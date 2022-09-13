(CBS DETROIT) - The Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health system (BHSH) says it is cutting 400 jobs, months after merging. In a statement on Friday, BHSH System says the decision was "difficult" and affects management and employees who do not work with patients. The health system has 64,000 team members."Our health system, like others around the nation, is facing significant financial pressures from historic inflation, rising pharmaceutical and labor costs, COVID 19, expiration of CARES Act funding and reimbursement not proportional with expenses," read the statement. "Joining together as one health system places us in a stronger position to face these challenges,...

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO