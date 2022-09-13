Read full article on original website
Related
Technician Online
NC State men’s soccer drops ball in 1-0 loss to James Madison
The NC State men’s soccer team suffered a 1-0 loss to the James Madison Dukes at Dail Soccer Field on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The Wolfpack (2-2-1) ended up on the losing end of a low-scoring battle predicated on tight defense from both sides. Despite the closed-off nature of the game, the Dukes (2-3) came away with the win thanks to a quick gut punch of a goal down the stretch.
Technician Online
NC State football looks to end nonconference Power Five woes against Texas Tech
A major theme of this NC State football season is ending negative trends, such as trying to end the 40+ year ACC title drought and finding a way to win ugly games that teams of years past would traditionally lose, such as the lucky escape from ECU in week one.
Technician Online
NC State women’s golf opens season in Cougar Classic
Five members of the NC State women’s golf team competed in the Cougar Classic from Sept. 12-13., tying with Wisconsin for 10th place out of 18 teams. Senior Natalie Armbruester, junior Isabel Amezcua, sophomore Lauren Olivares Leon, freshman Vania Simont and junior Jaclyn Kenzel all competed at Yeamans Hall Club in Charleston, South Carolina.
Technician Online
Wellness Wednesday: Catch me on a running trail
Whether you’ve been running for your entire life and are looking for new places to run around campus or you’re just starting out on your running journey and want a few tips and tricks, this article is for you. Getting into running or walking around campus can be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Technician Online
OPINION: Avent Ferry crimes seem out of hand, on the surface
Out of all the crime alerts we receive through NC State’s WolfAlert system, the majority seem to be occurring at or around Avent Ferry Road. This area houses numerous NC State undergrads, graduates and even non-student residents. So why are we now seeing an increase in alerts for this location?
Technician Online
LVMA increases Latinx visibility within NCSU College of Veterinary Medicine
Latinx Veterinary Medical Association (LVMA) brings students together to create an inclusive community within the NC State College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM) and the world of veterinary medicine as a whole. LVMA was created to increase visibility of Latinx veterinarians and to inspire current and future vet students. LVMA holds...
Technician Online
All Music Showcase demonstrates service through performance
The All Music People club hosted the All Music Showcase on Sept. 2, sparking the interest of the musically inclined and presenting five different performance groups. Each group provided information about their organization within NC State’s Department of Music. Kicking off the performance with the song “Salty Dog,” the...
Technician Online
Durham dance party throws it back to the 90s
Dreaming of the 90s is a dance party hosted quarterly by Alec Shahzad and Jess Dilday, also known as DJ Shahzad and DJ Playplay respectively, at The Pinhook in Durham. “It’s basically just a shameless fun party,” Dilday said. The party has grown and evolved quite a bit...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Technician Online
Hopscotch connects with Raleigh community through live music and local business network
After a glorious return last year, Hopscotch Music Festival reinvented itself once again this past weekend with an eclectic lineup of artists hailing from across the country, a nonstop schedule of live music for attendees from Sept. 8-10. Starting in the afternoon and ending early in the morning, performances ranged...
Comments / 0