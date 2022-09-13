Read full article on original website
RUMOUR: Is Jon Rahm really going to ditch PGA Tour for LIV Golf?
LIV Golf are reportedly gearing up to name another big signing in the coming weeks and speculation is mounting that it could be Jon Rahm. The former World No.1 has previously spoken on the topic of LIV on several occasions and if you take a closer look at what he has said over the past year it's not inconceivable that he may have had a shift in attitude.
Shane Lowry: Golf risks alienating fans with disgusting amount of money involved
Shane Lowry believes the “disgusting” amounts of money in professional golf risks alienating fans and that he “never contemplated” joining LIV Golf as he feels it is bad for the game.Lowry said he did not know until hours afterwards how much prize money he won for his victory in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, where he held off Ryder Cup team-mates Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm on Sunday.And although he admits he was “well looked after” for signing a three-year deal to play the Saudi International, he insists he was never tempted to join the Saudi-funded breakaway headed by...
Will Zalatoris makes HUGE prediction for PGA Tour vs LIV Golf
Will Zalatoris believes Tour pros will one day be able to compete on both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, following an interview with Graham Bensinger. Zalatoris confirmed he will remain on the PGA Tour despite recent speculation on social media that a World Top 10 player could soon be off to LIV Golf.
Rory McIlroy reveals the prospect of a Saudi-backed LIV Series rebel winning the PGA Championship gave him 'extra motivation' at Wentworth... as he admits it's 'a weird time in golf' right now
Rory McIlroy has admitted that the 'grim' prospect of a LIV Golf player winning the BMW PGA Championship gave him extra motivation. Patrick Reed's final round of 63 set the early clubhouse target of 14 under par at Wentworth and was not surpassed for almost two hours, when Jon Rahm eagled the 18th to finish 16 under.
How Much Does It Cost to Play Silverado Resort and Spa, Home of the PGA Tour Fortinet Championship?
A look at greens fees for Silverado Resort and Spa, home of the PGA Tour Fortinet Championship. The post How Much Does It Cost to Play Silverado Resort and Spa, Home of the PGA Tour Fortinet Championship? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Swimsuit Photos
Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been having quite the year so far. The four-time major champion and Sims married earlier this year. Not long later, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. According to multiple reports, the deal pays him more than $100 million.
Sergio Garcia leaves conflicting legacy upon LIV Golf return
Amid a raucous atmosphere at Texas vs Alabama last weekend, a surprise visitor emerged onto the field: Sergio Garcia. As the Spanish golfer soaked up the best of college football, golf was left to digest the sheer contempt shown to the DP World Tour 48 hours after strutting around Wentworth. Garcia swiftly withdrew from the prestigious BMW PGA Championship after a scrappy four-over-par opening round of 76, leaving him 12 shots adrift of the leaders.We can all imagine Garcia’s frustration, faced with a mountain to climb in pursuit of the cut and those precious world ranking points now craved...
Greg Norman says LIV has ‘four networks’ in the bidding for a TV deal
LIV Golf has a TV problem, and evidently more solutions than it knows what to do with. In an interview with ESPN 1000 Chicago on Wednesday ahead of the fourth LIV Golf Invitational Series event in Chicago, LIV commissioner and CEO Greg Norman said that conversations over the Saudi-backed league’s television rights have turned into something of a bidding war.
LIV Golf's Greg Norman has "no interest in sitting down" with PGA Tour
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman claims he has "no interest in sitting down" with the PGA Tour and that they are "trying to destroy" their Saudi-backed circuit, following an interview with The Australian newspaper. Norman, speaking ahead of their fifth LIV Golf Chicago event this week, said he had repeatedly...
Potential Broadcast Partner For LIV Golf Has Reportedly Emerged
At first, LIV Golf seemed like a curiosity, but the fledgling Saudi-backed series has been able to lure away some major PGA Tour pros. With LIV looking like it will continue to be a player on the golf landscape, the organization is looking to secure a television rights deal. According to Front Office Sports, FOX has emerged as the "leading contender."
Bryson Dechambeau’s eye-opening take on the President’s Cup
Bryson Dechambeau will not be competing in this year’s President’s Cup. The former U.S. Open Champion decided to join LIV Golf back in early June for a contract worth more than $125 million. At this week’s LIV Golf tournament in Chicago, Dechambeau commented on LIV golfers not being able to compete in this fall’s President’s Cup.
Amazing Pebble Beach mansion with an even more amazing name hits the market
Just playing Pebble Beach is a bucket list item for any golfer, but imagine living right on the legendary course? Well, it's a dream that could become a reality for you. If you have $31 million, that is. A mansion located a flip wedge away from the 11th green—and even...
Phil Mickelson gives PGA Tour–LIV Golf lawsuit update
Golf legend Phil Mickelson was one of the earlier big-name stars to move from the PGA Tour to the LIV Golf circuit when the Saudi-backed golf league began luring the world’s top golfers with lucrative guaranteed-money contracts. Mickelson was also one of the eleven golfers to join an anti-trust suit against the PGA Tour – but he’s considering removing his name.
9 things to know heading into the 2022-23 PGA Tour season
Just two weeks removed from the craziest season in PGA Tour history a new season resumes at this week’s Fortinet Championship. But the ripple effects of everything that happened this year—including a repossessed parking spot—are just beginning to be felt. The schedule will be different. The stakes will be different. Heck, the criteria for earning a PGA Tour card will be different. So to help sort it all out, we broke down all the significant changes you need to know heading into the new season.
Rory McIlroy to face 11 LIV Golf rebels at Dunhill Links in St Andrews
It will be something of a bittersweet week for Rory McIlroy when he rocks up at St Andrews at the end of the month in what will be his third DP World Tour appearance in the space of four weeks. While it will of course be special to play at...
Rory McIlroy sounds off on LIV Golf again: "I just can't help myself"
Rory McIlroy says the forthcoming Italian Open was "always part" of his schedule as he yet again reinforced the point that he does not believe LIV Golf players should be selected for the Ryder Cup. McIlroy, 33, is teeing it up this week at the Marco Simone Golf & Country...
Phil Mickelson might drop out of LIV Golf suit against PGA Tour, per report
It became the trendy question to ask on social media in the wake of the PGA Tour’s most recent changes to its schedule and bonus programs: Was Phil Mickelson right?. The 52-year-old World Golf Hall of Famer insisted that there was additional money that PGA Tour officials could be using to benefit players and improve the product, but was unwilling unless pressed to do so. Forced, then, to counter the insurgence from LIV Golf so as not to lose more players to the fledging circuit that Mickelson helped bring to market, PGA Tour officials will now offer 12 “elevated” events in the 2022-23 season with $20 million purses each while players will compete for $415 million overall. There also will be $100 million awarded to the top 20 players in the Player Impact Program, $75 million in bonuses from the FedEx Cup and all fully exempt players will be guaranteed to make a minimum of $500,000.
Greg Norman: PGA Tour Players Should Be Thanking LIV Golf
Greg Norman thinks PGA Tour players should be thanking LIV for forcing innovation in the golf space.
2022 Fortinet Championship and Italian Open: Betting Picks & Selections
From sombre to enthralling, the BMW PGA Championship had the lot. After the nation stooped following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Wentworth had a job of getting golf excited about the final two days of a shortened flagship event – but delivered in spades. It took a bogey-free...
Defending champion Max Homa starts strong at Fortinet Championship on PGA Tour
Max Homa is set to put up a staunch defence of his title at the Fortinet Championship after carding an opening round 65 on Thursday. Homa, who finished tied fifth at the Tour Championship in August, scored seven birdies and avoided bogeys to sit on 7-under-par after day one at Silverado Country Club in California.
