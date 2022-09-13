ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Traffic heavy around Cal Fire base camp in Roseville

Authorities are asking people to be patient around "the grounds" in Roseville. It's the base camp for cal fire operations for the mosquito fire. More than 3,600 first responders are stationed there tonight. The sheriff's office says to expect heavy traffic there--during the morning commute until the fire is out.
ROSEVILLE, CA

