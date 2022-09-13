SALT LAKE CITY — A few parts of downtown Salt Lake City will be lit up in red, green and white later this week in celebration of Mexican Independence Day. The Walker Center and the Salt Lake City-County Building will be illuminated in the colors of the Mexican Flag on Thursday and Friday to commemorate the 212th anniversary of the independence of Mexico and to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO