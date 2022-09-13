Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL volleyball wins in three sets over Prairie Central
FAIRBURY – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity volleyball team won 25-22, 19-25, 25-19 over Prairie Central on Thursday. Bailey Bruns had 13 kills, three assists, one block and seven digs for PBL (6-3, 1-1 Illini Prairie Conference) while Araya Stack had 14 assists, 11 digs and one ace, Aubrey Busboom had five assists, two digs and one block.
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS volleyball loses 25-12, 25-13 to Eureka
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity volleyball team lost 25-12, 25-13 to Eureka on Thursday. “I think we had higher hopes tonight. We were setting our sights a little higher on the outcome,” GCMS head coach Crystal Richard said. “Unfortunately, we just didn’t get there.”
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS tennis’ Steidinger, Cliff/Schlickman win matches against Urbana
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley tennis team lost 3-2 to Urbana on Thursday. Katie Steidinger won a singles match by a score of 8-6 over Alisa Tangmunarunkit. In doubles, Lexi Cliff and Syda Schlickman won 9-7 over Halie Thompson and Lorelie Yau. Audrey Iverson lost 8-0 to Thompson...
fordcountychronicle.com
Fisher/GCMS soccer wins 8-0 over Rantoul/PBL
FISHER – The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda soccer teams area tale of two squads. With an 8-0 win over Rantoul/PBL on Wednesday, Fisher/GCMS won its fifth match in a row. “Overall, that was a good game for us,” Fisher/GCMS head coach Robbie Dinkins said. “I thought the guys did...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL freshman football wins 58-14 over Pontiac
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda freshman football team won 58-14 over Pontiac on Thursday. Cael Bruns ran for a 32-yard touchdown to start the scoring. After Pontiac took an 8-6 lead with a 40-yard touchdown pass, Kayden Vance connected with Jack Wesslund for a 13-yard touchdown and with Tyler Cole for the two-point conversion to reclaim the lead at 14-8.
fordcountychronicle.com
Cissna Park/Christ Lutheran volleyball wins in two sets over BHRA
CISSNA PARK – The Cissna Park/Christ Lutheran volleyball team won 25-20, 25-19 over Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin on Thursday. Brooklyn Stadeli had four aces and nine digs for CP/CL (9-0, 3-0 Vermilion Valley Conference) while Addison Lucht had seven kills, Mikayla Knake had 16 assists. Cissna Park def. Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 25-20, 25-19 At...
fordcountychronicle.com
Rantoul/PBL boys golf places second in triangular meet
RANTOUL – The Rantoul/PBL boys golf team finished second in a triangular meet on Thursday. The Eagles shot a 161 while Mahomet-Seymour shot a 151 and St. Thomas More shot a 175. Mason Uden finished third individually with a score of 38 while Ross Gawenda finished fourth with a...
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS volleyball loses 25-9, 25-16 to Fieldcrest
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity volleyball team lost 25-9, 25-16 to Fieldcrest on Tuesday. Sophia Ray had three kills, four assists, five digs and one ace while Natalie DeSchepper had two kills, two blocks and two digs, Savannah Shumate had one kill, three blocks and three digs, Rylee Stephens had three assists and two digs, Madison McCreary had 10 digs, Aubrey Williams had two kills and Reagan Tompkins had two kills and one block.
RELATED PEOPLE
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL volleyball ends losing streak with two-set win over Tuscola
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity volleyball team won 25-18, 25-17 over Tuscola on Tuesday. With the win, PBL snapped a three-match losing streak and improved its record to 5-3. “Anytime we can come away with a win, I’ll be happy,” Stalowy said. “We had a three-game slump, and I...
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS MS baseball loses 4-1 to Heyworth in regional quarterfinals
HEYWORTH – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School baseball team lost 4-1 to Heyworth in the IESA Class 2A regional quarterfinals on Wednesday. Graydon Leonard hit 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored for GCMS (4-11) at the plate. On the mound, Leonard allowed four runs – three earned...
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS tennis loses 6-3 to Maroa-Forsyth
FORSYTH – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley tennis team lost 6-3 to Maroa-Forsyth on Tuesday. Katie Steidinger defeated Kristen Tuan 8-6, Lexi Cliff defeated Hana Qidan 8-7 (7) and Syda Schlickman defeated Shorkea Qidan 8-3 to earn GCMS’s match wins. Audrey Iverson lost 8-7 (7) to Jasmeet Kaur, Katelynn Shockey...
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS boys golf places third at Birdhouse Open
EUREKA – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys golf team finished third in the Birdhouse Open on Tuesday. The Falcons shot a 168 in the six-team invite behind Peoria Christian (146) and Fieldcrest (167). Ryan Carley finished seventh individually with a score of 38 to lead GCMS while Carter Eichelberger shot...
IN THIS ARTICLE
speedsport.com
It’s All Pierce In $22,022 Fairbury Score
FAIRBURY, Ill. — The “Smooth Operator” Bobby Pierce scored an impressive victory Tuesday night at the Fairbury American Legion Speedway as he captured the 50-lap, $22,022-to-win, Castrol FloRacing Night in America “One for the Road” presented by I-Beam Sliding Doors dirt late model event. The...
Illinois Basketball: Illini frontcourt loses depth for the 2022-23 campaign
It was looking like the Illinois basketball team would be adding a solid French player for the 2022 class, but plans have changed in the past week. The Illini have quite the class coming in this season. They finished with the No. 10 recruiting class in the country and landed four four-star high school talents and three of the top transfers in the country. Illinois also received a commitment from an under-the-radar big man as well.
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois WR coach George McDonald updates status of two exciting freshman in rotation
George McDonald was named the wide receivers coach at Illinois in Jan. of 2021. He spoke about two young wideouts in the rotation in Champaign per Jeremy Werner of 247Sports. Shawn Miller and Hank Beatty were both 3-star recruits out of high school per the 247Sports Composite. Miller played just...
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL proceeding with plans to replace show choir with spring musicals
PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district is moving forward with plans to eliminate the show choir program at both the junior high and high schools and replace it with annual school musicals. The two schools’ new chorus director, Christopher Lerch, provided the school board Wednesday with an updated written...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fordcountychronicle.com
Obituary: Ruth Roque
Ruth Ellen Roque, 78, of Rantoul formerly of Gibson City peacefully passed away Monday September 12, 2022 at the Eagle View Supportive Living Center in Rantoul. Graveside services will be held at the Onarga Township Cemetery in Onarga, Pastor Stacy Landry officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to CATSNAP of Champaign.
Herald & Review
Decatur school board moving ahead with plan for new building
DECATUR — The Decatur Public Schools board has approved a contract with BLDD Architects for a design for a new American Dreamer STEM Academy. The new building, to be constructed on the site of the former Oak Grove School, is budgeted to cost $37 million, which will be paid for through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds. BLDD Architects will be be paid $2.2 million for design work. BLDD's design will facilitate the receipt of bids and the firm will represent the district through the construction process.
WAND TV
Champaign native Ludacris coming to perform for UI Homecoming
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Rapper Ludacris, a Champaign native, is coming to The State Farm Center Theatre to perform for the University of Illinois Homecoming. The performance will be Saturday, October 15 at 8:00 p.m. TikTok star charlieonnafriday will be his special guest. Tickets go on sale to the public...
Herald & Review
Pride Fest returning to Decatur this Saturday
DECATUR — After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID pandemic, Pride Fest is returning to Decatur this weekend. Decatur Pride Fest will take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in Fairview Park. Mark Schleeter, president of Decatur Illinois Pride, said he hopes to see...
Comments / 0