Gwen Stefani Returning To The Voice For First Time Since Marrying Blake Shelton, Shares Sweet Comment About Why She's Already 'Won'

The upcoming season of singing competition show The Voice is seeing some changes. On top of Camila Cabello joining the coaches, Gwen Stefani is returning to the NBC series. She previously opened up about how different coaching The Voice is after marrying fellow coach Blake Shelton, but now she’s saying that she’s already won by marrying the country crooner over a year ago.
