Modern Warfare 2 Gunsmith Revealed
Hours away from the franchise's upcoming showcase event, Call of Duty: Next, Activision officially unveiled the revamped Gunsmith debuting in Modern Warfare II. Aside from simply confirming that the series will be returning to a five-attachment max system, it appears the new offering will present an all-new system for players to learn. From Platforms and Receivers, to Weapon Vaults and more, here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Gunsmith.
Warzone 2.0 Adds Water Combat
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will be offering players more environments for combat, including water areas. Plenty of news and information on Call of Duty's upcoming Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 were revealed during yesterday's Call of Duty: Next presentation. For Battle Royale fans, the biggest details were those highlighting the changes heading to the next iteration of Warzone. Along with brand new map 'Al Mazrah' and a reimagined gulag, Warzone 2.0 will be making some big changes to the way players navigate the battlefield.
Are There Loadouts in Warzone 2.0?
Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 was officially revealed during the Call of Duty: Next event Thursday and with that reveal also came unique variations on the Warzone experience, such as the surprising removal of weapon loadouts. On Thursday, fans of the popular Call of Duty franchise were given a first...
WhosImmortal Gives Detailed Look into One of Warzone Season 5's Top LMG Loadouts
Content creator WhosImmortal recently uploaded a video on his YouTube channel giving us an in-depth look at what he believes is one of the premier weapon loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5. Warzone players should be more than familiar with the longstanding Bruen MK9. This weapon has been...
Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta Weapons: Full List
Now that the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Open Beta has finally arrived, it is perhaps no surprise that many are wondering how the game's new weapon arsenal is shaping up. Outside of the Riot Shield, all of the included weapons are said to able to be modified in the game's all-new Gunsmith. Here is the full list of weapons that will be available in the Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta.
Modern Warfare 2 Killstreaks: Full List
UAV (4 Kills/500 Score): UAV recon ship that reveals enemy locations on the minimap. Bomb Drone (4 Kills/500 Score): A remote-controlled drone with an attached C4 charge. Counter UAV (5 Kills/625 Score): A drone that scrambles all enemy minimaps. Has a limited range for larger maps. Cluster Mine (5 Kills/625...
Nintendo GameCube Fan-Favorite RPG Returning With New Remaster
A fan-favorite RPG that initially launched on the Nintendo GameCube all the way back in 2004 is finally making a comeback in the form of a new remaster. In recent years, it seems like numerous games from the early portion of the millennium have been returning on current-generation hardware. Now, that trend is continuing once again with a title that went on to spawn numerous follow-up entries.
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 'Oni' Operator: How to Get
The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Hiro "Oni" Watanabe Operator and Weapon Blueprint make up an exclusive set of in-game items that can be rewarded to PlayStation players for free. Here's how to claim it and what's included. Modern Warfare 2 'Oni' Operator: How to Get. As announced during...
How to Unlock More Weapons in Metal: Hellsinger
Metal: Hellsinger boasts an arsenal of six unique weapons, each branded with powerful perks that will aid in your quest to escape the underworld and here's how to unlock them.
Warzone 2.0 Circles Explained
Alongside the bevy of new additions to the Battle Royale experience, Warzone 2.0 has introduced its own fresh take on the deadly storm circle.
Xbox Live Games With Gold Releases Final Free Xbox 360 Game
The final game from the Xbox 360 era that will be made available as part of Microsoft's Xbox Live Games with Gold program is now able to be downloaded. Earlier this year, Microsoft preemptively informed fans that its Games with Gold service would be discontinuing new additions from the Xbox 360 beginning in October 2022. And while many Xbox Live Gold subscribers weren't thrilled to hear about this change, Microsoft is at least sending the Xbox 360 out on a high note with the addition of one of the console's best games.
Warzone's Verdansk Returns in Warzone Mobile
After teasing the reveal on Sept 9, Activision finally gave fans an official look at Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile during the Call of Duty: Next event on Thursday and revealed the return of Verdansk.
Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta Level Cap: What is it?
Now that the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Open Beta has finally arrived, it is perhaps no surprise that many are wondering what the testing period's progression parameters are. Modern Warfare 2 will soon feature a familiar Progression system that includes both Weapon Platform Progression and Rank (Player Level)...
Kartana Pokémon GO Raid Guide: Counters, Weakness, Dates
Read to find out when and for how long Kartana will be appearing in raids in Pokémon GO.
Enhanced Buy Stations Heading to Warzone 2.0
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will be making some changes to the way Buy Stations work with the addition of "The Shop". Plenty of news and information on Call of Duty's upcoming Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 were revealed during yesterday's Call of Duty: Next presentation. For Battle Royale fans, the biggest details were those highlighting the changes heading to the next iteration of Warzone. Along with brand new map 'Al Mazrah' and a reimagined gulag, Warzone 2.0 will be making some big changes to the way players navigate the battlefield.
5 Best Junglers in League of Legends Patch 12.17
League of Legends changes with every patch, and with each patch comes the inevitable top-tier picks that dominate the meta. It comes as no surprise that many players end up asking themselves the same thing: who should I be playing right now?. Well, ask no more as we unveil our...
How to Earn Loba's New Heirloom in Apex Legends
Loba's Heirloom is finally coming to Apex Legends! Regarded as the rarest item in the game, Heirlooms are a testament to a character's past and allow players to change the skin of a character’s melee weapon. Prior to Season 14, only 10 out of the 22 Legends in Apex Legends have the Mythic-tier cosmetic item. However at the start of the new season, on Sept. 20, Loba will finally be gaining her own Heirloom after being introduced in the game, nine seasons ago, in season five.
Upcoming Valorant Controller Agent, Nerfs and Buffs Teased
Riot Games teased its upcoming 20th playable Valorant Agent.
"Resurgence Style" Map Heading to Warzone 2, According to Leaks
The new Resurgence-style map will reportedly be coming to Warzone 2 in 2023, months after the game launches. Warzone's Resurgence modes have become a popular battleground for CoD players, owing to the typically small size of the map and the lack of gulag. As long as a teammate is still standing, eliminated players can drop back into the fight for a second chance. Fortune's Keep and Rebirth Island have become the go-to maps for players looking for more fast-paced action and, according to leaker @TheGhostOfHope, a new map is in the works for Warzone 2.
Apex Legends Fan Creates Clever Lifeline Rework Idea
Lifeline is one of the most iconic characters in Respawn's battle royale as she is the only healer in the Outlands. Being an icon has given her a 4.4% pick rate in Season 14, but the Apex Legends community thinks she is still underpowered and needs more rework. During the...
