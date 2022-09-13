ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Luis Alberto Perez Lavariega, 34, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Sept. 12, seven days jail, one year probation. Audrey Marie Vandall, 33, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Sept. 12, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Before Judge...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City school district pays $12,500 to settle student injury lawsuits

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Community School District has paid $12,500 in settlements to parents who filed two separate lawsuits after their children were injured in middle school buildings. The district paid $7,500 to Chad and Mandy Sorensen and $5,000 to Jennifer Pottorff. The settlements were paid by the...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

FATAL ACCIDENT IN SIOUX COUNTY

A ROCK VALLEY, IOWA MAN HAS DIED IN A ONE VEHICLE CRASH SUNDAY MORNING IN SIOUX COUNTY. THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS 25-YEAR-OLD FELIPE LOPEZ-LOPEZ REYES WAS DRIVING WESTBOUND ON B-40 WHEN HIS VEHICLE LEFT THE ROAD, ENTERED THE NORTH DITCH, VAULTED A CULVERT AND STRUCK AN EMBANKMENT. REYES WAS...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

From the Archives

Star Pointer and Patchen: It has been assured that Star Pointer and Patchen will pace at the Woodland track on the day of the great flower parade during the Mondamin Carnival. A telegram received by H. G. Chapman announced the terms and conditions of the contract for the horses was accepted. Chapman says there is no doubt about the horses coming to Sioux City.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City woman pleads not guilty of robbery

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman has pleaded not guilty of playing a role in the gunpoint robbery of a woman outside a convenience store. Shalee Parker, 25, entered her written plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of first-degree robbery, prohibited transfer of ownership of a pistol or revolver and felon in possession of a firearm.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

CHEERS AND JEERS: Briar Cliff shines at Field of Dreams; Speed kiosks, higher parking fees not visitor-friendly

Briar Cliff University basked in the public spotlight Friday as the school played in the first collegiate baseball game at the Field of Dreams film site. Over 2,000 Chargers fans, including some 100 students, made the trip to eastern Iowa for the historic game against Luther College. It was a memorable experience for players and fans alike. The experience also promises to pay dividends for Briar Cliff in the future, raising the public profile of the private Sioux City-based college and its entire athletic program.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Rock Valley Man Dies, Two Others Injured In Accident Near Sioux Center

Sioux Center, Iowa– A Rock Valley man has died as the result of an accident near Sioux Center early on Sunday, September 18, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 6:20 a.m., 25-year-old Reyes Lopez-Lopez of Rock Valley was driving a 2009 Mercury Mariner westbound on B40, three miles west of the Hardee’s corner in Sioux Center.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kiwaradio.com

Hawarden Man Involved In Injury Accident; Two Airlifted To Regional Hospitals

Brewster, Minnesota — A Hawarden man was involved in an injury accident just north of our area on Highway 60 in Nobles County, Minnesota on Friday, September 16, 2022. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that at about 12:30 p.m., 20-year-old Edvin Sandoval of St. James, Minnesota was driving a 2010 Saab eastbound on Highway 60 in Brewster. They tell us that 65-year-old Shawn Munns of Hawarden was northbound on County Road 1 in a 2007 Peterbilt semi.
BREWSTER, MN
kicdam.com

Man Convicted in O’Brien County Drug Cases Given Time in Federal Prison

Sioux City, IA (KICD)– A man convicted for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine earlier this year has received his sentence in federal court. 46 year old Daniel Trevino, formerly of Primghar, was arrested in April of 2021 after a traffic stop in O’Brien County when drug paraphernalia was allegedly discovered inside a bag in his car. When the car was getting towed, a magnetic case containing a quarter pound of methamphetamine attached to the steering column came loose as well, leading to the conspiracy charge.
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
WOWT

1 dead, 2 injured in northwest Iowa single-car crash

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - One person is dead after an SUV went off the road in northwest Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2009 Mercury Mariner was heading westbound near B40 and Garfield Avenue in Sioux County, Iowa, Sunday at 6:22 a.m. The driver of the Mariner...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Ralph 'Mickey' Derochie

Ralph "Mickey" Derochie of Sioux City will celebrate his 90th birthday on Monday, Sept. 26. Cards may be sent to 2612 Center St., Sioux City, IA 51103. Ralph was born on Sept. 26, 1932, in Jefferson, S.D. Ralph married Ella Miller on Feb. 2, 1952. Ella passed away on Nov. 23, 2019.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Open burning ban issued for Plymouth County

LE MARS, Iowa -- The Iowa State Fire Marshal's office has issued an open burning ban for Plymouth County. The ban takes effect at noon Tuesday. It will be in effect until further notice. Le Mars Fire-Rescue Chief Dave Schipper requested the ban Monday on behalf of all fire departments...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Council advances parking rate hike with Mayor Scott's amendments

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance, with amendments proposed by Mayor Bob Scott, that increases rates for municipal parking ramps and meters, as well as overtime parking and fines. Scott motioned during Monday's council meeting to set parking meter rates at $.75...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KLEM

KLEM News, Saturday, September 17

22nd Annual Great Akron Scarecrow Festival is today at the Akron City Park. From 10 am to 3 pm, the events include a scarecrow decorating contest, homemade food and baked goods, kids game and activities, a petting zoo, and dozens of craft vendors. Winners of the scarecrow judging will be announced in the afternoon, concluding with a scarecrow auction. This is a fundraiser of the Akron Friendship and Service Club.
ORANGE CITY, IA
kscj.com

NEW I-29 INTERCHANGE SOUTH OF TOWN GIVEN GREEN LIGHT

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION HAS RECEIVED THE GREEN LIGHT FROM THE FEDERAL HIGHWAY ADMINISTRATION FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF A PROPOSED NEW INTERCHANGE ON INTERSTATE 29 IN WOODBURY COUNTY. THE PROPOSED INTERCHANGE WILL BE LOCATED BETWEEN MILE POINT 135, THE PORT NEAL LANDING INTERCHANGE AND MILE POINT 141, THE AIRPORT/...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Agnes Thelen

Agnes Thelen of Le Mars, Iowa, will celebrate her 90th birthday on Sunday, Sept. 25, with a card shower. Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 84, Le Mars, IA 51031. Agnes was born on Sept. 25, 1932.
LE MARS, IA

