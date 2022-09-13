Read full article on original website
James Franklin, teammates provide progress report on Penn State freshman QB Drew Allar
As sixth-year senior quarterback Sean Clifford nears his 36th career start in a Penn State uniform, his 18-year-old backup continues to build buzz. "I think he's already at a point where the game has slowed down to him a little bit and he's able to anticipate what's going to happen from a coverage perspective or from a pressure perspective," Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin said this week regarding freshman Drew Allar.
BLITZ GAME GUIDE: No. 22 Penn State at Auburn in B1G-SEC showdown
No. 22 Penn State takes on unranked Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., Saturday. The action will be carried nationally by CBS, with kickoff slated for 3:30 p.m. Eastern. This is the Lions247 Blitz Game Guide previewing the action. The format features a two-pronged approach. Mark Harrington (me) tackles...
Where Penn State football stands in recruiting for the week of Sept. 10-16
The Nittany Lions currently have 20 hard commits.
Previewing Auburn's offensive visitors for Penn State game
Alabama native Harrison Wallace III embraces business as usual approach as No. 22 Penn State visits Auburn
Jordan-Hare Stadium won’t be anything new to Harrison Wallace III, unlike most of his Penn State teammates, on Saturday. Wallace attended an Auburn game during the recruiting process, and he attended a couple Tigers games earlier in his life. On Wednesday, he likened the 87,500-seat stadium and its environment to Ohio State’s. He knows what to expect.
Five reasons Auburn could struggle against Penn State
These things could cause trouble for the Tigers against the Nittany Lions.
Penn State football: Drew Allar reacts to Nittany Lions home debut, 5-star freshman QB's first TDs
Penn State football fans got their first look at freshman quarterback Drew Allar in Beaver Stadium this past Saturday when the former five-star recruit debuted before the home crowd and sparked a 46-10 win over Ohio. He threw the first two touchdowns of his career while going 6-for-8 passing with 88 yards.
Greg McElroy, Chris 'Bear' Fallica predict Penn State's SEC road trip vs. Auburn
Ahead of Penn State’s road matchup versus Auburn, Greg McElroy and Chris “Bear” Fallica gave their predictions for the game. Both teams are undefeated heading into the game and both are trying to make a statement before getting into the brunt of the season. “I think Auburn...
Going to a Penn State Game This Season? 4 Things You Should Know
Are you planning on going to a Penn State game this football season?. A few changes and improvements have been put in place since last year to make the experience easier and better for visitors and students. Here are some of the things that are helpful to know for this season:
Penn State, Auburn Face Huge Logistical Issue Ahead of Matchup
Coach James Franklin is still weighing the team’s options upon traveling to Alabama on Friday.
Harsin says environment against Penn State can be 'advantage' in recruiting
The matchup with Penn State has always been a massive one for Auburn in the recruiting cycle this year. With the Georgia and Alabama games on the road this season, the game becomes even bigger for Auburn. LSU and Texas A&M will be big home games, but the ability to play against a Big 10 school on primetime on CBS is unmatched this season for Auburn. Rarely do recruits in the south have an easy opportunity to watch a big-time SEC program take on another big-time Big 10 program, but that's the case this weekend.
PennDOT: Work halted on Friday for State College road project
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Drivers in or going through State College won’t have to worry about running into any roadwork for Friday on one of the city’s more busier streets. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) issued an update for it’s Atherton Street (Route 3014) project on Thursday and said that all lanes will be […]
Lawsuit Against Woodward Gymnastics Coach
A second victim has come forward to file a lawsuit against a New England-area gymnastics coach over allegations of sexual misconduct which reportedly occurred at the Woodward Gymnastics Camp in Centre County. The new lawsuit, filed on behalf of a Canadian woman, claims that now 26-year-old Nathaniel Singer pursued an...
PennDOT recommends routes for State College connector. The options would put some out of business
The transportation agency has narrowed the field of alternatives for the major highway project from 9 to 3.
When will the snowflakes fly in Central PA? Here’s a look back at early snowfalls
(WTAJ) — While there will still be some more warm days coming our way, you may have noticed, that the days are shorter and summer is losing its grip. It is the time of the year when everyone begins to wonder when the snowflakes will start to fly. While we are not forecasting that in […]
Evangelical Community Hospital welcomes new cardiologist
Lewisburg, Pa. — Dr. Melanie Patel, the latest addition to Evangelical Community Hospital's Heart and Vascular Center, has moved from one Lewisburg town to another to provide heart health care. Dr. Patel received her Doctor of Medicine degree from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg, West Virginia, and is now treating patients in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. Dr. Patel specializes in general cardiology care including the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment...
Boating and fishing access areas in central Pennsylvania closed for construction
A pair of Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s fishing and boating access areas in central Pennsylvania will be closed temporarily for improvements to their parking areas beginning Monday, September 19. The Middletown access will be closed through October 5, while the Walker access will be closed through September 30.
Search underway for missing woman in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are asking the public’s help to find a woman who was last seen on Saturday morning going to an Altoona Sheetz. Alysha Yohn, 28, was reported missing by family members and was reportedly last seen at 2:30 a.m. when she was going to the Chestnut Avenue Sheetz, according to the Altoona […]
‘Rally In The Valley’ Food Truck Event Returns September 18
State College’s annual “Rally in the Valley” food truck event is set to return this weekend. The event kicks off at noon on Sunday, September 18, on the 200 block of South Allen Street. It will run until 3 p.m. All proceeds benefit Housing Transitions and Centre...
Two Clearfield County communities could become one
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Clearfield County Election Board recently announced that community members will have the final say in a possible merger. Boggs Township and Wallaceton are proposing a merger between the two. This was made possible after the proposal met all requirements and obtained enough signatures to be added. Many officials believe […]
