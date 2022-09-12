Bayern Munich vs. Barcelona odds, picks and predictions

Bayern Munich (1-0) welcomes Barcelona (1-0) to Allianz Arena Tuesday with kickoff set for 3 p.m. ET. Below, we preview Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Bayern Munich vs. Barcelona odds, and make our best Champions League bets, picks and predictions.

Bayern Munich is coming into this match having drawn 3 of their last 5 matches in all competitions. They beat Inter Milan 2-0 to kick off the Champions League group stage round.

Bayern sits 3-0-3 in Bundesliga competition and is expected to win the league. Bayern’s big-time addition this offseason was Liverpool F Sadio Mane, who has 3 goals so far this season.

Barcelona will enter this match having won 5 of their 6 competitions this season. They’re No. 1 in La Liga. They beat Viktoria Plzeň in their first UCL group stage match 5-1.

The roadside is led by F Robert Lewandowski with 6 goals this season. This will be the long-time Bayern forward’s 1st match against his old club which will undoubtedly be a talking point leading into the match.

Bayern Munich vs. Barcelona odds

Money line: Bayern Munich -115 (bet $115 to win $100) | Barcelona +255 (bet $100 to win $255) | Draw +330

Bayern Munich -115 (bet $115 to win $100) | Barcelona +255 (bet $100 to win $255) | Draw +330 Over/Under: 3.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Prediction

Bayern Munich 2, Barcelona 2

LEAN DRAW (+330).

The value for a draw is there.

Despite having had more expected goals than their opponent, Bayern hasn’t been able to win as of late. They’ve drawn 3 of 5 and didn’t even look overly dominant against Inter.

Considering Barcelona’s form in both league play and in the UCL along with the impact that Lewandowski will undoubtedly have, they should be able to keep pace with Bayern.

Bayern beat Barcelona a combined 6-0 in group stage matches last season, but these teams are drastically different and those changes should bode well for the surging road side.

I’d back them to get some kind of result here, and a DRAW (+340) has the best value.

BET OVER 3.5 (-108).

Barcelona drew Rayo Vallecano 0-0 in their 1st league match of the season. Since then they have had at least 3 goals in each match. In 4 of 6 games, Barcelona has scored 4 or more.

Lewandowski is a club-changing player, and his impact has drastically impacted their offense. He should be able to find success against his former team.

Bayern has scored at least 2 goals in 7 of 9 matches this season with Mane being incredibly helpful to the team’s pace. Both have quick, dynamic attacks and should be able to break through.

