facility
What had been labeled as one of the six biggest nuisance motels in Long Beach is now being purchased by the city and will be turned into temporary housing for people experiencing homelessness. The post Long Beach buys nuisance motel for $16.6 million, converting to temporary housing facility appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Eater
This Woman Feeds Thousands a Day at Orange County’s Best Beaches
Having the State of California as her landlord was very much not the plan for Alicia Cox. The former marketing director-turned-restaurateur spent years growing brands for others in Las Vegas, but now — thanks to a combination of providence and preparedness — she’s the quiet Orange County queen of concessions, serving up food to thousands and thousands of the 9 million-plus beachgoers who trek each summer season to the state-owned sand. All told, Cox’s Prjkt (pronounced Project) Group oversees six concepts up and down Pacific Coast Highway at both Bolsa Chica and Huntington state beaches, with a seventh in the works. It’s hard, weather-affected work, but these days Cox wouldn’t have it any other way.
theregistrysocal.com
Parkridge Plaza Placed Up for Sale in Corona With Guidance Set at $20.68MM
Not long after being developed, four retail assets have been placed up for sale in Corona. The retail buildings make up Parkridge Plaza and have recently been listed by SRS National Net Lease Group for a total price of $20.675 million. Located at 840, 850, 860, & 870 N. Main...
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Beaumont, CA: Medical transport helicopter makes an emergency landing in the area of North Highland Springs Avenue near Brookside Avenue.
Sources: CAL FIRE and Riverside County Fire Department (Information) Beaumont, California: A medical transport helicopter has made an emergency landing in the area of North Highland Springs Avenue near Brookside Avenue on Thursday, September 15th, 2022. According to CAL FIRE and Riverside County Fire Department, at 12:25 a.m. PT, medical...
orangecountytribune.com
Arrested dead at SA hospital
A man arrested by Santa Ana police after a hit-and-run accident and a pursuit on Tuesday died at a hospital early Thursday morning. According to the SAPD, the incident began on Tuesday at 1:45 p.m. when officers responded to a hit and run traffic collision in the area of 1800 N. Broadway in Santa Ana. Witnesses say a white van left the area southbound on Broadway.
citywatchla.com
The Fall of Los Angeles
But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
foxla.com
Police chase: 3 suspects surrender to authorities following short pursuit in Pasadena
LOS ANGELES - Three grand theft auto robbery suspects surrendered to authorities following a short-lived pursuit in Pasadena on Wednesday morning. The driver of a black BMW sedan led authorities on the 110 Freeway from downtown Los Angeles to a neighborhood in Pasadena where he stopped the vehicle and eventually got out of the car, along with two other suspects.
WATCH: Coyote Casually Walks Into California Home Through Dog Door
California residents had an unexpected surprise when a coyote casually walked into their home through their dog’s door. While recalling the unusual experience with the coyote, homeowner Julie Levine told local news outlet 22News, “The dogs went crazy, and then I said this happened before with a rat, what else could be out there now?”
orangecountytribune.com
Historic cars on historic street
Since Main Street in Garden Grove is the place where the history of the community began, it’s suitable but that it become a place for historic motor vehicles to gather, be admired and serve as a living museum of transportation history. On Friday evenings, Dianne Bain, the organizer and...
Decomposing body of 41-year-old shooting victim found inside parked car in Long Beach, police say
Police in Long Beach have launched a murder investigation after officers found a decomposing body inside a parked car on Wednesday.
Michelin Star Dim Sum Restaurant in Orange County - Tim Ho Wan
Tim Ho Wan is known as the Dim Sum Specialists because of their expertise, experience, and knowledge in making dim sum dishes. They always use fresh ingredients that are delivered daily and each dish is made with serious attention to detail. Their most popular dish is their world-famous BBQ pork buns which are very unique and so different from regular BBQ pork buns, you'll find out why soon! They have a wide selection of other dim sum items, all of which were fantastic.
