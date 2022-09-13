Read full article on original website
Related
Update: Oklahoma City Police take pursuit suspect into custody after running inside home
The Oklahoma City Police Department has taken a pursuit suspect into custody after the man ran into someone's home via their garage.
KTUL
McLoud family says someone fired shots at their house injuring their German Shepherd dog
McLoud, Okla. (KOKH) — A McLoud family says they're worried for their safety after someone fired shots at their property and injured their dog. The woman who lives at the home says her dog is going to be okay. She says her plumber was outside and witnessed the whole...
KTUL
Groups call on OKC, Edmond, Midwest City to sever ties with Oklahoma County jail, CJAC
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Thursday afternoon, a number of groups gathered at the Midwest City municipal complex to call for Oklahoma City, Edmond, and Midwest City to end ties with the Oklahoma County Detention Center and the Criminal Justice Advisory Council. The People's Council for Justice Reform,...
Pryor murder suspect found near Oklahoma City
A Pryor man suspected of murder was taken into custody near Oklahoma City on Wednesday. The Pryor Creek Police Department (PCPD) said Brandon Sudduth was arrested Wednesday morning by authorities in the Oklahoma City area. PCPD issued a first-degree murder warrant for Sudduth in August after police said they believe...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
blackchronicle.com
Homicide investigated in Oklahoma City metro area
WARR ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) – Warr Acres police are investigating a homicide Friday evening. - Advertisement - Officers were called to the area of 37th and Ann Arbor in Warr Acres. A Warr Acres Police Department official confirmed to KFOR that a homicide occurred. However, the official did not...
Motorcyclist Dies After Crash In SW Oklahoma City
A man is dead after a motorcycle crash on the southwest side of the city late Thursday night, according to Oklahoma City Police. The crash happened near Southwest 15th Street and South May Avenue, according to police. Officers say the motorcyclist was headed north on May and driving fast when...
Police release video connected to unsolved murder in OKC
Oklahoma City police are asking for the public's help as they investigate an unsolved murder.
Man Accused Of Killing Sister's Fiancé Arrested In Oklahoma City
A man who has been on the run for weeks is now in custody, charged with murder, according to Pryor Police. Officers say a witness saw Brandon Sudduth punch his sister's fiancé, Tylor Adams, in the jaw, causing Adams to hit his head on the floor. Police say Adams died in the hospital the next day after suffering a skull fracture and brain bleeding.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Crawling Crooks’ hitting local businesses
On Friday morning Amber Alvarez, the owner of Los Aztecas Restaurant, walked into work to find one of the glass windows shattered and some of her hard-earned possessions looted.
OCPD: Deadly Stabbing In 1999 Ruled As Homicide
New charges could be filed against two men convicted in a deadly stabbing in 1999. Oklahoma City police said James Lesley and Ricardo Blonner killed a pregnant woman near Southeast 44th Street and Sunnylane Road. The woman's baby, Kasiah Scott, was delivered. She died in 2019. Last month, the medical...
KTUL
'Makes you angry': Oklahomans fall victim to credit card skimming
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Think before you swipe. That's the message the Moore Police Department is sending after some Oklahomans say they had their credit card skimmed at various gas stations around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area. One way you can make sure you're safe is by pulling on...
KTUL
Luther police: Newalla man was watching 'adult material' while driving
LUTHER, Okla. (KOKH) — Luther police said a man pulled over for a traffic stop was watching "adult material" while driving his car. Police said the traffic stop happened just after 3 a.m. Friday in the 19000 block of E. Highway 66. Officers said the man, Coty Robinson of Newalla, was speeding and texting while driving.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arby’s employee shoots, kills coworker during workplace argument
An argument between two Arby's employees at the Memorial Road and MacArthur Blvd store Monday night ended when one shot and killed the other. The post Arby’s employee shoots, kills coworker during workplace argument appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
guthrienewsleader.net
Guthrie man pleads guilty in 2020 double shooting in Walmart parking lot
Arthur Lee Cloud of Guthrie pleaded guilty in Logan County District Court to three criminal counts related to a double shooting in the Guthrie Walmart parking lot in 2020. According to court records, Cloud entered a guilty plea to an amended charge of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon and was sentenced to 10 years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, with the last seven years suspended, conditioned on his good behavior. He originally faced a charge of Shooting with Intent to Kill.
Police Looking For Person Who Crashed Into Cemetery In SW OKC
Police are still looking for the person who drove through a cemetery and crashed into a front yard on Monday night. The southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood, near SW 104th and Western Ave., woke up to destruction. Michael Glovik said he was driving in southwest OKC Monday night when a pickup...
KTUL
Okarche Police Department pulls over driver going 122 MPH in a 65 MPH zone
OKARCHE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Okarche Police Department is warning drivers to slow down. Police said they pulled over a driver on Wednesday going a whopping 122 miles per hour in a 65-mile-per-hour zone. "Unless you’re filming on the set of Discovery’s Street Outlaws, there is no excuse for...
Edmond drivers claim stop light ‘out of sync’; the city says impossible
Several drivers in Edmond have claimed the traffic light at the city’s most dangerous intersection continues to malfunction.
Attempted murder-suicide in OKC leaves one man dead, young girl clinging to life
A man is dead, and a young girl is fighting for her life in the hospital after what police said was an attempted murder-suicide.
‘This is going to hurt, not just the family, but the community,’ Family and activists demand answers after latest Okla. Co. jail inmate death
Protestors with Oklahoma Coalition Against People Abuse joined the family of John Basco on Wednesday to demand answers after the 14th inmate death at the Oklahoma County Detention Center in 2022.
Police: Teen arrested after shooting, killing man at Arby’s
Police are releasing more information about a deadly shooting at an Arby's in northwest Oklahoma City.
Comments / 0