Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Feeling good this Friday with sunshine and warmer temps

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Expect mainly sunny skies, though it will be a little hazy due to wildfire smoke in the mid-to-upper levels of the atmosphere. Air quality shouldn’t be impacted too much, though at times it may be moderate. Afternoon highs will go into the low-to-mid 80s and it will still be comfortable.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Warming trend going into the weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday will be slightly warmer with more low humidity as highs reach the low 80s. A few clouds will develop with daytime heating, but skies will be mostly sunny for much of the day. You may notice a haze in the sky - that’s due to wildfire smoke from out west moving into the region.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Body pulled from Ohio River, Cincinnati Fire Department confirms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A body was found floating in the Ohio River past the Purple People Bridge Friday afternoon, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. The male body was recovered near the Serpentine Wall by a rescue crew, Cincinnati Fire Chief confirmed. Officials have not said how the man’s body...
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO

Bed Bath & Beyond closing two Cincinnati-area stores

CINCINNATI — Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has just announced some of the stores that will get the axe this fall, as it struggles to turn around its falling sales. It had said last month that it would close 150 stores nationwide, and has just released a list of the first 56 stores to shutter, after a report in Bloomberg News.
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

Doughnut shop selling chili dip doughnut with Skyline chili

NORWOOD, Ohio — Calling all Skyline Chili fans!. Starlight Doughnut Lab is debuting a new sweet treat just in time for football season. The chili dip doughnut is filled with typical dip ingredients like Skyline chili, cheddar cheese, cream cheese and onion. The shop plans to offer the doughnut...
NORWOOD, OH
linknky.com

Culver’s could soon be coming to Cold Spring

A site development plan application has been submitted to Campbell County Planning and Zoning for a Culver’s fast-food restaurant, and they have their eyes set on a Cold Spring location. According to the application and confirmation by Campbell County Planning and Zoning Director Cindy Minter, the proposed location is...
COLD SPRING, KY
wvxu.org

OKI Wanna Know: Do Cincinnatians have an accent?

Wherever you travel in the United States, you'll find people talking somewhat differently from what you're used to. There are easily identifiable dialects from New York, Minnesota, Tennessee, and so on. Does Cincinnati have an accent? That's what WVXU's Bill Rinehart explores in this edition of OKI Wanna Know. Kelly...
CINCINNATI, OH
rnbcincy.com

These 6 Ohio Haunted Houses Rank Best in the Country

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. As summer comes to an end and pumpkins, hoodies and Timberlands take center stage, there’s one fall activity that millions of people around the world look forward to…. Haunted houses. Hate em or love em, haunted houses are a...
OHIO STATE
eaglecountryonline.com

Navy Bean Fall Festival Happens This Weekend in Rising Sun

Kristine Kabbes and The Skallywags will headline the event on Saturday night. (Rising Sun, Ind.) - The 35th annual Navy Bean Fall Festival begins Friday, September 16 at 3:00 p.m. in downtown Rising Sun. Along with the featured attraction of navy beans and cornbread along the riverfront, the event includes amusement rides, vendors, strolling performers, costumed characters, and live bands on both days.
RISING SUN, IN

