CoinTelegraph
Final Fantasy creators join Oasys blockchain, gamers whine about it
Square Enix, the Japanese game developer behind the beloved Final Fantasy franchise, has signed on as a node validator for blockchain gaming project Oasys, with the duo also teaming up to create blockchain games. The move has predictably been met with criticism from some crypto- and NFT-hating members of the...
CoinTelegraph
BNB Chain to collab with Google Cloud to bolster Web3, blockchain startups
Binance’s smart contract blockchain platform BNB Chain has partnered with Google Cloud to bolster Web3 and blockchain startups. Startups that are currently building products and services on the BNB Chain blockchain will also be able to build on Google Cloud’s scalable, secure and open source infrastructure. This will...
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum’s Merge will affect more than just its blockchain
As with many things in life, events are not siloed. When any type of event or action occurs, planned or unplanned, it causes changes and reactions to surrounding components. Think of a stone thrown into a pond creating ripples in the water while also altering the aquatic environment below the surface. This school of thought can also be applied to the Ethereum Merge.
CoinTelegraph
The Ethereum Merge is completed: Here's what's next
The Ethereum blockchain has successfully completed its shift away from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus following the merge of the Mainnet and the Beacon Chain. The Merge took place on Sep.15 as the network shifted to PoS seamlessly, seeing hardware-based miners replaced by validators that stake Ether (ETH) to process transactions, add new blocks and maintain the network.
CoinTelegraph
Selling the rumor? Biggest Ethereum Merge staker Lido DAO loses 40% in 30 days
Lido DAO (LDO) has declined by more than 40% in the last 30 days with more room to fall in the coming days amid a potential sell-the-news event, such as the Merge. Lido DAO is Ethereum’s biggest staking service, having deposited over 4.14 million of the blockchain’s native asset, Ether (ETH), into the Ethereum 2.0 smart contract on behalf of its users, according to the latest data.
CoinTelegraph
40%+ Ethereum PoS nodes are controlled by 2 addresses says Santiment data
Analysis from Santiment indicates that 46.15% of Ethereum’s PoS nodes are controlled by only two addresses. Hours after the Merge, the first address has validated about 188 blocks or 28.97% of the nodes, and the second has validated 16.18%, or 105 blocks. On Twitter, the data became a controversial topic as users debated about the impact of the Merge on centralization for the largest network in the world.
CoinTelegraph
Sci-Fi NFT comic book project lays the foundation for CCG development
The year is 2142 AD. A dystopian future controlled by corporations is rocked as the last Bitcoin (BTC) is mined, and Satoshi Nakamoto’s long-dormant wallet is awakened and used to dismantle their control. The physical, virtual and astral realms are all disrupted as entheogen spirits, angels and demons battle it out while artificial intelligence (AI) fights AI to liberate conscious entities in the Metaverse.
CoinTelegraph
European Central Bank chooses Amazon and 4 other firms to prototype digital euro app
The European Central Bank, or ECB, has announced it will be collaborating with five companies for the development of potential digital euro user interfaces. In a Friday announcement, the ECB said it had chosen "Big Four" tech company Amazon, fintech firm Nexi, Spanish digital bank CaixaBank, French payments platform Worldline and the European Payments Initiative, or EPI, to each focus on developing a prototype based on specific use cases of the digital euro. According to the central bank, the firms will create front-end prototypes, which will not be used in later phases of the digital currency project.
CoinTelegraph
Dogecoin becomes second largest PoW cryptocurrency
Meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) is now officially the second largest proof-of-work (PoW) crypto in terms of market cap, following the Ethereum network’s proof-of-stake (PoS) upgrade on Thursday. Bitcoin (BTC), of course, remains miles ahead of Dogecoin’s market cap of $7.83 billion, though the well-followed memecoin is still comfortably ahead...
CoinTelegraph
Global experts on the Metaverse and Web3 Convened in Dubai for the second edition of MetaWeek
The Metaverse season kicked off in Dubai with a successful MetaWeek Summit, bringing together world experts on building in the Metaverse and Web3 building and boosting cutting-edge technologies adoption. The MetaWeek Summit took place on Sept. 12 and 13, 2022 at Grand Hyatt Dubai. Insightful sessions on stage brought together the brightest minds of the Metaverse industry and the Dubai community.
CoinTelegraph
It’s on! Where to catch the Ethereum Merge live
Ethereum is heading for the most significant upgrade in its history, which is scheduled to happen at around 5:27 am UTC on Sept. 15. Those wanting to watch the Ethereum network make its historic shift to proof-of-stake (PoS) in real-time will have plenty of options to choose from. The Ethereum...
CoinTelegraph
Guide to real-life crypto OGs you’d meet at a party (Part 2)
In Part 1, we detailed three of the different kinds of crypto OGs you might meet at an industry party. They were: (1) shadowy super coders and/or anon founders, (2) “reputable” and respected OG industry leaders like Vitalik Buterin and Brian Armstrong, and (3) the comeback OGs, who were trying to shake off the stink of a failed project.
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin celebrates the Merge: ‘Dream for years’
As the clock counted down to the final moments of the big Ethereum Merge, co-founder Vitalik Buterin joined the Ethereum Mainnet Merge Viewing Party livestream hosted by the Ethereum Foundation to share his final thoughts. When asked if he was excited about the Merge, Buterin responded that he is “absolutely...
