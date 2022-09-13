ROC CELEBRATES DIRECT SUPPORT PROFESSIONALS (DSP) WEEK BEGINNING SEPTEMER 11/ SPECIAL APPRECIATION RECEPTION SLATED FOR WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

PRESCOTT – It’s been many a year since the Nevada County Fairgrounds was this full for the annual Nevada County Fair. The entire area is covered by rides, exhibits and animals, all waiting for people to show up and have a good, old-fashioned time. Several rides dot the midway, along with game booths and concession stands. The art exhibit building is packed, literally overflowing with some of the art having to be put in the Potlatch Building. On the other hand, the wet spring and blistering dry summer made it tough on those raising gardens. This means there wasn’t as much to display or can, though there are several entries.

NEVADA COUNTY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO