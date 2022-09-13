ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Will The Queen’s funeral be on TV in the US?

QUEEN Elizabeth II's 70-year-reign spanned 15 prime ministers, nine popes, and more than a dozen US presidents. On September 8, 2022, Britain’s longest-serving monarch passed away and her funeral is set to be broadcast across the world. Will The Queen's funeral be on TV in the US?. Royal fans...
The Independent

Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
Parade

Can You Visit Princess Diana's Grave—And What Dress Was She Buried In?

The Princess of Wales died on August 31, 1997, after a car crash in a Paris underpass following a high-speed chase with paparazzi—an event that may or may not be depicted in season 5 or 6 of The Crown. In the meantime, the anniversary of her passing has brought up a lot of questions about Diana's life and death, such as: Can you visit the Princess of Wales' grave?
NewsBreak
The List

Inside The Significance Of The Crown Placed On The Queen's Coffin

As Queen Elizabeth's coffin lies in St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, three items were placed on top: the Royal Standard of Scotland, a simple floral wreath, and the Crown of Scotland, People reports. Placed on the queen's coffin by the Keeper of the Palace Holyroodhouse, Alexander Douglas-Hamilton, the 16th Duke...
The Independent

What happens to the flowers left in memory of the Queen?

Mourners have been rolling up their sleeves to help remove the plastic wrappings from floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II. Helpful volunteers have been pictured in Green Park near Buckingham Palace stripping the flowers of their plastic wrappings so that they can be composted once they have deteriorated.
Daily Mail

King Charles III and his three siblings sit alongside their mother's coffin after sombre march through Edinburgh: Grief-stricken royals watch as the Queen's 500-year-old Scottish crown is placed on her flag-draped casket

The Queen's four grief-stricken children watched sombrely as the Crown of Scotland was placed on their mother's coffin in Edinburgh this afternoon after hundreds of thousands turned out to pay their respects to Britain's longest-reigning monarch. King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward had followed Her Majesty's...
