Alibaba Stock (NYSE:BABA): Terrific Value, but Only for Patient Investors
Alibaba stock has been endlessly pummeled over the past two years. Though the slate of risks is huge with the former Chinese tech titan, the risk/reward seems to be enticing for those with extremely long-term horizons. Shares of Chinese tech titan Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) have continued to tumble further into...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close in the Green after Tuesday’s Carnage
(First published: 6:30 EST) Stocks finished Wednesday’s choppy trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 0.1%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) closed 0.34% higher. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) led the indices with a 0.84% jump. On Tuesday, the major indexes faced their worst losses since June 2020. The S&P 500, the Dow, and the Nasdaq 100 lost 4.32%, 3.94%, and 5.54%, respectively, after ending four straight days in the green.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Closed Lower in Thursday’s Trading Session
U.S. indices finished in the red once again as the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) closed down 0.56%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) dropped 1.13% on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) fell 1.71%. The major averages had closed the regular trading session of Wednesday with moderate gains after a...
Is Penny Stock Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) a Good Buy?
Penny stock Outbrain commands a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Moreover, the stock has substantial upward growth potential in the long run. Investors willing to gain exposure to penny stocks can use TipRanks’ penny stock screener tool to select the ones that are expected to do well in the long run. Using the tool, we found a potential long-term winner, Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB), which operates an open-source web recommendation platform.
Rhythm Pharma (NASDAQ:RYTM) Declines on Stock Offering
Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) are trending lower in the pre-market session today after the company priced the offering of 4.8 million shares at $26 apiece. Underwriters of the offer have a 30-day option to acquire additional 720,000 Rhythm shares. The offer closes on September 19. Earlier this month, the...
JPMorgan’s (NYSE:JPM) Pinto Warns of Massive Fee Decline
JPMorgan’s (NYSE:JPM) President and COO Daniel Pinto expects the financial behemoth’s third quarter investment banking fees to decline by 45% to 50% from a year ago. It’s trading vertical, on the other hand, is set to record ~5% gains for the quarter. Further, Pinto also expects JPM’s...
Two retail stocks tipped by five-star analyst Borja Olcese
Analyst Borja Olcese is bullish on these two retail stocks from the UK market. Retailers are facing tough pressure from inflation and consumers tightening their belts – but we’ve picked two retail stocks, Tesco (GB:TSCO) and B&M European Value (GB:BME) that have been recommended by retail expert J.P. Morgan analyst Borja Olcese.
Why Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Collapsed 50% on Thursday
Shares of Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) collapsed more than 50% halfway through today’s trading session. The fall in price might be attributable to a unfavorable update that was released regarding a patient in the company’s TCR-T cell therapy trial. Nevertheless, investors who got into the stock at the beginning...
KO, WMT, or MDLZ: Which Defensive Stock is Best for a Recession?
Many Wall Street analysts still praise consumer staple stocks as the Federal Reserve looks to push the economy into recession to stomp out inflation. Coca-Cola, Walmart, and Mondelez are three “Strong Buy” stocks that could rally higher as macro headwinds mount. In this piece, we used TipRanks’ Comparison...
This is Why Nio Stock (NYSE:NIO) Might be in Trouble
While electric vehicles were all the rage, the sector recently came under fire, mainly due to economic reasons. However, for Chinese EV upstart Nio, consumer cultural factors could also impose a significant headwind on NIO stock. As the various consequences of climate change and the economic burden of rising gasoline...
Kevin O’Leary Says High Market Volatility Signals Opportunity; Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Stocks That Analysts Like
Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. What we know for certain is that the S&P 500 is down 18% year-to-date, and the NASDAQ is down 26%. At least one investing...
MULN, RIVN, FSR: How Economic Factors May Impact These 3 EV Stocks
Although EV stocks are all the rage, recent economic developments pose considerable challenges for this burgeoning sector. When the geopolitical flashpoint erupted in eastern Europe, the subsequent spike in gasoline prices presented a rather straightforward narrative for EV stocks such as Mullen (NASDAQ:MULN), Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN), and Fisker (NYSE:FSR). However, recent pivots in monetary policy may have significant implications for the broader economy. Therefore, investors must navigate the narrative undergirding the electrification of mobility very carefully.
PYPL, HRB: Two Gig Economy Stocks on the Rise
Although the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the traditional paradigm of work, fading virus cases has motivated employers to recall their employees. However, with many workers not wanting to lose the benefits associated with life in the pandemic, a brewing battle may lift certain gig economy stocks. When the COVID-19 crisis first...
Here’s Why Adobe Stock (NASDAQ:ADBE) Plunged Today
Adobe plunged in Thursday’s trading session as a mixed earnings report, disappointing guidance, and one big purchase contributed to the losses. Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) turned in its earnings report earlier today, and the news was hardly good. Analysts expected Adobe to post earnings per share of $3.35. Adobe actually turned in earnings of $3.40, which was a narrow win for the company. Revenue, however, was a different story. Adobe posted revenue of $4.43 billion, but a FactSet consensus looked for Adobe to post $4.44 billion instead. The guidance also missed as Adobe projected revenue of $4.52 billion versus expectations of $4.6 billion.
Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT) Plunges after Clinical Data Fails to Impress
Shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT) cratered in pre-market trading on Wednesday even as the biopharmaceutical company delivered positive topline results regarding a 12-week Phase 1b study of pemvidutide, used in the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). This Phase 1b was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study where three different...
Buying the dip: 2 stocks analysts think offer good value after ASX sell-off
While the ASX sustained around AU$60 billion in losses today, it provides canny investors an opportunity to buy the dip. Especially in the real estate and technology sectors, which were among the hardest hit in the sell-off. The ASX lost around AU$60 billion on September 14, as shares plunged across...
Warren Buffet Is Using These Dividend Stocks to Fight Inflation and Generate Passive Income Stream
Markets tanked yesterday, there’s no other way to put it. The NASDAQ fell more than 5%, the S&P 500 fell more than 4%, and the Dow Jones shed 1,200 points, also a 4% loss. The sharp drops hit after the official August inflation numbers came in substantially worse than expectations.
Block vs. PayPal: Which is the Better Fintech Stock to Buy?
Block and PayPal shares have been beaten down by far too much over the past year. Though there are headwinds up ahead, investors seem to be discounting each firm’s ability to adapt. Fintech stocks were one of the canaries in the coal mine in 2021, as euphoria quickly turned...
HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEAT) Surges after Patent Granted
HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEAT) saw shares surge over 70% today as it received a patent for an ECG patch monitor. The device is capable of detecting acute coronary syndrome such as myocardial infarction and angina, along with cardiac arrhythmia. The company already has other patents for its technology that allows it to...
BKNG vs. EXPE: Why One Travel Stock is Better than the Other
The travel industry has come back with a roar, and online travel agencies Booking Holdings and Expedia Group have benefited immensely. However, one of these two stocks looks better than the other, and you have to dig deep into their fundamentals to find out why. When it comes to online...
