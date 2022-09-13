ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cougars Take Down Bulls in Conference Opener

HOUSTON – Forward Maddie Bowers led the University of Houston Soccer program to a 2-1 victory against South Florida for its first American Athletic Conference win of the season on Thursday evening at the Carl Lewis International Complex. This marked Houston's first win over South Florida since 2004 when...
Houston Falls at #1 Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – After getting out to a scorching hot start and forcing top ranked Texas to use both of its timeouts inside of the first 15 points of the match, the University of Houston volleyball team fell 3-1 on Thursday night in Gregory Gym (17-25, 25-16, 25-12, 25-22).
Cougars-Longhorns Revived 12 Years Later

HOUSTON – The 61st meeting between the University of Houston and top ranked Texas will revive a rivalry in Austin after over a decade. Houston will then end the week, and its non-conference slate, with a home match against 2020 NCAA Tournament team High Point. RV HOUSTON (8-1) at...
Former Cougars Coming Forward for Houston Rise Campaign

HOUSTON – A common challenge for athletic departments nationwide is maintaining engagement with former student-athletes following graduation. In many cases, connectivity fades as time passes, and the bond between the former student-athlete and their alma mater wanes. Through the Houston Rise campaign, the University of Houston Athletic Department is...
Dickinson Added as Baseball's Associate Director of Sports Medicine

HOUSTON – Alex Dickinson was added to the University of Houston baseball staff as the associate director of sports medicine, baseball head coach Todd Whitting announced Friday. "I am excited to announce Alex Dickinson as our new athletic trainer for Houston Baseball," Whitting said. "She brings a wealth of...
What’s New at TDECU Stadium in 2022

HOUSTON – As the University of Houston Football program opens its 2022 home slate, fans will experience a number of new and exciting gameday elements in and around TDECU Stadium. GAME THEMES. Saturday, Sept. 17 | Presenting sponsor: Memorial Hermann. Kansas – Celebrate Houston. Saturday, Sept. 24 |...
