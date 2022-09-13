Read full article on original website
Prep Scoreboard – Tuesday 9/13/22
MILTON – 4, BEAVER DAM – 3, — Singles:. No. 1 – ANNIKA AHLSTROM, MILTON def. Abby Gutknecht, BEAVER DAM , 6-2 , 6-1 , -; No. 2 – Emily Gutknecht, BEAVER DAM def. Rozi Zalai, MILTON , 6-1 , 4-6 , 6-1 ; No....
News – September 16, 2022
(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Dam Police Department arrested a suspect Thursday following a pursuit in a stolen vehicle. Officers were called to the 100 block of Knaup Drive around 11:10am for a vehicle theft complaint. Police were able to locate the car westbound on Industrial Drive near North Spring. A high-speed chase ensued. The pursuit continued southbound onto Highway 151 and then back to the city where the suspect was apprehended. Authorities say the individual was taken to the Dodge County Jail on two Dane County warrants and multiple new charges.
BDFD Highlight Two Recent Promotions
(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Dam Fire Department is highlighting the promotion of two of their firefighters. Firefighter Nick Smith has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant. Smith began his fire service career alongside his father with the Beaver Dam Fire Department in 2007. He holds a state certification as a fire officer and recently completed his requirements to be certified as an emergency services instructor. Smith also serves on the recruitment and retention committee and is involved in the annual food drive for many years.
Clean-Up Event Scheduled Saturday For Beaver Dam Waterway
(Beaver Dam) Beaver Dam residents are encouraged to take part in an event Saturday to help clean local waterways. The 2022 Waterways Clean-Up at Rotary Park will be between 8am and 10am. The event is part of the Protect Wisconsin Waterways campaign to spread awareness of what people can do...
Randolph & CWC In State Volleyball Rankings
A pair of area teams are in this week’s Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association High School Coaches Poll. Randolph is #2 in Division Three while Central Wisconsin Christian is #8 in Division Four. Click the link below to see the full rankings. If you have a question about this story...
BD Country Club Senior Gold Golf League
Here’s the results from the Beaver Dam Country Club Senior Gold Golf League on September 15th, 2022. If you have a question about this story or have an idea for a future local sports story, please email Wade Bates at [email protected]
Fond Du Lac County Board Approves Hire Of Former Waupun Fire Chief
(Waupun) The Fond du Lac County board Tuesday night approved the appointment of Waupun’s former fire chief to the communications and emergency management director position. B.J. DeMaa is succeeding Bobbi Hicken who left last Friday for a job in the private sector. DeMaa says although there are a lot...
Wissports Football Coaches Poll Released
This week’s Wissports.net High School Football Coaches Poll sees Columbus ranked #2 in Division Four, Mayville #2 in Division Five, Markesan #7 in Division Six and in Division Seven, Randolph moves up to #4 and Cambria-Friesland is #8. If you have a question about this story or have an...
BDPD Urges Motorists To Be Careful Near Train Crossings
(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Dam Police Department is reminding motorists to keep an eye out for flashing red lights near train crossings. Lieutenant Jeremiah Johnson says this is made more important along Highway 151 where motorists are traveling at higher speeds. He says while people head down the freeway they...
Warrant Issued For Fond Du Lac Woman Charged With Ransacking Watertown Home
(Watertown) A bench warrant has been issued for a Fond du Lac woman accused of breaking into a home in Watertown and causing over $50-thousand-dollars in damage. Alyssa Cruz was scheduled to make her initial appearance in court on Monday but failed to show. She is facing felony counts of Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property.
Beaver Dam Police Arrest Suspect For Fleeing In Stolen Vehicle
(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Dam Police Department arrested a suspect Thursday following a pursuit in a stolen vehicle. Officers were called to the 100 block of Knaup Drive around 11:10am for a vehicle theft complaint. Police were able to locate the car westbound on Industrial Drive near North Spring. A...
Portion Of I-39 In Columbia County To Close For Bridge Work
(Columbia County) A portion of Interstate 39 in Columbia County will be closed next week during the overnight hours for bridge work. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says I-39 southbound at the Cascade Mountain Road interchange will be shutdown nightly beginning Monday, September 19th, through September 21st from 8pm to 6am.
DCSO Recognizes The Women Of Their Agency
(Juneau) The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is recognizing the women of their agency. Monday was National Police Woman Day which celebrates the contribution of women to the law enforcement and public safety career field. Just 10-percent of law enforcement nationwide are made up of women. Sheriff Dale Schmidt says...
MMCBD Fall Community Health Grant Cycle Now Open
(Beaver Dam) Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam is now accepting applications for the fall cycle of its Community Health Grant. The program was created as part of a comprehensive initiative to ensure the hospital’s health and well-being efforts placed a greater focus on local needs. The community...
State Trooper-Involved Shooting In Slinger Under Investigation
(Slinger) An officer-involved shooting in Slinger is under investigation. Two Wisconsin State Patrol troopers conducted a traffic stop on Industrial Drive just south of State Highway 60 in the village around 7am this Friday morning. The 41-year-old Slinger man was apparently believed to be connected to a child sexual assault investigation in Cudahy.
Charges Referred In Fond Du Lac Stabbing Incident
(Fond du Lac) The Fond du Lac Police Department have referred charges this week in a stabbing incident in the city. Officers were called to the SSM Health Emergency Department last month for a person being treated for severe knife wounds. According to the 40-year-old victim, an unknown individual confronted...
Markesan Woman Accused Of Defrauding Juneau Bank
(Juneau) A Markesan woman is charged with depositing checks from a closed account at a bank in Juneau. Crystal Steinike is charged with three felony counts of Fraud Against a Financial Institution. According to the complaint, Steinike deposited funds from her closed bank account at Landmark Credit Union on three...
MPTC To Host Community Forum Thursday To Cover Referendum Questions
(Beaver Dam) Moraine Park Technical College is hosting a community forum tonight (Thursday night). Its purpose is to discuss the College’s referendum that will appear on the ballot for district voters in the November election. The District Board passed a resolution in June to borrow $55-million-dollars to enhance campus...
Six Month Jail Sentence Handed Down In Baby Theresa Case
(Theresa) A Milwaukee woman charged in the death of “Baby Theresa” was sentenced Friday to six months in jail. Karin Luttinen entered a guilty plea to a felony count of Concealing the Death of a Child in April. The 46-year-old told investigators she was home alone at her...
