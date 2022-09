SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office mobilized its bomb unit as of 6 p.m Monday.

They have confirmed with KION that a threat was called into the DMV on 260 East Laurel Drive. CHP said no bomb was found, and units are clearing the building.

CHP added the threat was called in after hours, and the building was evacuated.

