ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Wreckage from float plane crash in Puget Sound located

WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago

SEATTLE — (AP) — The wreckage of a floatplane that crashed into the waters of Washington state’s Puget Sound last week has been found on the sea floor, The National Transportation Safety Board said Monday.

The NTSB said the depth and motion of the water hid the wreckage for several days, The Seattle Times reported.

Sonar located a “large section” similar in length and width to the plane about 190 feet (58 meters) below the surface of Puget Sound near Whidbey Island, according to spokesperson Jennifer Gabris.

Investigators, the National Oceanic at Atmospheric Administration and the University of Washington’s Applied Physics Laboratory scoured a 1.75-by-0.75-mile (2.8-by-1.2 kilometer) area where witnesses said the plane had crashed.

Because of the depth and 3-5 knot currents, the NTSB is seeking a remotely operated vehicle to recover the wreckage. The NTSB had said that crash details, including the cause of the crash, couldn't be determined until more of the wreckage was found.

Ten people were on the Sunday flight from Friday Harbor in the San Juan Islands to the Seattle suburb of Renton when it crashed on Sept. 4. The only body that has been found was identified last week as Gabby Hanna of Seattle.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Racism seen as root of water crisis in Mississippi capital

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Carey Wooten spent nearly seven weeks hunting for safe drinking water for herself, her two children and three dogs after clocking out each day as a Taco Bell manager, so Gov. Tate Reeves' announcement that the water is clean again in Mississippi's capital came as welcome news.
JACKSON, MS
WDBO

Surprise is key part of migrant travel from Florida, Texas

EDGARTOWN, Mass. — (AP) — The chief executive of Martha's Vineyard Community Services was wrapping up work when she looked outside to see 48 strangers at her office with luggage, backpacks and red folders that included brochures for her organization. The Venezuelan migrants who were flown to the...
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

Breaches of voting machine data raise worries for midterms

ATLANTA — (AP) — Sensitive voting system passwords posted online. Copies of confidential voting software available for download. Ballot-counting machines inspected by people not supposed to have access. The list of suspected security breaches at local election offices since the 2020 election keeps growing, with investigations underway in...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Renton, WA
State
Washington State
City
Friday Harbor, WA
WDBO

California governor signs sweeping climate legislation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a sweeping package of bills Friday to expand California's reliance on clean energy and reduce carbon emissions, moves he said further establish the state as a global climate leader. The new laws include proposals aimed at reducing exposure to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDBO

Martha's Vineyard lawmaker weighs in on DeSantis flying migrants to island

Martha's Vineyard became the latest blue state location targeted by a Republican governor who transported undocumented migrants without any planning or warning to lawmakers. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took credit for flying two planes with migrants to the Massachusetts island Wednesday as social service organizations worked to get the families shelter and food. DeSantis contended that the state claims it's a sanctuary for undocumented migrants, while the White House and local elected officials slammed him for using the families in a political stunt.
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

After climate bill passage, WVa natural gas plant unveiled

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — (AP) — A Maryland company announced Friday it will build a natural gas power plant designed to capture climate-changing carbon in northern West Virginia. Officials said it was made possible by a recently signed law embraced by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin that gives tax breaks for alternative energy projects.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Puget Sound#San Juan Islands#Traffic Accident#The Seattle Times#The Associated Press
WDBO

Veteran judge named special master in Trump documents search

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday appointed a veteran New York jurist to serve as an independent arbiter in the criminal investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump's Florida home, and refused to permit the Justice Department to resume its use of the highly sensitive records seized in an FBI search last month.
POTUS
WDBO

Alabama sidesteps compensation for survivor of '63 KKK blast

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — (AP) — Sarah Collins Rudolph lost an eye and still has pieces of glass inside her body from a Ku Klux Klan bombing that killed her sister and three other Black girls at an Alabama church 59 years ago, and she's still waiting on the state to compensate her for those injuries.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WDBO

Montana defies order on transgender birth certificates

BILLINGS, Mont. — (AP) — Just hours after a Montana judge blocked health officials from enforcing a state rule that would prevent transgender people from changing the gender on their birth certificate, the Republican-run state on Thursday said it would defy the order. District Court Judge Michael Moses...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WDBO

Near-total ban on abortion becomes law in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Friday signed a bill that bans nearly all abortions in the state, days after legislators approved the ban. This makes West Virginia the second state to pass an abortion ban after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.
POLITICS
WDBO

Gov. Kristi Noem silent on possible appeal to ethics board

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem faced a Friday deadline to appeal a state ethics board's finding that there was evidence she improperly intervened in her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license. The Government Accountability Board voted unanimously last month that...
POLITICS
WDBO

Sarah Sanders undergoes surgery for thyroid cancer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who is running for governor in Arkansas, underwent surgery Friday for thyroid cancer. Sanders announced she underwent the surgery after a biopsy earlier this month revealed that she had thyroid cancer. Sanders was recovering at an Arkansas hospital on Friday, her campaign said.
ARKANSAS STATE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
25K+
Followers
85K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy