KWTX
New Waco resident brings a unique attraction to East Waco, adding the first of its kind to the state
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A new face in the Waco area is hoping her unique business will advance the development of East Waco, bringing a fun, new attraction for locals and tourists. “We’re really fun and out there, and this area has so much rich culture and art,” the owner...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.15.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
fox44news.com
Church Under the Bridge to celebrate 30 years
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Waco church will be celebrating both a milestone and a musician for its 30th anniversary. Church Under the Bridge Pastor Jimmy Dorrell says the congregation is known for meeting under Interstate 35 at 4th Street in Waco – but has been meeting for the past four years at an alternate site while the interstate has been under construction.
News Channel 25
Tiny house, big problems in Waco
WACO, Texas — Check this out. Drivers in Waco came close to a risky "home delivery" Wednesday afternoon... at Sanger Avenue and Hwy 6. Workers were transporting what looked like a tiny home... didn't quite make it under an overpass. They eventually had to take the roof off the...
WacoTrib.com
Vanilla Ice, Coolio in Waco for weekend concert, plus Steve Wariner, Treaty Oak Revival
Performers on Waco stages this weekend will trigger memories for some audiences while creating new ones for others, with hip-hop and rap stars from the ’90s, a veteran country musician and a young Texas country band bringing their distinctive sounds. “I Love The ’90s” with Color Me Badd, Vanilla...
KWTX
Baylor students ready to pack 100,000 meals in 3 hours to supply meals to Waco’s neediest families
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor students and volunteers are preparing for their second annual 58:10 Project to package 100,000 meals in only 3 hours for anyone in need. “The best way to describe Project 58:10 is controlled chaos,” Baylor 58:10 Co-leader Jason MacGregor, said. “In three hours, 600 volunteers are going to come together and make 1000 meals. I wish I could say that’s going to solve food insecurity in Waco, but it’s really just the tip of the iceberg.”
wacoan.com
Top Things to do in Waco this Weekend
It’s a game day weekend so get out and enjoy this beautiful weather with brain games, carnival games, cornhole tournaments and of course, the Baylor Football game. Or give back at one of many charity events, dine on delicious meals or take in a concert — there’s plenty of fun to choose from in Waco this weekend!
Back And Cheesy: Cheddar’s Is Now Reopen in Harker Heights, Texas
One eatery in Harker Heights has made it's triumphant return to feed the hungry citizens of both Harker Heights and Central Texas. Cheddar's in Harker Heights was closed due to hailstorm damage sustained in April of this year, according to the Killeen Daily Herald. The Killeen Daily Herald also was unable to obtain any comments as to when the establishment was set to reopen its doors.
Natural gas line struck in Waco, hazmat on the scene
WACO, Texas — The videos above and below are previous segments on hazmat situations in Central Texas. The Waco Fire Department's hazmat team is on the scene of a struck natural gas line in the 100 Block of Garrison Street. Waco Fire and the HazMat Team were reportedly operating...
KWTX
Suspects in deadly shooting at off campus party near Baylor indicted
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two men who police say combined to shoot a 24-year-old Houston man 15 times in April after he reportedly threatened people with a gun at an off-campus party involving Baylor University students were indicted Thursday. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jaytron Damon Scott, 20, and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday
Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
KWTX
Hay bales fall off truck, catch fire and block traffic in Marlin
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Officials in Marlin were working to clear Business 6 after a tractor trailer pulling a load of round bales of hay hit rail road tracks and spilled a dozen bales into the road, which later caught fire around 5:30 Wednesday evening. The bales were blocking the...
KWTX
Robinson Fire Department investigating house fire
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Robinson Fire Department is currently investigating a house fire Friday morning. Firefighters responded to the call of a structure fire at 7:45 a.m. on Sept. 16 at 303 West Moonlight Drive. The Hewitt Fire Department also arrived at the residence to assist. A woman injured...
13 Investigates sources confirm calls for multiple Texas school threats came from same phone number
When asked if the false reports are connected, investigators in Waco said they "are not sure," but ABC13 sources said the calls in Texas came from the same number.
KWTX
Trial delayed yet again for owners of Waco tattoo parlor shop who defied pandemic closure orders
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The trial for the owners of a Waco tattoo shop who defied state business closure orders during the pandemic was postponed for a second time after the judge recused himself because of a potential conflict. Zac and Chonna Colbert, owners of Infamous Ink on Lake Air...
Timeline of hoax call at Waco High School
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – At 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Waco dispatch received a call of an active shooter situation at Waco High school. Waco ISD and Waco PD were alerted at the same time. The call stated there was an active shooter on the campus and students were possibly injured. “We’re staff for 17 […]
fox44news.com
Moody PD speaks on school threats
MOODY, Texas (FOX 44) – After the calls which led to police activity at Waco and Whitney schools, as well as schools outside of Central Texas, the Moody Police Department is speaking out. The department shared the following statement on its Facebook page Tuesday night:. “I want to put...
How to combat porch pirates after local activity
WOODWAY, Texas (FOX 44) — The Woodway Public Safety Department wants people to watch out for porch pirates. The department shared a picture of one suspect on Facebook earlier this week. It is especially important during this time of year, as the holidays get closer. “Every year it heats up around this time. Come Fall, […]
KWTX
Central Texas community honors ‘Queen of Crawford’ on her 90th birthday
CRAWFORD, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas woman known to friends and family as the “Queen of Crawford” turned 90-years-old Wednesday, Sept. 14, and much of the town turned out to celebrate the pillar in a big way. 154 people in the town of fewer than 900 packed...
fox44news.com
City of Waco announces new municipal judge finalist
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco announced Thursday the selection of Robert “Bobby” Garcia as the finalist for Municipal Judge, scheduled to join the City on October 10. The City says that the Municipal Judge is responsible for Waco Municipal Court administration and presides...
