ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

James Franklin, teammates provide progress report on Penn State freshman QB Drew Allar

As sixth-year senior quarterback Sean Clifford nears his 36th career start in a Penn State uniform, his 18-year-old backup continues to build buzz. "I think he's already at a point where the game has slowed down to him a little bit and he's able to anticipate what's going to happen from a coverage perspective or from a pressure perspective," Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin said this week regarding freshman Drew Allar.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

BLITZ GAME GUIDE: No. 22 Penn State at Auburn in B1G-SEC showdown

No. 22 Penn State takes on unranked Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., Saturday. The action will be carried nationally by CBS, with kickoff slated for 3:30 p.m. Eastern. This is the Lions247 Blitz Game Guide previewing the action. The format features a two-pronged approach. Mark Harrington (me) tackles...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State College, PA
College Sports
State
Ohio State
City
State College, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
State College, PA
Football
247Sports

Alabama native Harrison Wallace III embraces business as usual approach as No. 22 Penn State visits Auburn

Jordan-Hare Stadium won’t be anything new to Harrison Wallace III, unlike most of his Penn State teammates, on Saturday. Wallace attended an Auburn game during the recruiting process, and he attended a couple Tigers games earlier in his life. On Wednesday, he likened the 87,500-seat stadium and its environment to Ohio State’s. He knows what to expect.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Redshirt Freshman#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#The Nittany Lions
247Sports

Harsin says environment against Penn State can be 'advantage' in recruiting

The matchup with Penn State has always been a massive one for Auburn in the recruiting cycle this year. With the Georgia and Alabama games on the road this season, the game becomes even bigger for Auburn. LSU and Texas A&M will be big home games, but the ability to play against a Big 10 school on primetime on CBS is unmatched this season for Auburn. Rarely do recruits in the south have an easy opportunity to watch a big-time SEC program take on another big-time Big 10 program, but that's the case this weekend.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT: Work halted on Friday for State College road project

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Drivers in or going through State College won’t have to worry about running into any roadwork for Friday on one of the city’s more busier streets. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) issued an update for it’s Atherton Street (Route 3014) project on Thursday and said that all lanes will be […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
abc23.com

Lawsuit Against Woodward Gymnastics Coach

A second victim has come forward to file a lawsuit against a New England-area gymnastics coach over allegations of sexual misconduct which reportedly occurred at the Woodward Gymnastics Camp in Centre County. The new lawsuit, filed on behalf of a Canadian woman, claims that now 26-year-old Nathaniel Singer pursued an...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Evangelical Community Hospital welcomes new cardiologist

Lewisburg, Pa. — Dr. Melanie Patel, the latest addition to Evangelical Community Hospital's Heart and Vascular Center, has moved from one Lewisburg town to another to provide heart health care. Dr. Patel received her Doctor of Medicine degree from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg, West Virginia, and is now treating patients in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. Dr. Patel specializes in general cardiology care including the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment...
LEWISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Search underway for missing woman in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are asking the public’s help to find a woman who was last seen on Saturday morning going to an Altoona Sheetz. Alysha Yohn, 28, was reported missing by family members and was reportedly last seen at 2:30 a.m. when she was going to the Chestnut Avenue Sheetz, according to the Altoona […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Two Clearfield County communities could become one

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Clearfield County Election Board recently announced that community members will have the final say in a possible merger. Boggs Township and Wallaceton are proposing a merger between the two. This was made possible after the proposal met all requirements and obtained enough signatures to be added. Many officials believe […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
247Sports

247Sports

49K+
Followers
372K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy