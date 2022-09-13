Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raiders Vs. Cardinals: Two teams trying to avoid the dreaded 0–2 startEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Canelo Alvarez is Set for Trilogy Bout Against Gennadiy GolovkinAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
2 Interesting takeaways from the Raider's season openerEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
I 'couple-watched' at the pool in Las Vegas and it gave me hopeM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
The Las Vegas Aces forgot which basket was theirs during the WNBA Finals tip-off — and still won by double digits
Despite the bizarre slip-up to start Game 2 of the WNBA Finals, Becky Hammon's team secured a big victory that puts them one win shy of the title.
Sun forward Alyssa Thomas marks uncharted territory in Game 3 WNBA Finals win that will make Russell Westbrook proud
Move over, Russell Westbrook, there’s a new triple-double monster in town. Sure, Westbrook is the all-time leader in the NBA with 194 career triple-doubles, but none bigger than the stakes involved in Alyssa Thomas’ immense record-setting performance for the Connecticut Sun in their dominant 105-76 victory against the Las Vegas Aces in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals with their season on the line.
SkySports
Alyssa Thomas scores first triple-double in WNBA Finals history as Sun take Aces to Game 4
Alyssa Thomas scored the first triple-double in WNBA Finals history as the Connecticut Sun take the Las Vegas Aces to Game 4 in the WNBA Finals. The historic effort from Thomas mean the Sun avoided elimination with a 105-76 victory on Thursday night. Las Vegas leads the best-of-five series 2-1 with Game 4 on Sunday in Connecticut.
Yardbarker
Former Knicks Head Coach Jeff Hornacek Returns to Utah
It's probably not the New York Knicks/Utah Jazz transaction many in Manhattan were hoping for, but it's here nonetheless. Utah finalized its new coaching staff under first-year man Will Hardy on Thursday, one that includes former Knicks boss Jeff Hornacek as a "coaching consultant." He'll help lead the Jazz into the post-Donovan Mitchell era, joining assistants Bryan Bailey, Alex Jensen, and Lamar Skeeter.
UConn to pay Kevin Ollie another $3.9 million over firing
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn announced Thursday it has agreed to pay former men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie another $3.9 million to settle discrimination claims surrounding his 2018 firing. The money is in addition to the more than $11.1 million in back salary Ollie has already been paid after an arbitrator ruled in January that he was improperly fired under the school’s agreement with its professor’s union. “I am grateful that we were able to reach agreement,” Ollie said in a statement Thursday. “My time at UConn as a student-athlete and coach is something I will always cherish. I am pleased that this matter is now fully and finally resolved.” Ollie, a former UConn point guard who guided the Huskies to a 127-79 record and the 2014 national championship in six seasons as head coach, was let go after two losing seasons. UConn also stopped paying him under his contract, citing numerous NCAA violations in terminating the deal.
ESPN
WNBA Finals 2022: Chelsea Gray's hot hand helps put Las Vegas Aces on brink of first title
LAS VEGAS -- How on fire has Chelsea Gray been during the 2022 WNBA playoffs? Teammate A'ja Wilson is the league's MVP, yet even she says sometimes her best move on court is to get out of Gray's way. The 5-foot-11 guard has averaged 23.3 points, 7.1 assists and 3.9...
The Detroit Pistons Have Waived A Player
On Wednesday, the Detroit Pistons waived 24-year-old Micah Potter.
Yardbarker
'I played terribly': Luka Doncic, Slovenia stunned in EuroBasket tournament
The Mavericks' Luka Doncic joined Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic as NBA superstars who were bounced in the knockout rounds of EuroBasket, as upstart Poland defeated Doncic's Slovenia, 90-87, on Wednesday. The Polish team held Luka to 14 points and forced him into six turnovers as it withstood a furious late rally from the defending champions and advanced to face France in the semifinals.
NBA・
Napoli overcomes missed penalties to beat Rangers 3-0
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — After missing two penalty kicks, Napoli finally scored on its third try en route to a 3-0 win at Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday. Forty-year-old Allan McGregor saved two penalty kicks from Piotr Zieliński, but the Rangers goalkeeper could not keep out the third scored by Matteo Politano in the 68th minute.
Connecticut Sun force Game 4 vs. Las Vegas Aces behind Alyssa Thomas' historic triple-double
Alyssa Thomas became the first player to record a triple-double in the WNBA Finals as the Connecticut Sun fought off elimination.
FOX Sports
Haaland soars for City in Champions League; Madrid, PSG win
GENEVA (AP) — It was the Erling Haaland show in the Champions League even on a night when Paris Saint-Germain superstars Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar all scored in a comeback win. Manchester City also trailed, deep into the game, at home Wednesday against Haaland’s former club...
UEFA・
