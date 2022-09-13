ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

thecrite.com

What’s the hold up with housing in Mesa County?

Mesa County–much like the rest of the nation–is in the midst of a worsening housing crisis. Consequent to labor and supply-chain shortages, as well as stagnant property taxes and a variety of additional factors, affording a place to live in Grand Junction has become increasingly problematic. Of the...
MESA COUNTY, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Best RV Parks and Resorts In Grand Junction Colorado

Grand Junction, Colorado is a fantastic destination for outdoor enthusiasts and there are a lot of great places to park your RV while you're out exploring and enjoying Colorado's west side. Grand Junction is A Fabulous Destination In Summer or Winter. Obviously, the summer and fall months are an excellent...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Center#Rec#Parks And Recreation#Marijuana#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#Woul
95 Rock KKNN

How to Celebrate National Kratom Day in Grand Junction

You've probably heard the word Kratom thrown around, maybe you've even tried it or use it regularly for different reasons, or maybe you don't even know how to pronounce it. Whatever the case may be, a perfect opportunity to either learn more about Kratom or just celebrate the plant, in general, is coming soon to Grand Junction.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Archery hunting may change on the Grand Mesa

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife will be hosting two virtual meetings for the public to discuss potential changes to over-the-counter archery licensing for Game Management Units (CMUs) across the Grand Mesa. There is currently a survey available that focuses on archery season and elk hunting for...
MESA, CO
KJCT8

KJCT MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT

KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version. RENOVATIONS COMING TO FRUITA BIKE PARK. THE RENOVATIONS WILL START SEPTEMBER 19TH AND WILL BE CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC.
95 Rock KKNN

Afterglow of Cedaredge Colorado’s Unbelievable 9-11 Honor Run

Dedicated volunteers, some wearing full firefighter gear, completed an amazing ten-mile uphill run yesterday in Cedaredge, Colorado. In the end, people had a memorable time raising funds for the annual 9-11 Honor Run. September 11 Memorial Run in Cedaredge, Colorado. If you drove Highway 65 between the Gunnison River bridge...
CEDAREDGE, CO
westernslopenow.com

Fruita Teen Auctioneer Earns Real Estate License

LOMA, Colo. (KREX)–Thomas “T.C.” Johnston has been an auctioneer for three years now, and as of last month, he’s also a licensed realtor in the State of Colorado. And by the way; he’s only 18. Johnston began his journey at age 15 when he earned...
COLORADO STATE
westernslopenow.com

Search leads to bust of Delta marijuana cultivations

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Two illegal marijuana farms in Delta County were searched, leading to the seizure of 680 mature marijuana plants and more. A press release given to KREX reveals that on Wednesday, September 14, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations’ Marijuana Enforcement division investigated two properties on search warrants outside Crawford, Colorado in rural Delta county.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
