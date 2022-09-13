ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alabamanews.net

Homeless In Montgomery? Dial 211 for Help

On Tuesday Montgomery City ALDOT, and local non profit organizations teamed up to clean up a homeless camp under the I-85/Ann St. overpass. Officials say that help and resources were offered to those found beneath the bridge. Three people were actively living at the camp when crews arrived, but officials...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Pay It Forward: Jovonna Gunn of Montgomery

Jovonna Gunn knows what it’s like first hand to be homeless and experience the kindness of a stranger. Now she’s the one giving back. For the past two years, Jovonna Gunn and her husband have been grilling and packing meals for the homeless. “She does this on her...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Veterinarians warn about canine influenza

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With concerns of canine influenza or dog flu on the rise, some veterinarians are reminding pet parents of the signs and symptoms. Veterinarian Dr. Bill Van Hooser says VCA Carriage Hills Animal Hospital shut down its boarding until further notice due to the uptick in cases.
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Virginia State
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
Montgomery, AL
Society
WSFA

Enjoy these events and support your community this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Want a fun way to spend the weekend but also support a great cause? We have some events just for you. The Montgomery Humane Society’s 5th Annual Catini Party is happening on Saturday at 6 p.m. There will be party food, drinks, a silent auction and catnip for everyone! You can enjoy a night of fun for such a good cause. Also, there will be animals available for adoption.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

Virtual Day for Pike County Schools on Monday

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A scheduled virtual day is taking place for students in the Pike County School District on Monday, September 19. The second of it’s kind for the system this year, during the virtual day students will stay home and participate in their classes virtually. The virtual day is being used as a test of the system’s capacity to deliver virtual instruction to students and is not related to any sort of health or safety issues within Pike County schools.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

RB Hudson class of 1964 to pass ‘nonviolent torch’ to middle students

The R.B. Hudson High School class of 1964 will meet this week to speak with current middle school students and the community on non-violence and unity. Former Selma Fire Chief Henry Allen, a graduate of R.B. Hudson and one of the coordinators of the event, said he and attorney Charles Bonner wrote a proposal to the Selma City Council to resolve that Sept. 16 be “Unity in Non-violence Day” in Selma to recognize when R.B. Hudson students refused to go to school the day after the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham in 1963.
SELMA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Promise International#Tul
Troy Messenger

Troy becomes first Vision Zero City in Alabama

At the Sept. 13 Troy City Council Meeting, the City of Troy became the first city in the State of Alabama to become a Vision Zero City after adopting a multimodal safety action plan. The safety plan is a framework to try and make the city’s streets safer for all...
TROY, AL
alabamanews.net

Several MPS Students Hospitalized after Participating in the One Chip Challenge

Several students in Montgomery Public Schools have been hospitalized after participating in the one chip challenge, and Board of Education Administrators want parents to be aware of the dangers. The One chip challenge, like many other challenges circulating on social media platforms like TikTok, Youtube and Twitter, is gaining momentum...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery cleans up underpass, helps homeless veteran

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - City crews worked to clear the area of the Ann Street underpass as part of Montgomery’s plan to address homelessness. “I think it leads to a more compassionate and equitable community. And that’s what we’re trying to bring about at all levels of this city,” Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said.
MONTGOMERY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Uganda
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WSFA

Victim in Montgomery shooting Thursday identified

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 23-year-old man has been identified as the latest homicide victim in Montgomery. According to Montgomery Police Maj. Saba Coleman, the victim has been identified as Dante Gholston of Montgomery. The shooting happened Thursday at 12:25 a.m. in the 6000 block of Woodley Circle, which is...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Police Finding Fentanyl in Dallas Co. More Frequently

The deadly drug Fentanyl is being found in the Selma-Dallas County area more frequently over the last few weeks. Now local law enforcement is warning the public about the dangers associated with the synthetic opioid. “We’re starting to see more and more of it,” said Sheriff Mike Granthum.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
apr.org

Saving historic Selma voting rights landmarks

The voting rights marches across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma back in 1965 are iconic moments in civil rights history. The attack on demonstrators known as “bloody Sunday” led to the signing of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. Now, sites related to the Selma marches is getting some much needed attention. Doctor Martin Luther King, junior planned the demonstrations at what’s now known as the Jackson House. During the march to Montgomery, the activists slept at three campsites. Both the Jackson home and the first of the overnight camping spots are now privately owned and efforts are underway to keep them alive. APR Gulf Coast Correspondent Lynn Oldshue has more on work to preserve this piece of history.
SELMA, AL
wtvy.com

Auburn University dedicates Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center, a world-class hospitality management education facility on Auburn University’s campus, was officially dedicated on Thursday. University officials gathered around the new center to commemorate the one-of-a-kind campus building and academic resource. “This is a moment born out...
AUBURN, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Chilton County Schools sees student increase

Chilton County Schools saw an increase in enrollment this year with the average daily membership, students who are on the roll, for the first 20 days being 7,488 in kindergarten through 12th grade. Superintendent Jason Griffin said this is the number that will be used by the state to determine...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
huntingdon.edu

Huntingdon President Announces Staff Changes

Montgomery, Ala.—Huntingdon College President J. Cameron West announced this week that Meggie Bridges, Huntingdon Class of 2011, will assume the role of director, Office of the President, and corporation secretary to the Huntingdon College board of trustees beginning January 1, 2023. Ms. Bridges has served as director of the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
unionspringsherald.com

Drag Racing update

Submitted by Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, has caused a Union Springs man to be hospitalized. Qye Darrious Devante’ Williams, 21, was struck when two vehicles that were alleged to be drag racing. Williams was transported...
UNION SPRINGS, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy