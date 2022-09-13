(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Dam Fire Department is highlighting the promotion of two of their firefighters. Firefighter Nick Smith has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant. Smith began his fire service career alongside his father with the Beaver Dam Fire Department in 2007. He holds a state certification as a fire officer and recently completed his requirements to be certified as an emergency services instructor. Smith also serves on the recruitment and retention committee and is involved in the annual food drive for many years.

BEAVER DAM, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO