Merger of Sanderson Farms and Cargill is a bad deal for farmers and consumers
Why conspire with your competitors when you can just merge?. Over the last two years, giant corporate meat companies have been settling lawsuits to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars that allege they conspired with each other to fix prices, lower workers’ and farmers’ pay and raise the price of meat for both wholesale and retail customers.
Villas at the Gin moves forward after zoning change, plan amendment
The Maricopa Planning & Zoning Commission on Monday unanimously approved both a General Plan amendment and a zoning change for the Villas at the Gin apartment project, clearing the way […] This post Villas at the Gin moves forward after zoning change, plan amendment appeared first on InMaricopa.
Amazon raises pay and enhances benefits for delivery drivers
Amazon is boosting pay and expanding benefits for the e-commerce giant's delivery drivers. The company said Tuesday it will offer wage increases for drivers employed by its so-called delivery service partners (DSP), who ferry packages in the company's vans. U.S.-based DSP drivers also will be eligible to participate in a 401(k) plan, with Amazon pledging to chip in $60 million in the first year to help business owners match employee contributions.
USDA awards nearly $3 billion for climate-smart ag projects
Today the USDA is set to announce $2.8 billion in cost-share grants for 70 projects aimed at reducing American agriculture’s carbon footprint. The initiative, Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities, was announced earlier this year with $1 billion in funding available. The agency says the application response was so overwhelming they worked to make more than $3 billion available through the Commodity Credit Corporation.
Ag groups receive grant to transition U.S. beef to carbon neutral
American Farmland Trust was awarded a $30 million grant from the USDA Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities. The organization will partner with the Integrity Beef Alliance, Indigo Agriculture, Earth Optics, Freedman Heirs Foundation, AgriWebb, Regenified, OpenTEAM, and U.S. Biochar Initiative to transition the U.S. beef supply chain to carbon neutral. The...
Beaumont Spectrum lays off 400 employees
(CBS DETROIT) - The Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health system (BHSH) says it is cutting 400 jobs, months after merging. In a statement on Friday, BHSH System says the decision was "difficult" and affects management and employees who do not work with patients. The health system has 64,000 team members."Our health system, like others around the nation, is facing significant financial pressures from historic inflation, rising pharmaceutical and labor costs, COVID 19, expiration of CARES Act funding and reimbursement not proportional with expenses," read the statement. "Joining together as one health system places us in a stronger position to face these challenges,...
Stakeholder Input Sought in Evaluation of FDA Human Foods Program
The Reagan-Udall Foundation opened a Stakeholder Portal on September 16, 2022, to collect perspectives and experiences with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA's) human foods program. In addition, the Foundation announced a public meeting of its food-focused Independent Expert Panel. “The Expert Panel wants to hear directly from...
USDA more than triples funding for ‘climate smart’ agriculture
The Biden administration plans to distribute more than $3 billion to fund projects that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and sequester carbon in agriculture and forestry — a tripling of its initial commitment in February. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack was set to publicly announce the expansion of...
