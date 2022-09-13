ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

MLB Trade Rumors

Giants chairman Greg Johnson: 'We are fully behind Farhan [Zaidi], Gabe Kapler'

The Giants won 107 games last season, earning the NL West crown and ending an eight-year streak of division titles for the Dodgers. Expectations were high for another strong season in 2022, though the club has fallen short. They are currently 68-74, placing them 30 1/2 games behind the Dodgers in the division and 10 games out of a Wild Card spot. Although some changes will surely be coming to the roster, it seems like there will be continuity elsewhere.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

White Sox Take Must-Win Game 8-2 Behind Lance Lynn and Five Homers

The Chicago White Sox played what felt like an elimination game in Cleveland Thursday afternoon. This was a makeup game from a rainout on August 21. A loss would have clinched the season series for the Guardians and dropped the Sox five games back of first place. The White Sox offense and starter Lance Lynn came through in a big way to keep their playoff hopes alive.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Belt offers update on Giants future: 'I love the Bay Area'

SAN FRANCISCO — The uncertainty about Brandon Belt’s future seems to have dissipated since his latest knee surgery, and on Wednesday, Belt made it clear he wants to play again. He hopes it’s in San Francisco, too. Belt joined Mike Krukow and Duane Kuiper on the NBC...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Jameson wins in major league debut, Dbacks top Padres 4-0

PHOENIX (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched seven shutout innings in his major league debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit three home runs in a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. Jameson, called up Thursday from Triple-A Reno, gave up two hits — both by Brandon...
PHOENIX, AZ
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Former Kyle Shanahan colleagues believe Jimmy Garoppolo could start if team falls to 0-2

Going into just his second game as a full-time 49ers starter, Trey Lance is not in a situation that compares to the ones most high-level quarterback prospects have encountered upon entering the NFL. Jimmy Garoppolo‘s restructured deal to stay with the team has undoubtedly shortened Lance’s leash, creating what could be unusually high Week 2 stakes for a first-year starter.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Giants open 3-game series at home against the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-44, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (69-74, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Dustin May (1-2, 4.71 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (13-8, 3.19 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 149 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -162, Giants +138; over/under is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Giants' Luis Gonzalez grabbing seat Wednesday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Luis Gonzalez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. LaMonte Wade Jr. will move to right field in place of Gonzalez while J.D. Davis starts on first base and bat seventh. Wade has a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thecomeback.com

San Francisco 49ers give big George Kittle update

San Francisco 49ers General Manager John Lynch said that tight end George Kittle could play Sunday regardless of his practice status, but it might be a game-time decision. Kittle missed the season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears with a groin strain, which he suffered Sept. 5. He has not practiced since then, heading into Friday’s afternoon session. That’s not the best scenario regarding his availability for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, and Pro Football Network reported Friday morning that Kittle is not expected to play, citing league sources.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

