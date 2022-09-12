ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Bayern Munich vs. Barcelona odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AFrmL_0hsrLA1a00

Bayern Munich (1-0) welcomes Barcelona (1-0) to Allianz Arena Tuesday with kickoff set for 3 p.m. ET. Below, we preview Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Bayern Munich vs. Barcelona odds, and make our best Champions League bets, picks and predictions.

Bayern Munich is coming into this match having drawn 3 of their last 5 matches in all competitions. They beat Inter Milan 2-0 to kick off the Champions League group stage round.

Bayern sits 3-0-3 in Bundesliga competition and is expected to win the league. Bayern’s big-time addition this offseason was Liverpool F Sadio Mane, who has 3 goals so far this season.

Barcelona will enter this match having won 5 of their 6 competitions this season. They’re No. 1 in La Liga. They beat Viktoria Plzeň in their first UCL group stage match 5-1.

The roadside is led by F Robert Lewandowski with 6 goals this season. This will be the long-time Bayern forward’s 1st match against his old club which will undoubtedly be a talking point leading into the match.

World class soccer coverage all in one place: Get ESPN+

Bayern Munich vs. Barcelona odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 9:39 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Bayern Munich -115 (bet $115 to win $100) | Barcelona +255 (bet $100 to win $255) | Draw +330
  • Over/Under: 3.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Prediction

Bayern Munich 2, Barcelona 2

Money line (ML)

LEAN DRAW (+330).

The value for a draw is there.

Despite having had more expected goals than their opponent, Bayern hasn’t been able to win as of late. They’ve drawn 3 of 5 and didn’t even look overly dominant against Inter.

Considering Barcelona’s form in both league play and in the UCL along with the impact that Lewandowski will undoubtedly have, they should be able to keep pace with Bayern.

Bayern beat Barcelona a combined 6-0 in group stage matches last season, but these teams are drastically different and those changes should bode well for the surging road side.

I’d back them to get some kind of result here, and a DRAW (+340) has the best value.

Over/Under (O/U)

BET OVER 3.5 (-108).

Barcelona drew Rayo Vallecano 0-0 in their 1st league match of the season. Since then they have had at least 3 goals in each match. In 4 of 6 games, Barcelona has scored 4 or more.

Lewandowski is a club-changing player, and his impact has drastically impacted their offense. He should be able to find success against his former team.

Bayern has scored at least 2 goals in 7 of 9 matches this season with Mane being incredibly helpful to the team’s pace. Both have quick, dynamic attacks and should be able to break through.

: For the American soccer fan, USA TODAY Sports Media Group’s website provides a fresh look at the beautiful game.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @nathanbeighle_ on Twitter. Follow @SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Real Madrid punishes wasteful Leipzig to stay perfect

MADRID (AP) — As Leipzig wasted chance after chance, Real Madrid stayed calm. It was just a matter of time before the defending European champions punished Leipzig. Madrid fended off Leipzig’s good start and scored late goals with Federico Valverde and Marco Asensio to extend its perfect start to the season with a hard-fought 2-0 win in the group stage of the Champions League on Wednesday.
UEFA
FOX Sports

Bayern beats Lewandowski's Barca; Liverpool gets late winner

LONDON (AP) — It doesn't seem to matter which shirt Robert Lewandowski is wearing — Bayern Munich just keeps getting the better of Barcelona either way. Bayern extended its recent dominance over the Spanish giant with a 2-0 win in the Champions League on Tuesday to show it can cope quite well without Lewandowski, who left to join Barcelona in the offseason.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Lewandowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

EA Sports reveals 10 highest-rated MLS players in FIFA 23

EA Sports has revealed the 10 highest rated MLS players in FIFA 23, with Los Angeles FC taking three of the top four spots. Giorgio Chiellini is tied with his fellow Italian, Toronto FC star Lorenzo Insigne, for the highest overall MLS rating with 84. Two of Chiellini’s teammates with LAFC round out the top four, Gareth Bale and Carlos Vela, who are each rated 81 overall. EA Sports has been releasing ratings gradually over the course of the week ahead of the game’s launch on September 30. Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappé and Kevin De Bruyne all have a 91 overall rating, the best in the game. Here are the top 10 MLS players in FIFA 23. Giorgio Chiellini | LAFC | CB | 84Lorenzo Insigne | Toronto FC | LW | 84Gareth Bale | LAFC | RW | 81Carlos Vela | LAFC | RW | 81Hector Herrera | Houston Dynamo | CM | 80Carles Gil | New England Revolution | CAM | 80Lucas Zelarayán | Columbus Crew | CAM | 79Javier Hernández | LA Galaxy | ST | 79Emanuel Reynoso | Minnesota United | CAM | 79Nicolas Lodeiro | Seattle Sounders | CAM | 7911
MLS
SB Nation

Klopp Talk: “Much More Aggression, Braver, More Ready”

Ladies and gentlemen, if I could have your attention please. I have a very important announcement to make. Ahem. Liverpool Football Club has won a football game. This is not a drill. I repeat, this is not a drill. It’s good to get back to winning ways as Liverpool posted...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Gut Feelings for Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City are back from an unexpected 8 day layoff, and are playing the second of back-to-back UEFA Champions League matches. This time the opponent is Bundesliga power Borussia Dortmund. Never fear, our group of writers from Bitter and Blue, City Xtra, and City Report are here to give our predictions for the match.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

GRAEME SOUNESS: A jumped-up UEFA minion tells us we can't sing our national anthem after the death of our Queen of 70 years? Dream on! Rangers were right to defy such a ridiculous order

It made me equally sad and angry that a handful of people showed disrespect during the minute's silence at a couple of games this week. The bottom line is that someone has died. A family are in mourning. It happens to be our Queen. My Queen. A woman who has given 70 years of selfless service. The supreme example of what it is to be a public servant.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayern Munich#Liverpool#Allianz Arena#Ucl#Bayern Forward#Espn#Usa Today Sports Scores
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joe Hart roasts himself after errant pass hits reporter

Joe Hart may not be the most accurate passer in the world, but at least he’s quick to apologize. Following his side’s 1-1 Champions League draw with Shakhtar Donetsk, the Celtic goalkeeper offered a self-deprecating mea culpa to a reporter he struck with an errant pass attempt during the warm-up. “Sorry! I was begging to say sorry but you didn’t turn around,” Hart said to reporter Ingrid Halstensen, who was looking straight into the camera when Hart’s attempt to distribute out to his right missed its intended target, bouncing into the unsuspecting Danish journalist instead. “Literally my goalie coach is probably five yards...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Champions League loss for Juventus signals changing of the Serie A guard as Napoli and AC Milan cruise

Wednesday saw three Italian sides in action; Napoli, AC Milan, and Juventus. Two of those teams picked up commanding wins and the other is Juventus where pressure on Max Allegri is growing. In Serie A play, Napoli and AC Milan are level atop the league alongside Atalanta with 14 points while Juventus are in eighth despite an unbeaten start to the season due to only winning two matches and drawing the other four. In Champions League, things haven't been much better as losing to Benfica has seen Juventus fall six points behind PSG and the Portuguese side for qualifying out of group H.
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Atlanta's Thiago Almada in Argentina squad for friendlies

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Atlanta United forward Thiago Almada was included in Argentina's 28-man squad Thursday for two World Cup warm-up matches to be played in the United States this month. The team will face Honduras on Sept. 23 in Miami and Jamaica four days later in New...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Match Preview: Reading v Sunderland - all you need to know ahead of kick-off!

(3rd) Reading v Sunderland (8th) Tickets: Tickets are sold out. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage available via Sky Sports. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and check...
PREMIER LEAGUE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Berhalter: The USMNT can beat anyone in the world

Gregg Berhalter has stated his belief that his U.S. men’s national team has the ability to beat any team in the world. The World Cup kicks off in just two months, as the USMNT aims to get out of a Group B that features England, Wales and Iran. The USMNT coach was asked by LaLiga North America about the possibility of winning a World Cup, which he did not totally dismiss out of hand. “The starting point to even have the conversation if you can win the World Cup or not needs to start with: can we get out of this group?” Berhalter...
SOCCER
BBC

Ian Rush: Former Wales striker appointed FAW advisor and ambassador

Ian Rush has been appointed by the Football Association of Wales [FAW] as its advisor and football ambassador. The former Wales, Liverpool and Juventus striker's role will be to promote Welsh football on both the local and global stages. He will be part of Wales' delegation at the 2022 Fifa...
SOCCER
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

151K+
Followers
199K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy