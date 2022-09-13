Read full article on original website
Policing police: Senators want public list of Nebraska officers with record of misconduct
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two state senators are pushing for a law to make a public list of police officers who have been involved in any misconduct or have a disciplinary history. This comes after a Lincoln police officer was removed from service amid investigations into domestic abuse allegations.
KETV.com
Omaha police officers, teenager injured during confrontations
OMAHA, Neb. — A 14-year-old boy ended up in the hospital after a confrontation with Omaha police, but officers say he attacked them two days in a row. Police say the teen fought back when they tried to move him to the Douglas County Youth Center Monday. Then, the...
WOWT
Woman carjacked outside Omaha school
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking for a woman who assaulted a mother and stole her SUV outside of a public school Thursday. Officers were called at about 2:45 p.m. to Prairie Wind Elementary, located at 108th Street and Ellison Avenue. When they arrived, a 37-year-old mother said...
etxview.com
Nebraska lawmakers push to make public the names of officers with questionable records
Two state senators are pushing for a law that would require all Nebraska law enforcement agencies to maintain and make public lists of officers who have misconduct or disciplinary histories that could affect their credibility. State Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha announced on Wednesday his intention to reintroduce such a...
Neb. man sentenced to prison, ordered to repay pandemic programs
LINCOLN — An Omaha man has been sentenced to 10 months in prison and ordered to repay $45,833 after being found guilty of scamming the federal Paycheck Protection Program, designed to maintain employment during the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. District Judge Robert Rossiter sentenced Bion Flint, 44, to 10 months’...
WOWT
Omaha Police respond to North High School; no threat found
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police response at Omaha North High School on Thursday afternoon prompted school officials to issue a written response to staff and families. As indicated in the letter from Principal Collette Nero, Omaha Police confirmed to 6 News that a call had come in — from an out-of-town area code — alleging a threatening situation was unfolding at the school, located near 37th Street and Ames Avenue in north Omaha.
KETV.com
14-year-old Omaha manslaughter suspect appears before judge
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — A 14-year-old manslaughter suspect appeared before a Douglas County judge Thursday. Prosecutors said the teen shot 28-year-old Mr. Parker outside a home near the Omaha Country Club. The boy's attorney says the teen was defending his father, and used his father's gun to do so.
Pottawattamie County sheriff says jail changes made after ‘tragic’ 2018 case
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA — Pottawattamie County Sheriff Andy Brown said this week that reviewing and improving jail medical care has been a top priority following a 2018 incident in which a county inmate had to have both legs amputated. Brown said the case of inmate Kevin Pittillo was tragic and that since he took office […] The post Pottawattamie County sheriff says jail changes made after ‘tragic’ 2018 case appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WOWT
Man recently arrested in fatal Omaha mall shooting appears in court
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nearly a year after a murder in a mall parking lot, a recently arrested man appeared before a judge. An Omaha police detective described some of the evidence in what began as a drug deal. The mall was closed because it was after 11 p.m. on...
KETV.com
Caught on camera: Verbal argument leads to gunfire
Gunfire outside an Omaha laundromat was caught on camera and now investigators are looking for the gunman. The shooting happened about one in the morning of Aug. 11. It began with a verbal exchange in the parking lot near 46th and Cuming and store cameras picked up the exchange. “What's...
KETV.com
Omaha nonprofit denied 17 times for funding, foundations explain process
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha nonprofit said it might have to close its doors unless it gets the funding it needs. The executive director said most of their applications were denied. Bills are piling up at The East African Development Association of Nebraska, or EADAN. "We get some notes...
KETV.com
Omaha homeowner catches intruder breaking-in, fights them off
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a home break-in that ended with the burglar being attacked. The incident happened Wednesday morning near 48th and U streets. The homeowner Nicholas Beckman said a quick trip to pick up breakfast ended with him finding someone breaking into his home. "I...
WOWT
One suspect in Omaha gun store burglary appears in court, $100K bond
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An 18-year-old that police tied to two stolen guns from a burglary at a gun store in August was in district court Tuesday. Terry Barfield, 18, has a $100,000 bond. It’s reported five people broke into Frontier Justice in late June and two people did the...
KETV.com
Two people injured in hit-and-run Omaha crash
OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash Friday morning. Omaha police said one driver left the scene near 30th Street and Redick Avenue around 1 a.m. Paramedics took the two injured people to an area hospital. The crash remains under investigation.
KETV.com
Omaha woman who abandoned newborn on sidewalk sentenced to prison
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha woman who abandoned a newborn on the sidewalk in February will serve time in prison. Trinity Shakespeare, 28, was sentenced Tuesday in Douglas County District Court to two years in prison, followed by 18 months probation for felony child abuse. She pled no contest to the charge in July.
thebestmix1055.com
Man wanted in Colfax County arrested in Norfolk
A man wanted on a warrant in Colfax County was reportedly located with methamphetamine Tuesday morning in Norfolk. At 8:37 a.m. Tuesday, a Norfolk Police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an alleged license plate violation. According to Norfolk Police Capt. Michael Bauer, the Nebraska license plate on the car had a homemade, blue colored, renewal tag, with a hand-written number on it. In addition, Bauer said, the plate did not belong to the vehicle.
KETV.com
'15-year-old' undercover deputy catches man in child enticement
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Douglas County deputies said a 50-year-old man tried to entice who he thought was a 15-year-old girl. Court documents show Wilfredo Gutierrez was actually communicating with an undercover deputy online. Gutierrez faces a felony charge — we're still waiting for the sheriff's office to provide...
iheart.com
Man killed in Sarpy County crash identified
(Sarpy County, NE) -- The 28 year old man killed in a Wednesday crash in Sarpy County is identified. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says around 11:15 Wednesday morning, deputies, along with the Papillion Fire Department, were called to Highway 50 and Capehart Road for a two vehicle crash. Investigators say a northbound Ford F-150 collided with a Chevrolet Express van, which was also northbound on Highway 50.
KETV.com
Omaha police arrest teen in gun store burglary, cellphone links him to crime
OMAHA, Neb. — Douglas County prosecutors said police have arrested 18-year-old Terry Barfield in one of the Frontier Justice burglaries. Prosecutors said he had a gun stolen from Frontier Justice along with evidence from his phone linking him to the crime. Frontier Justice was burglarized twice in a five-week...
KETV.com
Ground Floor Guitar owner thanks community, OPD after robbery
OMAHA, Neb. — John Svatos was held at gunpoint and forced into the basement of the building that houses Ground Floor Guitar in July, along with store customers. Over two months have gone by since the robbery and Svatos has a fully-stocked store and there's one man in custody.
