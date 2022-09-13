Read full article on original website
Deputies searching for 2 Ouachita Parish men for Aggravated Burglary and other offenses
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for 20-year-old Xzavior Darnell Osteen and 30-year-old Xavier Akeem Migel Clark. Osteen is described as a Black male, standing five feet and 9 inches, with black hair and brown eyes. Clark is described as […]
KNOE TV8
Union Parish officials searching for man involved in hit-and-run crash
UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash. UPSO posted on Facebook that the crash happened on Sept. 14, 2022, around 4:00 p.m. near Willie Brantley Road, east of Farmerville. A black pickup truck was involved in the crash but left the scene before law enforcement arrived.
2 teen suspects arrested in connection to Renwick Street shooting
UPDATE (09/16/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — As of Friday, September 16, 2022, Monroe Police have arrested two 14-year-old males for their involvement in the Renwick Street shooting that resulted in a male juvenile being shot in the chest. Both juveniles were booked into the Green Oaks Detention Center for Attempted Second-Degree Murder, Robbery, and Illegal Possession of […]
MISSING PERSON: Deputies still searching for Ruston man who was last seen on August 11th
UPDATE (09/14/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — According to the authorities, they continued their search for James Tomlinson on Pea Ridge Arena Road in Dubach, La. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Tomlinson, please contact the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-251-5111. UPDATE (08/23/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office, […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Driver asleep at the wheel booked for 3rd DWI
A man found asleep at the wheel in the middle of a Lincoln Parish road was booked for felony DWI Wednesday evening. About 6:00 p.m., Lincoln Parish deputies responded to a report of a vehicle in the middle of Mutt Hood Road just south of La. Highway 146 with the driver unconscious behind the wheel.
Injuries Reported In A Hit-And-Run Crash Near Willie Brantley Road (Union Parish, LA)
Police in Union Parish is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run accident. The crash happened near Willie Brantley Road, east of [..]
Union Parish Sheriff’s deputies searching for driver allegedly involved in hit-and-run crash
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash near Farmerville, La. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. According to deputies, the crash took place on Highway 2 near Brantley Road, east of Farmerville. The driver's black pickup truck should […]
KNOE TV8
Juvenile wounded in overnight Monroe shooting
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened the night of Sept. 13, 2022, in the 2900 block of Renwick Street. Officers said a male juvenile was shot in the chest. The victim was flown to a regional hospital and is in stable condition, Monroe...
MISSING PERSON: 29-year-old Ouachita Parish woman found safe by deputies
UPDATE (09/12/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On September 12, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed that Kirsten Dews was located by deputies and she is safe. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for 29-year-old Kirsten Leigh Ann Dews. Dews is described as a White female, standing five foot and one inch, […]
KNOE TV8
House fire kills elderly couple in Delhi
DELHI, La. (KNOE) - The State Fire Marshal's Office (SFM) is investigating a deadly house fire that happened in Delhi on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The Richland Fire District Ward 1 and Holly Ridge Fire Department responded to a house fire around 3:30 a.m. on Carson Road. Firefighters said they located the bodies of an elderly couple inside.
West Monroe man arrested after burglarizing KTVE/KARD’s news station and multiple vehicles, police say
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, September 12, 2022, around 6:32 PM, West Monroe Police were dispatched to the KTVE/KARD news station in reference to a robbery and vehicle burglary complaint. Upon arrival, complainants advised officers that a White male entered the station and attempted to rob multiple employees. After a failed attempt to […]
Monroe mother arrested; her toddler child found walking near intersection alone
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, September 12, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff's deputies responded to a call on the corner of Colonial Drive and West Elmwood Drive in Monroe, La. According to deputies, the caller advised authorities that a toddler was walking in the road unattended. […]
KNOE TV8
Man accused of attacking Monroe police, arson and more
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A man has been arrested after being accused of arson, robbery, attacking Monroe police and more on Sept. 13, 2022. Officers were called to the 1400 block of Bernstein Park Road in reference to a robbery complaint shortly around noon that day. The suspect, Leandrew Nations,...
72-year-old West Monroe woman dies in head-on crash
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, September 12, 2022, around 4 PM, Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 151 at Weems Road in Ouachita Parish, La. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 72-year-old Beverly A. Justice. The investigation revealed that a 2005 Buick Terraza, […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Student arrested for marijuana in campus apartment
A Louisiana Tech student from Rayville was arrested Monday after marijuana and drug paraphernalia were allegedly found in his campus apartment. Tech Police responded to the Hutcheson apartments after housing staff smelled marijuana during a routine room inspection. From an apartment hallway, officers could see marijuana and several items of paraphernalia in plain view in a room belonging to Isaiah Thigpen, 18, of Rayville.
Louisiana Man Found in Possession of Firearm at a High School Has Been Sentenced to Federal Prison
Louisiana Man Found in Possession of Firearm at a High School Has Been Sentenced to Federal Prison. Louisiana – On September 14, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Montrelle D. Jones, 21, of Monroe, Louisiana, was sentenced by United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty to 78 months (6 years, 6 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, on firearm charges. Jones was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 26, 2022, and charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a firearm in a school zone. He pleaded guilty to the charges on March 28, 2022.
KNOE TV8
Gang-related arrests made in Monroe, officials say
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police HEAT team made four arrests on Sept. 13, 2022, three of which they say stem from local gang activity. Here are the details given by Monroe Police Department in a press release:. The Monroe Police HEAT team made four arrests on September 13, 2022,...
Monroe man behind bars after allegedly assaulting police officer
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Shortly before 12:30 PM on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Bernstein Park Road in reference to a robbery. Once a police officer arrived at the scene, they located the suspect and identified him as […]
Three juveniles and 1 adult arrested by Monroe Police; charged with firearm and drug offenses
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the Monroe Police HEAT team arrested four suspects for narcotics and firearm charges stemming from alleged "Duce 5" gang activity on Gordon Avenue. According to police, the suspects include three juveniles. During the officers' search, they collected […]
Deputies: Downsville man arrested for Second-Degree Rape and domestic abuse charges
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following article contains content surrounding sexual assault. Viewer's discretion is advised. DOWNSVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office received a complaint from a victim on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Deputies were advised that the victim and 30-year-old Brett Michael McDaniel were riding in […]
