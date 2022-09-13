ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Defenses

2022 · 0-1-0 The Steelers finished as the top scoring defense in Week 1, scoring 24 fantasy points against the high-powered Bengals offense. They recorded seven sacks, four interceptions and a fumble recovery, as well as scoring a touchdown. The loss of T.J. Watt is huge, but this defense has other playmakers on it such as Minkah Fitzpatrick. This week against a Patriots offense that struggled mightily in the preseason and in Week 1 and has a banged-up QB of its own. Fire them up this week.
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Make Signing After Jamal Adams Decision

Just a few days ago, the Seattle Seahawks upset the Denver Broncos in a stunning result. Seattle spoiled Russell Wilson's return, but it came with a cost. Star safety Jamal Adams suffered a season-ending leg injury during the first half against the Broncos. Seattle officially placed Adams on injured reserve...
SEATTLE, WA
Daily Mail

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announces safety Jamal Adams will 'have to get some work done' after being carted off in the opening game with a 'serious' knee injury against the Broncos

Following Monday night's game against the Denver Broncos, coach Pete Carroll announced that star safety Jamal Adams had suffered a serious injury to his quad. After limping to the medical tent in obvious distress Adams was taken to the locker room on a medical cart and did not return. Onlookers...
SEATTLE, WA
RB Index, Week 2: Saquon Barkley is BACK! Plus, my top 15 running backs after Week 1

It was a chaotic Week 1, no doubt, but it felt real good to watch real football. And while it wasn't the best week for running backs -- with injuries and costly fumbles here and there -- it was great to see a select few individuals turn back the clock. For instance, we saw a finally healthy Saquon Barkley run the Giants to a comeback win over the favored Titans.
2022 NFL season: Week 2 fantasy football matchups

NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. Carr is like a box of chocolates; you never know what you are going to get. He had a poor fantasy performance in Week 1 due to throwing three interceptions, but he should have a much better game this weekend. The Cardinals have allowed the most passing touchdowns (35) in the NFL since the start of the 2021 season. Patrick Mahomes destroyed the Cardinals secondary last week, putting up 360 passing yards and five touchdowns (with ease).
NFL to Host Third Annual Madden NFL x HBCU Tournament

The NFL announced registration is now open for the third annual EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL x HBCU Tournament designed to reach students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) who have a passion for gaming and football. This year’s tournament is intended to maintain the tradition of providing students at HBCUs a chance to compete, while learning the intricacies of the business of sports through practical learning and job shadowing experiences at the NFL during Super Bowl LVII week in Glendale, AZ.
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Seahawks vs. 49ers Live on 09/18

On Sunday, September 18 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Seattle Seahawks (1-0) will play the San Francisco 49ers (0-1). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Seahawks vs. 49ers. When: Sunday, September 18 4:05 PM EDT. TV: FOX. Stream:. ,. ,. , YouTube...
SEATTLE, WA
Chargers QB Justin Herbert has fractured rib cartilage, considered day-to-day

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered fractured rib cartilage in the fourth quarter of Los Angeles' 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and is considered day-to-day, head coach Brandon Staley told reporters Friday. Herbert completed 33 of 48 passes for 334 yards, three touchdowns and one interception Thursday, including a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NFL Week 2 bold predictions: Tua Tagovailoa enjoys perfect outing; revenge for Jalen Reagor!

Throughout the 2022 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 2 schedule). Tua Tagovailoa logged his eighth career game with a 100-plus passer rating last week in a win over the Patriots. His highest passer rating ever, 122.3, came in a Week 9 win at Arizona back in his rookie campaign of 2020. Well, he tops that mark this week -- comfortably. With this year's upgraded supporting cast, Tua records a perfect passer rating Sunday against a Ravens defense that gave up nearly 400 yards of offense to the Jets in Week 1.
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 16

WR Andy Isabella (back) is out Sunday against the Raiders, per head coach Kliff Kingsbury. WR Rondale Moore (hamstring) is out, per Kingsbury. S Jalen Thompson (toe) is a game-time decision, per Kingsbury. 0-1-0 INJURIES. RB Damien Williams (rib) is out Sunday against the Rams. INJURIES. RB J.K. Dobbins (knee)...
Move the Sticks: Trey Lance breakdown, focus on Bills, TNF preview

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys recap the Monday Night Football game between the Seahawks and Broncos. Next, the pair discusses if the 49ers should panic with quarterback Trey Lance or not. After that, the duo focuses on a team that's playing unique, the Bills. Following that, the guys preview a few Week 2 matchups: the "Thursday Night Football" matchup of the Chargers versus Chiefs and also the Buccaneers versus Saints. To wrap up the show, the pair gives credit to Marshall for upsetting Notre Dame on Saturday.
