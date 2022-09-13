Read full article on original website
Related
Fox 19
Feeling good this Friday with sunshine and warmer temps
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Expect mainly sunny skies, though it will be a little hazy due to wildfire smoke in the mid-to-upper levels of the atmosphere. Air quality shouldn’t be impacted too much, though at times it may be moderate. Afternoon highs will go into the low-to-mid 80s and it will still be comfortable.
Fox 19
Warming trend going into the weekend
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday will be slightly warmer with more low humidity as highs reach the low 80s. A few clouds will develop with daytime heating, but skies will be mostly sunny for much of the day. You may notice a haze in the sky - that’s due to wildfire smoke from out west moving into the region.
Fox 19
Body pulled from Ohio River, Cincinnati Fire Department confirms
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A body was found floating in the Ohio River past the Purple People Bridge Friday afternoon, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. The male body was recovered near the Serpentine Wall by a rescue crew, Cincinnati Fire Chief confirmed. Officials have not said how the man’s body...
WCPO
Bed Bath & Beyond closing two Cincinnati-area stores
CINCINNATI — Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has just announced some of the stores that will get the axe this fall, as it struggles to turn around its falling sales. It had said last month that it would close 150 stores nationwide, and has just released a list of the first 56 stores to shutter, after a report in Bloomberg News.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
I-75 NB fully reopened after 4-vehicle crash near cut-in-the-hill
The crash is now clear but delays are still expected due to the heavy traffic backup on the highway.
WLWT 5
Crash on the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge is causing delays for morning commuters
CINCINNATI — The northbound side of the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge is seeing delays after a crash blocks the right lane, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by the Kentucky Department of Transportation at 7:50...
WLWT 5
Doughnut shop selling chili dip doughnut with Skyline chili
NORWOOD, Ohio — Calling all Skyline Chili fans!. Starlight Doughnut Lab is debuting a new sweet treat just in time for football season. The chili dip doughnut is filled with typical dip ingredients like Skyline chili, cheddar cheese, cream cheese and onion. The shop plans to offer the doughnut...
Fox 19
Ohio referee shortage could force high-school football from Friday nights
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Concern is mounting about a shortage of high-school and peewee football referees in Ohio amid a dwindling pool of applicants. Bill Klamo with the Ohio Athletics Association says games are unlikely to be canceled or rescheduled this year, but come next year, it could become a problem.
IN THIS ARTICLE
linknky.com
Culver’s could soon be coming to Cold Spring
A site development plan application has been submitted to Campbell County Planning and Zoning for a Culver’s fast-food restaurant, and they have their eyes set on a Cold Spring location. According to the application and confirmation by Campbell County Planning and Zoning Director Cindy Minter, the proposed location is...
wvxu.org
OKI Wanna Know: Do Cincinnatians have an accent?
Wherever you travel in the United States, you'll find people talking somewhat differently from what you're used to. There are easily identifiable dialects from New York, Minnesota, Tennessee, and so on. Does Cincinnati have an accent? That's what WVXU's Bill Rinehart explores in this edition of OKI Wanna Know. Kelly...
WLWT 5
Tell your boss! Mayor declares Friday half-day holiday for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati
CINCINNATI — Take a half-day on Friday — the mayor says it's OK. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval has proclaimed Friday a citywide half-day holiday in honor of Oktoberfest Zinzinnati. "Nobody else in the country does Oktoberfest as big and as proudly as we do here in Cincinnati," Pureval...
rnbcincy.com
These 6 Ohio Haunted Houses Rank Best in the Country
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. As summer comes to an end and pumpkins, hoodies and Timberlands take center stage, there’s one fall activity that millions of people around the world look forward to…. Haunted houses. Hate em or love em, haunted houses are a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Beechmont Bridge Connector Links Multiple Cincinnati Trails for Increased Cyclist, Pedestrian Safety
The project, scheduled to be completed on Sept. 21, will allow users to safely travel from the Little Miami Scenic Trail to the Ohio River Trail for the first time.
WLWT 5
Looking for a part-time gig? These companies are hiring seasonal positions in Cincinnati
If you're looking for a job to make some extra cash for the holiday season, multiple companies are hiring in Cincinnati. UPS is hiring about 1,240 seasonal employees in the Cincinnati area ahead of the holiday rush. UPS is filling full and part-time seasonal positions including seasonal drivers, package handlers...
WKRC
Super-Dodger: Scientist want to study those who haven't contracted COVID-19 yet
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Scientists are looking to study people who have yet to get COVID-19. If you are one of the lucky people who has not had COVID or at least any symptoms from it, you might be what researchers now refer to as a "super-dodger." "I've been exposed a...
eaglecountryonline.com
Navy Bean Fall Festival Happens This Weekend in Rising Sun
Kristine Kabbes and The Skallywags will headline the event on Saturday night. (Rising Sun, Ind.) - The 35th annual Navy Bean Fall Festival begins Friday, September 16 at 3:00 p.m. in downtown Rising Sun. Along with the featured attraction of navy beans and cornbread along the riverfront, the event includes amusement rides, vendors, strolling performers, costumed characters, and live bands on both days.
Fox 19
Health officials warn of co-sleeping after woman charged in baby’s death
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Health officials are warning parents about the dangers of sleeping in bed with a baby. The warning comes after a Cincinnati woman allegedly caused the death of her 6-week-old. Brooke Hunter lost her second baby to co-sleeping in as many years earlier this summer, according to the...
13 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (Sept. 16-18)
This weekend promises Oktoberfest Zinzinnati, The City Flea, Music in the Woods and a Northside House Tour.
Comments / 0