ROC CELEBRATES DIRECT SUPPORT PROFESSIONALS (DSP) WEEK BEGINNING SEPTEMER 11/ SPECIAL APPRECIATION RECEPTION SLATED FOR WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

First United Methodist In Prescott Holding “Deaf Awareness Week” Event Sept. 25th
To promote International Deaf Awareness Week, Prescott First United Methodist Church is hosting a free meal and entertainment evening with inclusive hearing-impaired provisions on September 25 at 6 pm. The congregation and its community have many citizens and members of all ages experiencing hearing loss. This program boosts awareness of...
Fairgrounds, exhibit buildings packed
PRESCOTT – It’s been many a year since the Nevada County Fairgrounds was this full for the annual Nevada County Fair. The entire area is covered by rides, exhibits and animals, all waiting for people to show up and have a good, old-fashioned time. Several rides dot the midway, along with game booths and concession stands. The art exhibit building is packed, literally overflowing with some of the art having to be put in the Potlatch Building. On the other hand, the wet spring and blistering dry summer made it tough on those raising gardens. This means there wasn’t as much to display or can, though there are several entries.
Reginald Easter Takes Can Tabs To Ronald McDonald House
Hope City Board member Reginald Easter donated 5 gallons of aluminum can tabs to the Ronald McDonald House in Little Rock Friday. The charity collects the tabs and can turn them into funding. Director Easter is well-known for his charitable endeavors in Hope.
Fair sees largest livestock show in decades
PRESCOTT – Thursday’s Youth Premium Livestock Sale as the largest in decades as 41 youngsters showed animals during the Nevada County Fair. The evening kicked off with the traditional buyer’s meal, featuring brisket and pork loin from 4 of a Kind BBQ and side dishes provided by parents of the children showing. There was more than plenty for everyone to eat.
Hempstead County community flu clinic Sept. 27
LITTLE ROCK – On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, the Hempstead County Health Unit of theArkansas Department of Health (ADH) will offer flu vaccinations at no charge at Hempstead Hall,. 2500 S Main St, Hope from 9:30 am to 6:00 pm. People should bring their insurance cards with them to...
Complaints dominate QC meeting
PRESCOTT – Most of the September meeting of the Nevada County Quorum Court was taken up with complaints – some from a justice of the peace. Tuesday’s meeting began with Bob Cummings presiding as Nevada County Judge Mark Glass wasn’t present. JP Pat Grimes kicked things off asking about how the solid waste department went from $41,975 to $30,000 in a month. She was told the department began with $89,000, with $50,000 paid out in bills and the rest in two payrolls. Nevada County Clerk Julie Oliver pointed out each department pays its own salaries, adding county general began with $170,000 paid out in bills along with two payrolls.
UAHT offers women’s self-defense course
HOPE – The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold a women’s self-defense training course on October 5 and 6 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Hempstead Hall. The course is instructed by Matt Hughes. Hughes is a brown belt in Jiu-Jitsu, training under Wayne Knudsen, who has worked for organizations such as the UFC. Hughes has also trained under the world-famous Gracie brothers out of Torrance, California.
Hempstead Flu Clinics To Be Held Sept. 27th
HOPE, AR – Hempstead County Health Department will sponsor the following FLU SHOT CLINICS:. County Wide Drive Thru Flu Clinic, Tuesday, September 27th, Hempstead Hall 9a-6p Clinics will also be held at campuses throughout Hope Public Schools:. Flu Shot Clinics for HPS 8:30 a.m. each day. Monday, October 10th,...
Rosston doing better financially
ROSSTON – Financially, the City of Rosston is doing better. This is what the Rosston City Council was told at its September meeting Wednesday evening. The meeting was moved from Monday due to a conflict. The primary reason for the financial improvement is the sale tax from the Dollar General Store in the community. The council was told the city received $2,549 in June, $2,923 in July and $2,916 in August.
Hope police log
On September 4, 2022 at approximately 8:05am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Clifford Witherspoon, 59, of Hope, AR. Mr. Witherspoon was arrested and charged possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and served a failure to appear warrant. The arrest occurred in the 1700 block of North Spruce Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Witherspoon was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Quinton Melton Arrested for Theft of Property, Fleeing, Wreckless Driving
On September 15, 2022 at approximately 0147, Hempstead County Deputies received a call from dispatch in reference to a Theft of Property incident located on US Highway 67 West. The Victim said she was sitting at her computer desk working, when she observed the lights in her truck come on...
2022 Senior Hope Bobcats
HOPE, AR – Introducing Your 2022 Bobcats Football Players!. Front row from left to right: Sergio Martinez, Kelston Mask, Draelon Williams, Markell Mack, Jaqualin Watson, Jaden Sampson, Kevon Leaks. Back row from left to right: Aidan Aguilar, Kylin White, Da’Mariye Patrick, Kaleo Anderson, Triston Young. Photo provided by...
Tennessee man dead in Nevada County crash
PRESCOTT – A crash early this morning (9/14/22) at the 55 mile marker east bound near Prescott killed a Carthage, Tennessee man. According to the preliminary Arkansas State Police, Russell L. Boal, Jr., 36, was traveling east on the Interstate when the 2021 Ford Edge he was driving veered left into the median, striking a concrete bridge pillar.
