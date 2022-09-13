ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

Power 96

Amazing Comeback Sparks Bethlehem Academy Volleyball Victory

The Kenyon-Wanamingo Knighrs appeared to be in control of the 4th set on their way to a win at Bethlehem Academy last night before an amazing display of grit. The Knights were up by as many as 9 points during the set. Had leads of 18-11 and 21-18 before securing a 25-22 win to force a fifth set.
FARIBAULT, MN
Power 96

Multiple Injuries in Three-Vehicle Crash on Hwy. 14 Near Byron

Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash at an intersection between Byron and Rochester Tuesday morning. The State Patrol crash report says a Ford pick-up was traveling west on Hwy. 14 and a Ram pick-up was attempting to turn south onto County Rd. 3 when the pick-ups collided around 8:30 a.m. The report indicates a Kenworth Semi was also involved in the crash.
BYRON, MN
Power 96

Trucker Killed in Fiery Crash Near Albert Lea (Update)

Update 9-16-22 8:10 a.m. Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol has identified 64-year-old Larry Bamsey as the Iowa trucker who was killed in a fiery crash near Albert Lea Thursday afternoon. The state’s accident report says the rig was traveling north on I-35 just north of the Minnesota/Iowa...
ALBERT LEA, MN
Power 96

Three Vehicles Crash at Hwy. 52 Onramp in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman was hurt as the result of a three-vehicle crash at an onramp to Hwy. 52 Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says 65-year-old Patricia Kronebusch was driving her car behind a pick-up truck on the 19th St. entrance ramp to northbound Hwy. 52 when a third vehicle struck Kronebusch’s vehicle from behind. Kronebusch’s vehicle then hit the pick-up in front of her shortly before 3:30 p.m., the state crash report says.
ROCHESTER, MN
Power 96

Two Professional Fisherman Fined by Minnesota DNR

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says using two lines while fishing is not allowed and issued citations to Bass Pro Tour anglers Jacob Wheeler and Alton Jones, Jr. for the usage during a event this week at Mille Lacs Lake. Wheeler captured the Angler of the Year award...
MINNESOTA STATE
#Volleyball#Raiders#New Prague#Rochester Mayo#Cardinals#Kdhl Radio#Southwest Christian
Power 96

Popular Minnesota Attraction Named One of Top 10 in America

If you consider yourself a foodie, you are going to LOVE the latest list that just came out from Eat This Not That. And if you live in Minnesota, you are going to love this list even more because a place we know and love is featured as one of the top 10 Most Iconic Food Museums in all of America. (FYI, a famous celebrity is showing up there on Friday, September 16th too!)
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Northern Minnesota

Grand Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Saturday morning on northern Minnesota's Iron Range. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Kristine Grover. The crash report does not list her hometown. The State Patrol says she was a passenger on a motorcycle that crashed on Highway 169 about 5 south of Grand Rapids. The driver of the Harley Davidson, 50-year-old John Max, was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says neither was wearing a helmet.
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
Power 96

Are Radar Detectors Legal In Minnesota?

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says motorists will see a "significant state patrol" presence on highways around the state through the end of the year. The beefed-up patrol will target aggressive drivers and speeders as part of the Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic (HEAT) program. The smartest way to...
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Nearby Shooting Led to Lockdown of Mayo Hospital in Mankato

Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital in Mankato was placed in lockdown this morning due to a shooting near the facility. According to a post on Twitter, a Mankato hospital was lifted shortly before 1 PM after Mayo Clinic officials received guidance from the Mankato Department of Public Safety. While the lockdown was in place, patients were still able to access the hospital after undergoing a screening process.
MANKATO, MN
NewsBreak
Sports
Power 96

Miss The Pickle Pizza From The Minnesota State Fair? Here Are Places To Get It

One of the newest food items at the MN State Fair was also one of the most talked about and highly anticipated. It was the pickle pizza which consists of Hand-tossed homemade pizza dough topped with homemade specialty dill ranch sauce, fresh mozzarella, and crunchy dill pickles, and finished with dill weed seasoning (according to mnstatefair.org). This delicious item is from a new vendor as of this year, Rick's Pizza, which was located on the West side of Cosgrove Street between Wright and Dan Patch avenues.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

August Tax Collections For Minnesota Exceeded Forecast (Again)

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Tax collections reported by the State of Minnesota continued to be higher than forecast last month. A monthly update from the Minnesota Office of Management and Budget shows net general fund revenues in August totaled just over $1.93 billion. That was $69 million or 3.7% above the level that was predicted by the most recent state revenue forecast.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

(UPDATED) Teenage Victim of SUV-Dump Truck Crash ID’d

Eagle Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota teenager is dead after the vehicle she was driving and a dump truck collided at an intersection east of Mankato Monday afternoon. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 16-year-old Gabriela Rose Hebl from Madison Lake, MN was traveling west on Hwy. 14 at an intersection with Blue Earth County Rd. 17. Her vehicle and a dump truck that was attempting a left turn from eastbound Hwy. 14 to County Rd. 17 collided around 4:30 p.m.
MADISON LAKE, MN
Power 96

Gas Prices Fall for 13th Straight Week

UNDATED -- Gas prices have fallen for the 13th straight week. In Minnesota average gasoline prices fell 5.1 cents last week, now at $3.65. Nationally the average price fell 7.6 cents, averaging $3.67. Also, the national average price for diesel has declined 5.5 cents, averaging $5.01. Gas Buddy says were...
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Winter Weather Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center

UNDATED -- The Climate Prediction Center has released its Winter Outlook for the months of December, January and February. They are saying that Minnesota should prepare for a colder than normal winter. Here in St. Cloud, our normal high at the beginning of December is 32 degrees, and the normal...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Power 96

Couple in Rochester Murder-Suicide ID’D by Medical Examiner

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiners Office has released the names of the Iowa couple who died as a result of a murder-suicide in Rochester last week. The bodies of 67-year-old Dale and 65-year-old Alberta Nelson were found in a residence in the 500 block of...
ROCHESTER, MN
Power 96

Power 96

Faribault, MN
Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

