Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
Technician Online
NC State women’s soccer finds footing on senior night, beats High Point 3-1
The No. 20 NC State women’s soccer squad took the field against High Point University on senior night at Dail Soccer Field, beating the Panthers 3-1 on Thursday, Sept. 15. Freshman defender Brooklyn Holt and senior forward Jameese Joseph led the charge for the Wolfpack’s (5-1-3) dominant offense. Junior goalkeeper Maria Echezarreta, who recorded three saves, had another impressive performance in goal this season.
Technician Online
NC State volleyball swept by Georgia in first match of ACC-SEC Challenge
The NC State volleyball team lost to the Georgia Bulldogs in straight sets late Thursday afternoon. This was the team’s first of two matches of the ACC-SEC Challenge in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Wolfpack (6-4) fought hard against the Bulldogs (9-1), who won each set by scores of 25-21, 25-22...
Technician Online
NC State men’s soccer drops ball in 1-0 loss to James Madison
The NC State men’s soccer team suffered a 1-0 loss to the James Madison Dukes at Dail Soccer Field on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The Wolfpack (2-2-1) ended up on the losing end of a low-scoring battle predicated on tight defense from both sides. Despite the closed-off nature of the game, the Dukes (2-3) came away with the win thanks to a quick gut punch of a goal down the stretch.
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball finally has their full 2022-23 schedule
The Tar Heels’ basketball schedule has been coming out painfully slow. First we confirmed the non-conference schedule, then the tournaments the Tar Heels are in announced their matchups, and the ACC/B1G Challenge — likely later than usual thanks to the Big 10’s new TV deal that starts without ESPN next year — announced their matchups. All that was missing was the little thing that would actually comprise the meat of the schedule: the 20 game ACC schedule.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Northeast Guilford WR Barry Tate commits to Campbell
McLeansville, N.C. — Northeast Guilford High School wide receiver Barry Tate announced his commitment to Campbell University on Thursday evening. He announced his commitment on social media. Tate is a three-star wide receiver and the No. 35 player in North Carolina's Class of 2023, according to 247Sports.com. Standing at...
chapelboro.com
Holding Court: ESPN’s GameDay Making Rare Visit To NC Soil
From UNC (1997) to Appalachian State (2022), ESPN’s GameDay Making Rare Visit To NC Soil. When ESPN’s popular traveling circus known as College GameDay visits Appalachian State for its weekly live national broadcast on Saturday morning, it will be visiting the state of North Carolina for only the seventh time in its 30-year history as an on-site production.
cbs17
‘Classless?’ Here’s when UNC’s women’s hoops coach finally comes face-to-face with enraged NC State fan base
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Courtney Banghart’s next chance to face an N.C. State fan base she once called classless comes on Feb. 16. The Atlantic Coast Conference released its composite women’s basketball schedule Wednesday — and without question its spiciest matchup is North Carolina’s annual visit to N.C. State.
Holliday: Triangle football teams off to an historic start
You have to go back to 1994 – almost 30 years! – to find a football season where NC State, Duke and UNC began the campaign with such a flourish. That was the year Mike O’Cain took over as head coach at State and started 4-0 en route to a 9-3 season capped by a bowl victory. Duke, then coached by Fred Goldsmith, started 7-0, finished 8-4 and made the school’s only postseason appearance in the entire decade. UNC won two, lost to No. 3 Florida State by the respectable score of 31-18, and then won another three straight. The Tar Heels also finished 8-4 with a bowl trip. 1994, what a season!
IN THIS ARTICLE
dukebasketballreport.com
Duke Recruiting: Get Excited For TJ Power
Last week Duke secured what might be the final piece of its stellar 2023 recruiting class in TJ Power, a consensus 4* recruit ranked as high as a 5* (and the No. 21 player in his class) by Rivals. Power joins combo guards Caleb Foster and Jared McCain and forwards Mackenzie Mgbako and Sean Stewart in a class that is in pole position to be the No. 1 in the country, and could by season’s end consist of an almost unprecedented five Top 25 recruits.
New Duke target sees massive jump in rankings
First-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer extended an offer to Sage Hill (Calif.) small forward Carter Bryant on Tuesday night. Less than 24 hours later, the versatile talent skyrocketed from No. 24 to No. 7 on the 247Sports 2024 Top Basketball Recruits, bumping his composite ranking from ...
kiss951.com
Which North Carolina City is the State’s Capital for Cheaters?
Once a cheater, always a cheater? I personally do not think that is the case, but some people beg to differ. Which I completely understand, because cheating can be very hurtful and damaging to a relationship. Isn’t it crazy when you think about people who cheated on you in the past and now you may not even be worried about them anymore? Life does happen and as sad as it is, we eventually get over it. But, sometimes cheaters do in fact remain cheaters. Some people just do not believe in monogamy, but cheating for me is never okay. So, how do you avoid a cheater? I am not sure, but when you find out be sure to tell me!
Inside Nova
Longtime friends, coaches share the bench again
For Bobby Dobson and Tony Bentley, being on the same bench again as basketball coaches for the first time since 2002 was like old times, but with a few differences. The two shared the bench for a few weeks during the spring and summer AAU season leading the Team Prolook 17-under boys squad, which included players for Wakefield, Washington-Liberty and Yorktown high schools in Arlington and from other Northern Virginia schools. Bentley was the head coach and Dobson the assistant.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Duke and UNC earn top rankings by US News. Here’s where other NC universities stand.
Duke University took the top national ranking for North Carolina universities, while UNC-Chapel Hill ranked 5th among public universities and 15th for best value.
warrenrecord.com
Bell passes North Carolina Bar exam
Mrs. Christine Clements Ross and the Rev. Dr. Ulysses Ross of Lake Gaston announce that their grandson, Asa L. Bell III, passed the July 2022 North Carolina Bar exam. He is a 2014 graduate of Athens Drive High School of Raleigh, and in 2018, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from UNC-Charlotte.
Technician Online
Wellness Wednesday: Catch me on a running trail
Whether you’ve been running for your entire life and are looking for new places to run around campus or you’re just starting out on your running journey and want a few tips and tricks, this article is for you. Getting into running or walking around campus can be...
thecharlottepost.com
Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders
Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders. Durham and Raleigh residents are the most likely to creep. People who live in Durham, Raleigh and Charlotte are most likely to cheat in North Carolina, according to the dating website mydatingadvisor.com. Durham is the infidelity capital of North Carolina,...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Delicious Steak in Raleigh
Steak lovers are in for a treat in Raleigh. Whether local or visiting, you’ll find the city has plenty of amazing steakhouses and restaurants. From fine dining to local hot spots, we found great steaks and dining all around town. Which one should you choose?. Check out my list...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Italian Food in Raleigh
Italian food fans always have a favorite go-to restaurant and dish. But, it’s time to get out of your comfort zone and try someplace new. If you live in Raleigh or just visiting, you have plenty of amazing Italian restaurants to choose from. The local chefs love to cook...
The ‘winningest man in barbecue’ is coming to Raleigh. Here’s how to meet him.
Ahead of his appearance in Raleigh this weekend, celebrity pitmaster Myron Mixon weighs in on The N&O’s barbecue bracket and tells us what makes winning ‘cue.
Technician Online
OPINION: Avent Ferry crimes seem out of hand, on the surface
Out of all the crime alerts we receive through NC State’s WolfAlert system, the majority seem to be occurring at or around Avent Ferry Road. This area houses numerous NC State undergrads, graduates and even non-student residents. So why are we now seeing an increase in alerts for this location?
Comments / 0