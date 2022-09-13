ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Raiders signing controversial defender

The Las Vegas Raiders are bringing in a somewhat infamous name. The team officially announced on Wednesday that they have signed veteran cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman to their practice squad. The 30-year-old defender had been a free agent after spending last year on the Detroit Lions. Robey-Coleman is most prominently remembered...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Fantasy Football Injury News: George Kittle groin injury, could he be out week 2?

Dr. Jesse Morse talks about George Kittle’s groin injury and discusses his likelihood of being able to play this Week. The 2022 Injury Draftguide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, bestball and betting fans!This is the most comprehensive Draftguide available on the market, and includes everything you need to have a successful draft with massive upside but minimizing risky players helping you win your championship.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Brent Venables Makes Opinion On Nebraska Fans Clear

On Saturday afternoon, No. 6 Oklahoma will face Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Speaking to reporters this week, Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables praised Nebraska fans for their loyalty and passion. "The fans are very loyal, very passionate, very similar to here," Venables said. "For the longest time, and...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Diamonds#American Football
nfldraftdiamonds.com

The Most Talented Young Players in the NFL

Clubs spend the off-season scouting for young talents who will rise to stardom and bring glory to their team. Across the league, young stars are essential due to their speed, athleticism, and team-friendly contracts. Young talents saturate the NFL every year seeking drafts, but how do clubs recognize the real deal? This article follows a standard to distinguish young players who might be the next big thing in NFL line history. The footballers must be players who trumped the league with their output and elite abilities. Additionally, they must be 25 years or below as of the first week of the 2022 season. Players above 25 are not considered young stars. So, you won’t find such names on this review.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for September 14, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl

Cardinals hosted WR Marcus Kemp, WR Jeff Cotton, DE Jalyn Holmes, WR Javon Wims, and WR Brandon Zylstra for a workout. Cardinals signed OL Koda Martin, WR JaVonta Payton, and WR Jeff Cotton to their PS. Cardinals placed OL Rashaad Coward and WR Victor Bolden on I/R. Baltimore Ravens. Ravens...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Jeremy Banks, LB, Tennessee

Honors/Captainship2022 Butkus Award and Lott Trophy Watchlist. Games WatchedOHBG, @ALUN, @GAUN, INPU (Bowl) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202113 GP, 11 GS, 128 Tkls, 11.5 TFL, 5.5 Sacks, 1 INT, 4 PD. 20209 GP, 28 Tkls, 1 TFL. 20194 GP, 7 Tkls, 1 TFL, 2 INT, 2 PD. 201811...
NASHVILLE, TN
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Myles Henderson, WR, Keiser University

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I’m a versatile athlete who can do anything on the field. I’m a great blocker, I can stretch the field, I have a great football IQ. I’m not afraid to go across the middle, I can make tough catches, and I’m a great route runner.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr arrested for DWI

Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr was arrested for DWI on Thursday, according to TMZ Sports. Carr was arrested around 2:30 am in Collin County, Texas, and bonded out around 5:30 pm. For over a decade, Carr played in the NFL playing in 195 career games. He signed a massive...
DALLAS, TX
nfldraftdiamonds.com

PITTMAN’S POCKET: HBCU Football Games to Watch in week 3

Hampton 2-0 vs Norfolk State 0-2, 2pm, ESPN+ – Can Jadakiss Bonds continue to dominate this week against NSU. Texas Southern 1-1 vs Southern 1-1 on HBCU Go. 5pm. – This is going to be a dog fight!. Jackson State 2-0 vs Grambling St 1-1. ESPN3. – Deion...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma receives Rivals Futurecast for 2023 4-star prospect Malachi Coleman

While most of Oklahoma’s recruiting efforts have been finished since August, Oklahoma still has some potentially significant recruiting battles to be won. One of those battles comes on the offensive side of the ball, where the Sooners look to stack up on playmakers as they continue to reshape and retool the offense in the way offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby wants it. He’s got his sights set on another offensive threat in the form of top 100 freak athlete Malachi Coleman who hails from Nebraska.
NORMAN, OK
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Top FCS NCAA Football Matchups for Week 3

Hello, Justin Berendzen (@jrberendzen on Twitter) with my top 5 FCS matchups of week 3. University of Delaware at University of Rhode Island. Got the Blue Hens against the Rams in this one. The Rhode Island offense has redshirt senior wide receiver Ed Lee who has 222 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns this season so far. Defensively for the Blue Hens they have grad linebacker Johnny Buchanan who has 38 tackles and 2 TFLs in the 2022 season to this point. The Delaware offense has grad wide receiver Thyrick Pitts who has 117 receiving yards and 1 touchdown. Redshirt sophomore defensive back Antonio Carter II has 12 tackles and 2 PBUs for the Rams defense this season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Michael Redd Says Playing On The Redeem Team Was The 'Highlight Of His Career': "I Went From A Second-Round Pick To Being On The Redeem Team And Winning A Gold Medal With Kobe, Wade And LeBron."

The 2008 Redeem Team has been one of the hottest topics around the NBA recently, as LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are executive producers behind this documentary. That team landed in China with a lot of pressure on their shoulders after failing to win the gold medal in the 2004 Summer Olympic Games.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy