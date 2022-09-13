Read full article on original website
Related
Raiders signing controversial defender
The Las Vegas Raiders are bringing in a somewhat infamous name. The team officially announced on Wednesday that they have signed veteran cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman to their practice squad. The 30-year-old defender had been a free agent after spending last year on the Detroit Lions. Robey-Coleman is most prominently remembered...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Fantasy Football Injury News: George Kittle groin injury, could he be out week 2?
Dr. Jesse Morse talks about George Kittle’s groin injury and discusses his likelihood of being able to play this Week. The 2022 Injury Draftguide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, bestball and betting fans!This is the most comprehensive Draftguide available on the market, and includes everything you need to have a successful draft with massive upside but minimizing risky players helping you win your championship.
Locker: Lovie Smith showed feel for game unseen by previous Texans coaches
The Texans offense wasn’t moving the ball, the defense wasn’t stopping Indianapolis and escaping with a tie was a better option than a loss. Furthermore, even converting on fourth-and-three didn’t guarantee a win.
Look: Brent Venables Makes Opinion On Nebraska Fans Clear
On Saturday afternoon, No. 6 Oklahoma will face Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Speaking to reporters this week, Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables praised Nebraska fans for their loyalty and passion. "The fans are very loyal, very passionate, very similar to here," Venables said. "For the longest time, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Reward Doubled for information leading to an arrest of Former Holy Cross Football player Damion Baker
Authorities are now offering a $30,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the shooting of former Holy Cross football player Damion Baker. Damion Baker the former starting cornerback, and recent graduate of Holy Cross was shot and killed on July 3rd. Baker was killed in a double...
All Out Brawl Between Texas High School Football Teams Leads To Every Player Getting Ejected
Most of us have seen a fight break out at a high school football game in our lifetimes, whether it happened on the field with players and coaches, or the fans in the stands. In some parts of the country, Texas in particular, high school football is a religion, and can result in some really bad blood between two schools, causing something like this to breakout.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
A new rookie has emerged as the favorite to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year
Before the season began many bettors believed that Kenny PIckett and George Pickens were going to be the odds favorites to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, but those odds have changed after week 1 of the NFL. There is a new favorite and that man is Jahan...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
The Most Talented Young Players in the NFL
Clubs spend the off-season scouting for young talents who will rise to stardom and bring glory to their team. Across the league, young stars are essential due to their speed, athleticism, and team-friendly contracts. Young talents saturate the NFL every year seeking drafts, but how do clubs recognize the real deal? This article follows a standard to distinguish young players who might be the next big thing in NFL line history. The footballers must be players who trumped the league with their output and elite abilities. Additionally, they must be 25 years or below as of the first week of the 2022 season. Players above 25 are not considered young stars. So, you won’t find such names on this review.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
College FB Hall of Famer, NFL OL Shelby Jordan dies at 70
Shelby Jordan, whose spectacular career at Washington University in St. Louis earned him a spot in the College Football Hall of Fame and an 11-year NFL career, has died. He was 70.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Ray Ruschel is the oldest college football player in NCAA history, the DE in North Dakota is 49-years-old
North Dakota State Collège of Science has a big boy on their defensive line. Ray Ruschel sticks out when you look at photos of their team. There is a reason he sticks out, HE IS A MAN!. Yes, Ray Ruschel is a 49-year-old who made the North Dakota football...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Charlie Cleveland, DE, Tiffin University | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview
Charlie Cleveland the sound pass rusher from Tiffin University recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds writer Jimmy Williams. Check out this exclusive Zoom Interview and make sure you hit the Like and subscribe button. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for September 14, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl
Cardinals hosted WR Marcus Kemp, WR Jeff Cotton, DE Jalyn Holmes, WR Javon Wims, and WR Brandon Zylstra for a workout. Cardinals signed OL Koda Martin, WR JaVonta Payton, and WR Jeff Cotton to their PS. Cardinals placed OL Rashaad Coward and WR Victor Bolden on I/R. Baltimore Ravens. Ravens...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Jeremy Banks, LB, Tennessee
Honors/Captainship2022 Butkus Award and Lott Trophy Watchlist. Games WatchedOHBG, @ALUN, @GAUN, INPU (Bowl) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202113 GP, 11 GS, 128 Tkls, 11.5 TFL, 5.5 Sacks, 1 INT, 4 PD. 20209 GP, 28 Tkls, 1 TFL. 20194 GP, 7 Tkls, 1 TFL, 2 INT, 2 PD. 201811...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Myles Henderson, WR, Keiser University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I’m a versatile athlete who can do anything on the field. I’m a great blocker, I can stretch the field, I have a great football IQ. I’m not afraid to go across the middle, I can make tough catches, and I’m a great route runner.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr arrested for DWI
Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr was arrested for DWI on Thursday, according to TMZ Sports. Carr was arrested around 2:30 am in Collin County, Texas, and bonded out around 5:30 pm. For over a decade, Carr played in the NFL playing in 195 career games. He signed a massive...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
PITTMAN’S POCKET: HBCU Football Games to Watch in week 3
Hampton 2-0 vs Norfolk State 0-2, 2pm, ESPN+ – Can Jadakiss Bonds continue to dominate this week against NSU. Texas Southern 1-1 vs Southern 1-1 on HBCU Go. 5pm. – This is going to be a dog fight!. Jackson State 2-0 vs Grambling St 1-1. ESPN3. – Deion...
Oklahoma receives Rivals Futurecast for 2023 4-star prospect Malachi Coleman
While most of Oklahoma’s recruiting efforts have been finished since August, Oklahoma still has some potentially significant recruiting battles to be won. One of those battles comes on the offensive side of the ball, where the Sooners look to stack up on playmakers as they continue to reshape and retool the offense in the way offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby wants it. He’s got his sights set on another offensive threat in the form of top 100 freak athlete Malachi Coleman who hails from Nebraska.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Top FCS NCAA Football Matchups for Week 3
Hello, Justin Berendzen (@jrberendzen on Twitter) with my top 5 FCS matchups of week 3. University of Delaware at University of Rhode Island. Got the Blue Hens against the Rams in this one. The Rhode Island offense has redshirt senior wide receiver Ed Lee who has 222 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns this season so far. Defensively for the Blue Hens they have grad linebacker Johnny Buchanan who has 38 tackles and 2 TFLs in the 2022 season to this point. The Delaware offense has grad wide receiver Thyrick Pitts who has 117 receiving yards and 1 touchdown. Redshirt sophomore defensive back Antonio Carter II has 12 tackles and 2 PBUs for the Rams defense this season.
Yardbarker
Michael Redd Says Playing On The Redeem Team Was The 'Highlight Of His Career': "I Went From A Second-Round Pick To Being On The Redeem Team And Winning A Gold Medal With Kobe, Wade And LeBron."
The 2008 Redeem Team has been one of the hottest topics around the NBA recently, as LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are executive producers behind this documentary. That team landed in China with a lot of pressure on their shoulders after failing to win the gold medal in the 2004 Summer Olympic Games.
NBA・
La'el Collins Happy to be in Cincinnati After Spending Seven Years in Dallas: 'I Wasn’t Getting The Things I Needed'
Collins signed with the Bengals after he was released by the Cowboys in March
Comments / 0