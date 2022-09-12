Read full article on original website
The Merge Begins, ETH’s Weekly Social Engagements Increase by 53%
The much-anticipated Ethereum merge is set to see the light of day is about to begin, according to a Google countdown. With the crypto community waiting with bated breath to see how this event transpires, given that it’s the biggest software upgrade on the Ethereum network, the second-largest crypto was hovering around $1,603 during intraday trading.
Ethereum Under Potential SEC Scrutiny after The Merge: WSJ
Ethereum's latest software update may have caught the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair's attention to categorize the second-largest cryptocurrency as a security, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). Chair Gary Gensler shared his comments hours after Ethereum's successful update, known as The Merge, which shifted...
Ethereum PoW Hardfork Token's IOU Accepts Trading on 5 Exchanges
The Ethereum network's transition from the Proof-of-Work to the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) model was successful, and the industry is agog about it. Besides ushering in a new era for the Ethereum community, many stakeholders have been preparing for a new token that is billed to be created through a hard-fork split.
Active Addresses of Ethereum Hit Monthly High with $22B Being Staked before the Merge
Ethereum (ETH) continues to be at the centre stage after undergoing its biggest software upgrade called the Merge, which saw a transition from a proof-of-work (PoW) to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. Active ETH addresses have skyrocketed after hitting a monthly high. Market insight provider Glassnode explained:. “The number of...
Ethereum Energy consumption, Carbon Footprint Reduce 99.99% after Merge
The Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute (CCRI), a research-driven institution providing carbon estimates for investments in cryptocurrencies and technologies, has issued a report showing that Ethereum Merge, which was successfully completed last night, has drastically reduced the blockchain network’s overall energy consumption. According to the report issued on Thursday September...
BigCommerce Partners with BitPay & Coinpayments to Enable Crypto Payments for Merchants
BigCommerce on Thursday announced a strategic partnership with cryptocurrency providers BitPay and CoinPayments to deliver crypto payment solutions to BigCommerce merchants in select countries. With BitPay and CoinPayments, a NASDAQ-listed e-commerce platform can accept a variety of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Shiba Inu, Wrapped Bitcoin, Litecoin, XRP,...
North Island Ventures to Invest $125m in 30 to 40 Emerging Crypto Firms
North Island Ventures said in a statement that it is launching a new $125 million investment fund to execute 30 to 40 early-stage investments in emerging crypto and Web3 companies and protocols. The crypto-focused investment firm added that initial investments would range from $250,000 and $3 million. "We launched NIV...
Valkyrie's Two Crypto-focused Trusts Raise $73.6m
Two crypto-focused trusts owned by digital asset manager Valkyrie have raised $73.6 million. One cryptocurrency trust, the Valkyrie Tron Trust, launched last year to offer accredited investors access to the TRX cryptocurrency. According to an amended filing with the SEC, the fund has secured a $50 million investment fund from...
Metaverse-related Market Size in China Expected to Reach $4T: JPMorgan Chase
The market of the Metaverse could triple China's online gaming market from $44 billion to $131 billion, according to a recent research report by JPMorgan Chase (JPM) on Thursday. At present, the metaverse is still mainly in the concept version 1.0, that is, a virtual world that satisfies the experience...
Thai SEC Bars Crypto Staking & Lender Services after Zipmex’s Bankruptcy
Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday announced a ban on crypto firms from offering staking and lending services to investors in the country. The move comes a few months after Thai-based crypto exchange Zipmex ran into financial difficulties due to a severe liquidity crisis following a sharp selloff in markets that started in May with the collapse of two paired tokens, Luna and TerraUSD.
SBI Digital Taps License to Operate in Singapore
SBI Digital Markets, a subsidiary of SBI Group, a leading Japanese financial services firm, has announced it has been granted the Capital Markets Services (CMS) Licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). The new license will make the startup launch a series of digital assets products to further extend...
The Merge is Complete: Ethereum
Cryptocurrency platform Ethereum has completed a long-awaited software upgrade. The upgrade - known as the Merge - has shifted the crypto platform into a more environmentally sustainable framework by reducing Ethereum’s energy consumption. It will also set the stage for future improvements that will make the platform easier and cheaper to use.
Agency Needs to Prepare Regulating Crypto, Says CFTC Chair
In one of the most proactive efforts to bring a sweeping regulation to the digital currency ecosystem, Rostin Behnam, the Chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) noted that he has directed members of his agency to start preparing to be the major regulator in the crypto world. The...
Fetch.ai Enhances Web3 Adoption after Onboarding 40,000 New Users
Fetch.ai’s ambition to a Web3-driven digital economy gained steam after onboarding 40,000 unique and active users from Get My Slice (GMS), a leading consumer-centred data marketplace. As a machine learning-based blockchain platform, Fetch.ai has been deploying Autonomous Economic Agents (AEA) to automate any industry for enhanced productivity. Therefore, its...
MicroStrategy Plans to Increase BTC Holding by Selling Class A Shares Worth $500m
MicroStrategy Inc plans to increase its bitcoin holdings through the net proceeds of its sale of up to $500 million worth of its class A shares. The Tysons business software firm indicated their plan in September 9 filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It disclosed a sales deal with Cowen and Company LLC and BTIG LLC to sell those shares from "time to time."
Tesla Launches Cyberwhistle by Accepting Dogecoin for Payment
American electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla has launched a new product called Cyberwhistle by accepting Dogecoin for payment, according to CEO Elon Musk. The futuristic Cybertruck inspires the Cyberwhistle whistle. It is specially made of medical-grade stainless steel and polished. The back of the whistle has reserved holes, which can be worn with a string by yourself, creating a unique style accessory with great collection value.
