College Station, TX

Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Wednesday, Sept. 14

The Scowcroft Institute of International Affairs presents “Monkeypox: Have We Learned Anything from COVID-19?” on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center’s Hagler Auditorium. Dr. Gerald Parker moderates the panel, which includes Dr. Syra Madad, Dr. Robert Carpenter, Dr. Jennifer A. Shuford and Dr. Robert Kadlec. The hybrid event is also available via Zoom. Register at tx.ag/dgxNOXU.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Thursday, Sept. 15

Adult Coloring Night, 4 to 8 p.m., WildFlyer Mead Co., 16481 County Road 319 in Navasota. Sunset Yoga, 7 p.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Throwin’ Thursdays cornhole tournament, 6:30 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan. Barks & Brews, 5...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Local economic indicators show continued overall upward trend

The latest economic indicators released by the Texas A&M Private Enterprise Research Center shows continued growth in the local economy, despite a slide in real wages in the first quarter of 2022. Sponsored by the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation, the economic indicators track three monthly indicators — unemployment, non-farm...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Census data shows Hispanic Texans may now be state’s largest demographic group

A closely watched estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau released Thursday indicates that Texas may have passed a long-awaited milestone: the point where Hispanic residents make up more of the state’s population than white residents. The new population figures, derived from the bureau’s American Community Survey, showed Hispanic Texans...
TEXAS STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

Judgment, experience marks mayor candidate

When discussing the candidates for mayor of College Station, what should be considered?. Our candidate says “experience, judgment, teamwork and consensus.” Each of these terms has been used to describe the candidate we have endorsed for mayor of College Station. From past years of service on the College...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Two commissioners should do their job

Commissioner Steve Aldrich and Commissioner Russ Ford should be embarrassed about their behavior this week. Elected officials should never cut and run when they don’t get their way. This is cowardice in the face of opposition. Aldrich and Ford argued for a certain budget, and they were outvoted. Now...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Fiestas Patrias parade, festival set for Sunday afternoon in Downtown Bryan

Fiestas Patrias Mexicanas of Bryan/College Station will host its annual parade and street festival between noon and 9 p.m. Sunday in Downtown Bryan. The parade will line up on Sandy Point Road and make its way down William J. Bryan, beginning at noon, and make its way into Downtown Bryan where the street festival will begin at 1 p.m. on William J. Bryan between 20th and 23rd Street.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

MyPillow exec Lindell says FBI agents seized his cellphone

WASHINGTON — MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell said Tuesday that federal agents seized his cellphone and questioned him about a Colorado clerk who has been charged in what prosecutors say was a “deceptive scheme” to breach voting system technology used across the country. Lindell was approached in...
MESA COUNTY, CO
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M’s Distinguished Alumni Tribute to open Saturday in Aggie Park

Texas A&M has over 566,000 former students and counting with each passing semester, but only 318 have been given the Distinguished Alumnus Award. It is the highest honor a former A&M student can receive. A new place to honor and list the names of the university’s Distinguished Alumni will open...
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M women’s basketball coach starting Beyond Basketball organization

Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor is starting the Beyond Basketball organization designed to provide community and networking opportunities for women in the Brazos Valley. Announced Tuesday, Beyond Basketball’s mission is to educate, support and connect women of all ages and ethnicities by creating experiences that lead members to flourish in their respective professions, communities and overall lives.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Election denier Bolduc wins New Hampshire GOP Senate race

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Retired Army Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc won New Hampshire’s Senate Republican primary on Wednesday and will face potentially vulnerable Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan in November — setting up another test of whether a fierce conservative can appeal to more moderate general election voters.
ELECTIONS
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos Valley Football Capsules: Week 4

(All games on Friday unless otherwise noted.) Richmond Randle Lions (10-5A-II) at Bryan Vikings (12-6A), 7:30 p.m. Thus far: Randle 2-1: Pasadena Memorial 53-17; Port Lavaca Calhoun 30-24; West Columbia 35-36. Bryan 2-1: Waller 67-21; Huntsville 14-21; Brenham 54-42 Harris Ratings: Bryan by 24. Radio: KZNE (1150 AM, 93.7 FM)
FOOTBALL
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan City Council lowers tax rate by a half-cent

The Bryan City Council on Tuesday voted 6-1 to set a tax rate of $0.624000 per $100 valuation, a half-cent lower than the previous tax rate. The rate, which was proposed on Sept. 7 by a 6-1 vote, represents a compromise established by councilmembers after four originally wanted no change to the tax rate and three wanted a one-cent reduction. Brent Hairston, who represents Single Member District 5, was the lone dissenting vote in both votes.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Missouri lawmakers start work on proposed tax cuts

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers on Wednesday returned to the Capitol for a special session aimed at cutting taxes. Republican Gov. Mike Parson called on lawmakers to cut the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.8%. He also wants the GOP-led Legislature to increase the standard deduction by $2,000 for single filers and $4,000 for couples.
MISSOURI STATE

