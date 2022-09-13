Keke Palmer took a sensational street style ensemble to new heights while out in New York City on Sept. 14. The “Nope” star strut through the streets of the Big Apple in a Y2K-inspired outfit. Palmer looked cute and cozy for a beautiful day out in a cropped black denim jacket. The closet staple had dramatic billowy sleeves and a curved hemline. She paired the outerwear with a high-waist skirt that included an extreme thigh-high split at the center and a sharp hemline. Sticking to a causal vibe, the Emmy Award-winning actress accessorized with small silver hoop earrings and styled her hair...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 MINUTES AGO