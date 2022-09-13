ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Wilson’s first TD pass in return to Seattle was a Jerry Jeudy 67-yard bomb

By Robert Zeglinski
 3 days ago
For a little while on Monday night, Broncos’ QB Russell Wilson might have been rattled by a mixed response from the hometown crowd in his return to Seattle. Such a feeling from Wilson would be understandable, of course. He spent a decade with the Seahawks (+6.5), launching many deep touchdowns that thrilled many of the same people.

When the Seahawks got off to a fast start, and Wilson lived on check-downs, not targeting a receiver for much of the first half, it seemed like the new Denver signal-caller couldn’t get himself out of a rut.

Enter a bomb to Jerry Jeudy downfield late in the second quarter, as the receiver made an impressive play to get himself free:

Whoa! Not bad for a first target to a receiver!

To be honest, Wilson underthrew the ball. Even then, what a play by Jeudy for his quarterback to do the rest of the heavy lifting. With this first touchdown in Seattle, no less, you can officially end the Russell Wilson era in Seattle and start the Russell Wilson era in Denver.

