Hollyoaks spoilers: Sid Sumner makes a DANGEROUS decision!

Sid Sumner (Billy Price) makes a very dangerous decision in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide f or full listings).

Sid recently received a letter from his former drug dealing boss, Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahony).

Victor is in prison but seems very keen to make contact with Sid who was the one who helped put him behind bars.

Victor is currently behind bars for his crimes in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

When Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) gets wind from Sid’s girlfriend Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) that Sid has been in touch with Victor, she’s terrified.

Juliet, like Sid was groomed and blackmailed by evil Victor into selling drugs on the streets for him.

Desperate to stop Sid from having any further contact with Victor, Juliet rushes off to find him.

Juliet Nightingale is on a mission to track down Sid before he makes a big mistake in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However she’s too late.

Before she’s had a chance to talk Sid out if it, he has already set off to visit Victor in prison.

Once there Victor explains that his mum has recently passed away and he’s now a changed and reformed man.

Victor asks Sid if he would be able to come to his mum’s funeral with him so he can prove to everyone that he’s had a complete character transformation and has turned his back on crime once and for all.

Will Sid be convinced and agree to join Victor at the funeral?

James Nightingale is questioned by the police in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Meanwhile, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is questioned by the police when Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) gives them a false eye-witness statement linking James to the attack on Leela Lomax (Kirstie-Leigh Porter).

A furious James confronts Ste and after some very heated words, the pair get into a physical fight!

James promises he will cut off all ties with crime boss Norma Crow (above) in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on James tells new gym owner, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) that he’s had an epiphany.

James says that he wants to turn his life around and is not going to have any further dealings with crime boss, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber).

James even goes one step further and says he’s going to the police to tell them everything.

Zain Randeri and Misbah Maalik had a spontaneous wedding in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Zain Randeri (Jonas Khan) tries to impress his new wife, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) by cooking a special mushroom lasagne for her.

However, his efforts don’t go down too well.

Misbah’s son, Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) has a plan to bring the newlyweds closer together.

However, rather than unite them, Shaq’s plan only serves to highlight the couple’s differences! Oh dear.

Can Misbah and Zain find some common ground or is this going to be a VERY short marriage?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4