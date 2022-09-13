ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ksl.com

BYU's win over Baylor included 2 added victories: on the recruiting trail

PROVO — BYU's first win of the weekend came a couple of hours before kickoff of the Cougars' home opener against then-No. 9 Baylor. That's when the Cougars picked up the pledge of Timpview edge rusher Siale Esera, a highly coveted pass rusher and No. 4 overall recruit in Utah's Class of 2023 by 247Sports.
ksl.com

Best of the West: BYU takes over No. 1 ahead of showdown at Oregon

What title, you ask? The Cougars stands as the two-time defending champions of the West — unofficially, of course. In 2020, they were the best team in the western third of the country by default. Unlike Pac-12 and Mountain West schools, BYU played played a full season and finished with a 10-1 record.
ksl.com

Salt Lake officials celebrate city's 45,000 Hispanic residents

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City officials celebrated the city's 45,000 Latino and Hispanic residents Friday in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. Mayor Erin Mendenhall and the city's three Latino council members, Victoria Petro-Eschler, Alejandro Puy and Ana Valdemoros, gathered at the Salt Lake City-County Building to issue a proclamation recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month and to speak on the importance of the month.
ksl.com

Salt Lake buildings to light up in red, green and white for Mexican Independence Day

SALT LAKE CITY — A few parts of downtown Salt Lake City will be lit up in red, green and white later this week in celebration of Mexican Independence Day. The Walker Center and the Salt Lake City-County Building will be illuminated in the colors of the Mexican Flag on Thursday and Friday to commemorate the 212th anniversary of the independence of Mexico and to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.
ksl.com

2nd person charged in double shooting at rodeo near Utah Lake

GENOLA, Utah County — The girlfriend of a man accused of shooting two people at an unlicensed rodeo near Utah Lake has been arrested and charged with trying to mislead police about his involvement. Iran Torres, 46, of Orem, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Tuesday and...
ksl.com

Jury finds Alabama man acted in self-defense in Midvale murder case

SALT LAKE CITY — A jury has acquitted a 27-year-old man of murder, concluding that he acted in self-defense when he killed another man following an hourslong argument in Midvale last year. Shortly after moving from Alabama to Utah for work at Kennecott Copper Mine, Lorenzo Parker was staying...
ksl.com

3 Davis County projects may cause weekend traffic delays, UDOT warns

CLEARFIELD — Utah transportation officials say heavier-than-normal traffic and delays are expected on northbound I-15 near the 650 North bridge in Clearfield this weekend, and into early next week, as construction crews conduct pavement maintenance on the bridge. Barring weather delays, lane reduction is scheduled to begin at 7...
ksl.com

Park City locals save moose trapped in their backyard

PARK CITY — A Park City resident and two sheriff's deputies helped a moose that got tangled up in a backyard. Moose sightings are common in the mountain city, and it's something that Park City resident Francesca Paglione has grown accustomed to. "It's just so magical to have wildlife...
ksl.com

3 charged with murder in shooting death outside Salt Palace Convention Center

SALT LAKE CITY — Three men arrested in a fatal shooting outside a sneaker convention at the Salt Palace Convention Center were each charged Wednesday with murder. Deng Mawut Buk, 22; Joshua Goy Riak, 21, of Salt Lake City; and Nogolweit "Nunu" Kug, 18, of Salt Lake City; are charged in 3rd District Court with murder and aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies, in the shooting death of Deliford Knight, 41, of Florida. Buk faces an additional charge of obstructing justice, a second-degree felony.
