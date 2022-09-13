Read full article on original website
Related
Amazing Comeback Sparks Bethlehem Academy Volleyball Victory
The Kenyon-Wanamingo Knighrs appeared to be in control of the 4th set on their way to a win at Bethlehem Academy last night before an amazing display of grit. The Knights were up by as many as 9 points during the set. Had leads of 18-11 and 21-18 before securing a 25-22 win to force a fifth set.
How Does Minnesota Compare to Other Colleges For the Best Out There?
College years hold fond memories for me. Late night study sessions, walking around on a weekend with a backpack for "studying" at a friends house (if you know you know), waking up Saturday morning for college game day and meeting people who remain lifelong friends. Like anything, college is what...
The Last Time the Minnesota Vikings Played in the Super Bowl…
The Minnesota Vikings last played in a Super Bowl on January 9th, 1977, in Pasadena, California -- losing to the Oakland Raiders 32-14. That loss elevated the Vikings to a level of futility shared by a very few, with an 0-4 record in the NFL's title game. The Vikings (0-4),...
Multiple Injuries in Three-Vehicle Crash on Hwy. 14 Near Byron
Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash at an intersection between Byron and Rochester Tuesday morning. The State Patrol crash report says a Ford pick-up was traveling west on Hwy. 14 and a Ram pick-up was attempting to turn south onto County Rd. 3 when the pick-ups collided around 8:30 a.m. The report indicates a Kenworth Semi was also involved in the crash.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trucker Killed in Fiery Crash Near Albert Lea (Update)
Update 9-16-22 8:10 a.m. Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol has identified 64-year-old Larry Bamsey as the Iowa trucker who was killed in a fiery crash near Albert Lea Thursday afternoon. The state’s accident report says the rig was traveling north on I-35 just north of the Minnesota/Iowa...
Three Vehicles Crash at Hwy. 52 Onramp in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman was hurt as the result of a three-vehicle crash at an onramp to Hwy. 52 Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says 65-year-old Patricia Kronebusch was driving her car behind a pick-up truck on the 19th St. entrance ramp to northbound Hwy. 52 when a third vehicle struck Kronebusch’s vehicle from behind. Kronebusch’s vehicle then hit the pick-up in front of her shortly before 3:30 p.m., the state crash report says.
Two Professional Fisherman Fined by Minnesota DNR
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says using two lines while fishing is not allowed and issued citations to Bass Pro Tour anglers Jacob Wheeler and Alton Jones, Jr. for the usage during a event this week at Mille Lacs Lake. Wheeler captured the Angler of the Year award...
Minnesota Is Celebrating National Roundabout Week – Weird, Right?!
I've heard of National Donut Day and months that have themes like Breast Cancer Awareness Month but a new "National Week" just showed up that I am thinking is made up. I'm also 98% confident that everyone else in Minnesota is going to laugh just a little bit when they hear what day it is too.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popular Minnesota Attraction Named One of Top 10 in America
If you consider yourself a foodie, you are going to LOVE the latest list that just came out from Eat This Not That. And if you live in Minnesota, you are going to love this list even more because a place we know and love is featured as one of the top 10 Most Iconic Food Museums in all of America. (FYI, a famous celebrity is showing up there on Friday, September 16th too!)
Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Northern Minnesota
Grand Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Saturday morning on northern Minnesota's Iron Range. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Kristine Grover. The crash report does not list her hometown. The State Patrol says she was a passenger on a motorcycle that crashed on Highway 169 about 5 south of Grand Rapids. The driver of the Harley Davidson, 50-year-old John Max, was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says neither was wearing a helmet.
Are Radar Detectors Legal In Minnesota?
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says motorists will see a "significant state patrol" presence on highways around the state through the end of the year. The beefed-up patrol will target aggressive drivers and speeders as part of the Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic (HEAT) program. The smartest way to...
Nearby Shooting Led to Lockdown of Mayo Hospital in Mankato
Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital in Mankato was placed in lockdown this morning due to a shooting near the facility. According to a post on Twitter, a Mankato hospital was lifted shortly before 1 PM after Mayo Clinic officials received guidance from the Mankato Department of Public Safety. While the lockdown was in place, patients were still able to access the hospital after undergoing a screening process.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Miss The Pickle Pizza From The Minnesota State Fair? Here Are Places To Get It
One of the newest food items at the MN State Fair was also one of the most talked about and highly anticipated. It was the pickle pizza which consists of Hand-tossed homemade pizza dough topped with homemade specialty dill ranch sauce, fresh mozzarella, and crunchy dill pickles, and finished with dill weed seasoning (according to mnstatefair.org). This delicious item is from a new vendor as of this year, Rick's Pizza, which was located on the West side of Cosgrove Street between Wright and Dan Patch avenues.
Enjoy This Unique Minnesota Cabin That Sits Just Inches Off The Lake
There is so much natural beauty in Northern Minnesota, and this vacation rental available on Airbnb shows it all off!. From wonderful wildlife to stunning lakeside sunsets, this modern cabin includes a traditional Finnish sauna that just might be the next place you want to take your family on a short vacation.
What Does Another La Ninã Mean for Minnesota This Winter?
The National Weather Service is saying this will be another La Ninã winter, meaning cool water temperatures are along the equator in the Pacific Ocean, but what does that have to do with this winter in Minnesota?. Well, a strong La Nina generally means colder than normal winters for...
August Tax Collections For Minnesota Exceeded Forecast (Again)
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Tax collections reported by the State of Minnesota continued to be higher than forecast last month. A monthly update from the Minnesota Office of Management and Budget shows net general fund revenues in August totaled just over $1.93 billion. That was $69 million or 3.7% above the level that was predicted by the most recent state revenue forecast.
(UPDATED) Teenage Victim of SUV-Dump Truck Crash ID’d
Eagle Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota teenager is dead after the vehicle she was driving and a dump truck collided at an intersection east of Mankato Monday afternoon. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 16-year-old Gabriela Rose Hebl from Madison Lake, MN was traveling west on Hwy. 14 at an intersection with Blue Earth County Rd. 17. Her vehicle and a dump truck that was attempting a left turn from eastbound Hwy. 14 to County Rd. 17 collided around 4:30 p.m.
Gas Prices Fall for 13th Straight Week
UNDATED -- Gas prices have fallen for the 13th straight week. In Minnesota average gasoline prices fell 5.1 cents last week, now at $3.65. Nationally the average price fell 7.6 cents, averaging $3.67. Also, the national average price for diesel has declined 5.5 cents, averaging $5.01. Gas Buddy says were...
Winter Weather Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center
UNDATED -- The Climate Prediction Center has released its Winter Outlook for the months of December, January and February. They are saying that Minnesota should prepare for a colder than normal winter. Here in St. Cloud, our normal high at the beginning of December is 32 degrees, and the normal...
Couple in Rochester Murder-Suicide ID’D by Medical Examiner
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiners Office has released the names of the Iowa couple who died as a result of a murder-suicide in Rochester last week. The bodies of 67-year-old Dale and 65-year-old Alberta Nelson were found in a residence in the 500 block of...
Power 96
Faribault, MN
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://power96radio.com
Comments / 0