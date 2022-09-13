STOCKTON – Firefighters battled a raging fire that engulfed a vacant commercial building in Stockton late Thursday morning. The fire was at 540 N. Hunter Street in what used to be an auto repair shop.Stockton Fire says crews responded around 11:30 a.m. and found flames shooting from the building, prompting them to call a two-alarm response. Crews contained the flames by 2 p.m.; no injuries were reported, Stockton Fire says, and no other buildings in the area were damaged. Officials say the roof of the building collapsed in the fire, complicating efforts to fully put out the blaze and investigate exactly where it started and how. Firefighters are expected to be out at the scene for the rest of the day.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO