Fantasy Football Injury News: Allen Lazard Injury update, is he worth starting right away?
Dr. Jesse Morse revisits Allen Lazard's injury and discusses when he might be back. When he does come back is he worth starting right away? Dr. Morse shares his thoughts.
Fantasy Football Injury News: Leonard Fournette Injury, will he be out in week 2?
Dr. Jesse Morse talks about Leonard Fournette's injury history, experience with hamstring injuries, and what this means for him in Week 2 and beyond.
Fantasy Football Injury News: Michael Pittman Injury update, is it serious? ￼
Dr. Jesse Morse talks about a new quad injury for Michael Pittman. How bad is it and what is the outlook depending on severity? Dr. Morse explains.
A new rookie has emerged as the favorite to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year
Before the season began many bettors believed that Kenny PIckett and George Pickens were going to be the odds favorites to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, but those odds have changed after week 1 of the NFL. There is a new favorite and that man is Jahan...
The Most Talented Young Players in the NFL
Clubs spend the off-season scouting for young talents who will rise to stardom and bring glory to their team. Across the league, young stars are essential due to their speed, athleticism, and team-friendly contracts. Young talents saturate the NFL every year seeking drafts, but how do clubs recognize the real deal? This article follows a standard to distinguish young players who might be the next big thing in NFL line history. The footballers must be players who trumped the league with their output and elite abilities. Additionally, they must be 25 years or below as of the first week of the 2022 season. Players above 25 are not considered young stars. So, you won’t find such names on this review.
College FB Hall of Famer, NFL OL Shelby Jordan dies at 70
Shelby Jordan, whose spectacular career at Washington University in St. Louis earned him a spot in the College Football Hall of Fame and an 11-year NFL career, has died. He was 70.
Ray Ruschel is the oldest college football player in NCAA history, the DE in North Dakota is 49-years-old
North Dakota State Collège of Science has a big boy on their defensive line. Ray Ruschel sticks out when you look at photos of their team. There is a reason he sticks out, HE IS A MAN!. Yes, Ray Ruschel is a 49-year-old who made the North Dakota football...
How To Avoid Drafting A Bust In Fantasy Football
Every fantasy football manager hopes their first and second selections of players will be a home run. However, uncertainties such as injuries often puncture many drafters’ hope. Now, injuries are inevitable. But staying on top of the players’ injury updates and team newsmay be an excellent way to avoid being caught up in the consequences of an injury blow.
Charlie Cleveland, DE, Tiffin University | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview
Charlie Cleveland the sound pass rusher from Tiffin University recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds writer Jimmy Williams. Check out this exclusive Zoom Interview and make sure you hit the Like and subscribe button. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them...
PITTMAN’S POCKET: HBCU Football Games to Watch in week 3
Hampton 2-0 vs Norfolk State 0-2, 2pm, ESPN+ – Can Jadakiss Bonds continue to dominate this week against NSU. Texas Southern 1-1 vs Southern 1-1 on HBCU Go. 5pm. – This is going to be a dog fight!. Jackson State 2-0 vs Grambling St 1-1. ESPN3. – Deion...
NFL Transactions for September 14, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl
Cardinals hosted WR Marcus Kemp, WR Jeff Cotton, DE Jalyn Holmes, WR Javon Wims, and WR Brandon Zylstra for a workout. Cardinals signed OL Koda Martin, WR JaVonta Payton, and WR Jeff Cotton to their PS. Cardinals placed OL Rashaad Coward and WR Victor Bolden on I/R. Baltimore Ravens. Ravens...
Comparisons Between The National Football League And NCAA Football
Sports is the best entertainment medium, and almost everyone loves watching various sports. In addition, sports are a sign of fitness, enthusiasm, and determination to create strategies. Football is probably the most loved game in the world, with billions of fans. Even the countries which do not consider playing in...
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Jeremy Banks, LB, Tennessee
Honors/Captainship2022 Butkus Award and Lott Trophy Watchlist. Games WatchedOHBG, @ALUN, @GAUN, INPU (Bowl) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202113 GP, 11 GS, 128 Tkls, 11.5 TFL, 5.5 Sacks, 1 INT, 4 PD. 20209 GP, 28 Tkls, 1 TFL. 20194 GP, 7 Tkls, 1 TFL, 2 INT, 2 PD. 201811...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Myles Henderson, WR, Keiser University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I’m a versatile athlete who can do anything on the field. I’m a great blocker, I can stretch the field, I have a great football IQ. I’m not afraid to go across the middle, I can make tough catches, and I’m a great route runner.
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Junior Fehoko, DE, San Jose State
Honors/CaptainshipFirst Team All-Mountain West Selection (2020, 2021) Games WatchedWk 1 vs SUU, Wk 2 @ USC, Wk 3 @ Hawaii, Wk 6 @ Colorado State, Wk 9 vs Wyoming. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202136 Tkls,12.5 Tfls, 9 SKs, 13 QB HTs, 35 HUs, 5 BPs. 202036 Tkls, 12.5...
Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr arrested for DWI
Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr was arrested for DWI on Thursday, according to TMZ Sports. Carr was arrested around 2:30 am in Collin County, Texas, and bonded out around 5:30 pm. For over a decade, Carr played in the NFL playing in 195 career games. He signed a massive...
Top FCS NCAA Football Matchups for Week 3
Hello, Justin Berendzen (@jrberendzen on Twitter) with my top 5 FCS matchups of week 3. University of Delaware at University of Rhode Island. Got the Blue Hens against the Rams in this one. The Rhode Island offense has redshirt senior wide receiver Ed Lee who has 222 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns this season so far. Defensively for the Blue Hens they have grad linebacker Johnny Buchanan who has 38 tackles and 2 TFLs in the 2022 season to this point. The Delaware offense has grad wide receiver Thyrick Pitts who has 117 receiving yards and 1 touchdown. Redshirt sophomore defensive back Antonio Carter II has 12 tackles and 2 PBUs for the Rams defense this season.
Doctors seem very optimistic after Dak Prescott surgery
Mike McCarthy addressed the media today concerning the injury to their star quarterback Dak Prescott. The Cowboys gunslinger underwent surgery on his right thumb and the doctors are very optimistic. “Everybody feels good about the surgery. Doctors are very optimistic” after the surgery,” McCarthy said. Prescott injured his...
