Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordealJames PatrickVallejo, CA
Former Head Coach Sean Payton says that 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will eventually take over for Trey LanceJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Local Kitchens Launches New Location in Mill ValleyThomas SmithMill Valley, CA
$7 Martinis at the Dorian in San Francisco for Its AnniversaryThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Steph Curry Reveals How a GSW Reunion with Kevin Durant Nearly Happened This SummerAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Dodgers closing in on 100 wins as they battle Giants
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ march toward 100 wins for the third straight time in a full season continues Friday night
Giants chairman Greg Johnson: 'We are fully behind Farhan [Zaidi], Gabe Kapler'
The Giants won 107 games last season, earning the NL West crown and ending an eight-year streak of division titles for the Dodgers. Expectations were high for another strong season in 2022, though the club has fallen short. They are currently 68-74, placing them 30 1/2 games behind the Dodgers in the division and 10 games out of a Wild Card spot. Although some changes will surely be coming to the roster, it seems like there will be continuity elsewhere.
White Sox Take Must-Win Game 8-2 Behind Lance Lynn and Five Homers
The Chicago White Sox played what felt like an elimination game in Cleveland Thursday afternoon. This was a makeup game from a rainout on August 21. A loss would have clinched the season series for the Guardians and dropped the Sox five games back of first place. The White Sox offense and starter Lance Lynn came through in a big way to keep their playoff hopes alive.
NBC Sports
Belt offers update on Giants future: 'I love the Bay Area'
SAN FRANCISCO — The uncertainty about Brandon Belt’s future seems to have dissipated since his latest knee surgery, and on Wednesday, Belt made it clear he wants to play again. He hopes it’s in San Francisco, too. Belt joined Mike Krukow and Duane Kuiper on the NBC...
Jameson wins in major league debut, Dbacks top Padres 4-0
PHOENIX (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched seven shutout innings in his major league debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit three home runs in a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. Jameson, called up Thursday from Triple-A Reno, gave up two hits — both by Brandon...
49ers legend Steve Young criticizes Kyle Shanahan's handling of Trey Lance
The Hall of Famer bemoaned San Francisco's conservative game plan for Lance, both last week and last season.
Report: Former Kyle Shanahan colleagues believe Jimmy Garoppolo could start if team falls to 0-2
Going into just his second game as a full-time 49ers starter, Trey Lance is not in a situation that compares to the ones most high-level quarterback prospects have encountered upon entering the NFL. Jimmy Garoppolo‘s restructured deal to stay with the team has undoubtedly shortened Lance’s leash, creating what could be unusually high Week 2 stakes for a first-year starter.
Giants open 3-game series at home against the Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers (98-44, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (69-74, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Dustin May (1-2, 4.71 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (13-8, 3.19 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 149 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -162, Giants +138; over/under is...
Dodgers News: Number 5 Prospect Headlines LA's 7 Players Joining AFL Roster
The Dodgers have seven prospects competing in the Arizona Fall League
Giants' Luis Gonzalez grabbing seat Wednesday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Luis Gonzalez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. LaMonte Wade Jr. will move to right field in place of Gonzalez while J.D. Davis starts on first base and bat seventh. Wade has a...
Chicago Cubs A-Ball Teams Begin Playoff Runs
While the Triple-A and Double-A seasons wind down, the Chicago Cubs Single-A and High-A affiliates each began their respective playoff runs Tuesday.
San Francisco 49ers give big George Kittle update
San Francisco 49ers General Manager John Lynch said that tight end George Kittle could play Sunday regardless of his practice status, but it might be a game-time decision. Kittle missed the season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears with a groin strain, which he suffered Sept. 5. He has not practiced since then, heading into Friday’s afternoon session. That’s not the best scenario regarding his availability for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, and Pro Football Network reported Friday morning that Kittle is not expected to play, citing league sources.
