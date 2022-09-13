Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Luis Alberto Perez Lavariega, 34, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Sept. 12, seven days jail, one year probation. Audrey Marie Vandall, 33, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Sept. 12, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Before Judge...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City school district pays $12,500 to settle student injury lawsuits
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Community School District has paid $12,500 in settlements to parents who filed two separate lawsuits after their children were injured in middle school buildings. The district paid $7,500 to Chad and Mandy Sorensen and $5,000 to Jennifer Pottorff. The settlements were paid by the...
McKnight's
Vendor sues to identify mystery owners of shuttered nursing home so it can sue for fraud
A vendor serving an Iowa nursing home is accusing the owner of fraud in a case involving unpaid bills of more than $344,000. But first, the vendor has to figure out who the actual owner is. Touchstone and Indian Hills have debts totaling nearly $1 million of unpaid debts to...
1 dead, 2 injured in crash near Sioux Center
A crash just west of Sioux Center early Sunday morning left one person dead and two people critically injured.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kscj.com
FATAL ACCIDENT IN SIOUX COUNTY
A ROCK VALLEY, IOWA MAN HAS DIED IN A ONE VEHICLE CRASH SUNDAY MORNING IN SIOUX COUNTY. THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS 25-YEAR-OLD FELIPE LOPEZ-LOPEZ REYES WAS DRIVING WESTBOUND ON B-40 WHEN HIS VEHICLE LEFT THE ROAD, ENTERED THE NORTH DITCH, VAULTED A CULVERT AND STRUCK AN EMBANKMENT. REYES WAS...
Sioux City Journal
From the Archives
Star Pointer and Patchen: It has been assured that Star Pointer and Patchen will pace at the Woodland track on the day of the great flower parade during the Mondamin Carnival. A telegram received by H. G. Chapman announced the terms and conditions of the contract for the horses was accepted. Chapman says there is no doubt about the horses coming to Sioux City.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City woman pleads not guilty of robbery
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman has pleaded not guilty of playing a role in the gunpoint robbery of a woman outside a convenience store. Shalee Parker, 25, entered her written plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of first-degree robbery, prohibited transfer of ownership of a pistol or revolver and felon in possession of a firearm.
Sioux City Journal
CHEERS AND JEERS: Briar Cliff shines at Field of Dreams; Speed kiosks, higher parking fees not visitor-friendly
Briar Cliff University basked in the public spotlight Friday as the school played in the first collegiate baseball game at the Field of Dreams film site. Over 2,000 Chargers fans, including some 100 students, made the trip to eastern Iowa for the historic game against Luther College. It was a memorable experience for players and fans alike. The experience also promises to pay dividends for Briar Cliff in the future, raising the public profile of the private Sioux City-based college and its entire athletic program.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Man Dies, Two Others Injured In Accident Near Sioux Center
Sioux Center, Iowa– A Rock Valley man has died as the result of an accident near Sioux Center early on Sunday, September 18, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 6:20 a.m., 25-year-old Reyes Lopez-Lopez of Rock Valley was driving a 2009 Mercury Mariner westbound on B40, three miles west of the Hardee’s corner in Sioux Center.
kiwaradio.com
Hawarden Man Involved In Injury Accident; Two Airlifted To Regional Hospitals
Brewster, Minnesota — A Hawarden man was involved in an injury accident just north of our area on Highway 60 in Nobles County, Minnesota on Friday, September 16, 2022. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that at about 12:30 p.m., 20-year-old Edvin Sandoval of St. James, Minnesota was driving a 2010 Saab eastbound on Highway 60 in Brewster. They tell us that 65-year-old Shawn Munns of Hawarden was northbound on County Road 1 in a 2007 Peterbilt semi.
kicdam.com
Man Convicted in O’Brien County Drug Cases Given Time in Federal Prison
Sioux City, IA (KICD)– A man convicted for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine earlier this year has received his sentence in federal court. 46 year old Daniel Trevino, formerly of Primghar, was arrested in April of 2021 after a traffic stop in O’Brien County when drug paraphernalia was allegedly discovered inside a bag in his car. When the car was getting towed, a magnetic case containing a quarter pound of methamphetamine attached to the steering column came loose as well, leading to the conspiracy charge.
WOWT
1 dead, 2 injured in northwest Iowa single-car crash
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - One person is dead after an SUV went off the road in northwest Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2009 Mercury Mariner was heading westbound near B40 and Garfield Avenue in Sioux County, Iowa, Sunday at 6:22 a.m. The driver of the Mariner...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sioux City Journal
Ralph 'Mickey' Derochie
Ralph "Mickey" Derochie of Sioux City will celebrate his 90th birthday on Monday, Sept. 26. Cards may be sent to 2612 Center St., Sioux City, IA 51103. Ralph was born on Sept. 26, 1932, in Jefferson, S.D. Ralph married Ella Miller on Feb. 2, 1952. Ella passed away on Nov. 23, 2019.
Sioux City Journal
Open burning ban issued for Plymouth County
LE MARS, Iowa -- The Iowa State Fire Marshal's office has issued an open burning ban for Plymouth County. The ban takes effect at noon Tuesday. It will be in effect until further notice. Le Mars Fire-Rescue Chief Dave Schipper requested the ban Monday on behalf of all fire departments...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Council advances parking rate hike with Mayor Scott's amendments
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance, with amendments proposed by Mayor Bob Scott, that increases rates for municipal parking ramps and meters, as well as overtime parking and fines. Scott motioned during Monday's council meeting to set parking meter rates at $.75...
KLEM
KLEM News, Saturday, September 17
22nd Annual Great Akron Scarecrow Festival is today at the Akron City Park. From 10 am to 3 pm, the events include a scarecrow decorating contest, homemade food and baked goods, kids game and activities, a petting zoo, and dozens of craft vendors. Winners of the scarecrow judging will be announced in the afternoon, concluding with a scarecrow auction. This is a fundraiser of the Akron Friendship and Service Club.
kscj.com
NEW I-29 INTERCHANGE SOUTH OF TOWN GIVEN GREEN LIGHT
THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION HAS RECEIVED THE GREEN LIGHT FROM THE FEDERAL HIGHWAY ADMINISTRATION FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF A PROPOSED NEW INTERCHANGE ON INTERSTATE 29 IN WOODBURY COUNTY. THE PROPOSED INTERCHANGE WILL BE LOCATED BETWEEN MILE POINT 135, THE PORT NEAL LANDING INTERCHANGE AND MILE POINT 141, THE AIRPORT/...
Sioux City Journal
Agnes Thelen
Agnes Thelen of Le Mars, Iowa, will celebrate her 90th birthday on Sunday, Sept. 25, with a card shower. Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 84, Le Mars, IA 51031. Agnes was born on Sept. 25, 1932.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Council votes against funding request to replace 2,300 seats at Lewis & Clark Park
SIOUX CITY -- In a split decision Monday, the Sioux City council voted against a resolution adopting plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated cost for the replacement of 2,300 more plastic seats at Lewis & Clark Park. The vote was 4 to 1, with Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore...
Intersection reopens after Floyd Boulevard train derailment
A train derailment impacted drivers by causing an intersection to close for railroad repairs on Friday.
Comments / 0