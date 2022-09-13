ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Rapper PnB Rock Shot Dead at L.A. Restaurant After Photo Shared: Report

By Jake Thomas
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

PnB Rock has died after being reportedly shot multiple times while eating at a Los Angeles restaurant, drawing shock from the rapper's fans online along with warnings about social media users sharing their location.

PnB Rock, 30, whose real name is Rakim Hasheem Allen, was shot at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles as he was robbed of his jewelry, then rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead at 2 p.m., police told

The Los Angeles Times.

The condition of PnB Rock, best known for his 2016 hit "Selfish," as well as other details of his shooting, had not been disclosed yet as his fans took to Twitter to wish him a speedy recovery. Others on Twitter said the shooting was a cautionary tale about the perils of location-sharing on social media.

"I need everybody to keep@PnBRock in your prayers," rapper Coi Leray reacted on Twitter.

Following the shooting, a since-deleted Instagram post from PnB Rock's girlfriend that tagged their location has circulated online. The events leading up to the gunfire have not been confirmed, but Twitter users have suggested the Instagram post was used to target the rapper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dc4Wm_0hsquhhz00
Rapper PnB Rock is seen arriving to the Palm Angels Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week on February 9, 2020, in New York City. The rapper was reportedly shot dead at a Los Angeles restaurant Monday. Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

"After everything we've learned about social media, posting and tagging your location in real time is detrimental to your safety," Twitter user Linda, self-described marketer and writer, said. "Not everyone wishes you well."

Twitter user @Peterpumping wrote in a tweet that "the same scenario happened with Pop smoke. You people need to learn to stop posting your location while you're still there."

Rapper Pop Smoke, whose legal name is Bashar Barakah Jackson, was killed during a home invasion at his Los Angeles residence in February 2020. Leading up to his death, Pop Smoke, who was renting a Hollywood Hills home, had posted images to his Facebook Story with large amounts of cash and videos in which gift bags were opened, revealing his address, according to New York's Daily News.

As fans mourned Pop Smoke's death, Captain Jonathan Tippet, head of the LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division, told the Associated Press that three men and two teenage boys likely knew that Pop Smoke was at the home he was renting from the rapper's social media posts. The LAPD arrested the suspects later that summer.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in 2016 after posting a picture of her outfit in the city, according to CNN. She later said during The New York Times DealBook Conference that she changed her social media posting habits after being robbed.

PnB Rock appeared on CultureMillennials before the shooting Monday and described previous robbery attempts in Los Angeles.

While some Twitter users blamed the post by PnB Rock's girlfriend, others came to her defense.

"Y'all keep blaming his girlfriend for posting her location instead of addressing the real issue!!" Twitter user Hot Sauce and Ketchup said in a tweet. "People should be able post their food and location without fear of being killed or robbed. The culture is so trash."

Comments / 15

MONEY KING
3d ago

Condolences! If Roscoe's is as popular as they say it is, it will have, or should have some very good cameras, especially in South Los Angeles!

Reply
2
Trice
3d ago

This is so sad, but I'm not surprised at all. South Central LA hasn't changed! That desperate in a F** restaurant.... I hope they catch the fool who did it.

Reply
2
David O Gutierrez
3d ago

What is anybody doing to change this senseless stuff? This is why you need a mom and a dad. Government won't fix this.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Rapper PnB Rock Shot at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles

Rapper PnB Rock was shot while dining with his girlfriend at a Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles restaurant ... and video shows him fighting for his life. The shooting just happened, with restaurant employees in a panic as the rapper lay on the floor. Law enforcement sources say they got a call to the restaurant at 1:23 in the afternoon for a shooting victim.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

PnB Rock Detailed Encounter With L.A. Gang Members Days Before His Death

PnB Rock spoke about a recent brush with Los Angeles gang members in an interview with DJ Akademiks that was recorded just days before his death. The Philadelphia rapper was shot and killed during a robbery at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles in Inglewood, California on Monday afternoon (September 12).
INGLEWOOD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
TheDailyBeast

Tekashi69’s Girlfriend Arrested for Allegedly Punching Him Outside a Restaurant

The girlfriend of a rapper who snitched on the Bloods found herself in Miami jail Monday after he told police she punched him in the face. Tekashi69, who agreed to a 2020 plea deal with the feds over a series of gang robberies and shootings in exchange for testifying against his associates in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, was seen arguing with his girlfriend Rachel Wattley outside of the Miami restaurant Kiki on the River. Wattley, also known by her rap name Jade, was witnessed by a nearby security guard throwing several swings at her boyfriend, and reportedly left a minor injury on Tekashi’s left cheek. Wattley is being held at Miami-Dade jail on a battery charge related to the domestic violence. The whole incident, which began inside the restaurant but spilled onto the street, was reportedly caught on security camera footage from inside the establishment, according to TMZ. The pair have been together for three years and have a 7-year-old child together.
MIAMI, FL
Distractify

Singer-Rapper ChriseanRock Is Back in Jail — What Happened?

In the land of the on-again, off-again relationships, the permanently broken-up couple is king. Hopefully social media star/singer-rapper ChriseanRock and her boyfriend (we think), rapper Blueface, will reach this conclusion at some point. For now, the world might continue to be greeted by leaked videos of the couple's mostly cantankerous relationship. Once again, their issues have taken to the streets (literally) and ChriseanRock found herself behind bars.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
The Independent

‘It was not suicide’: Son of woman found hanged and burned in LA’s Griffith Park hits back at police

On 9 August, at around 12.30pm, authorities from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) found a body engulfed in flames and hanging from a tree in Griffith Park.It was the body of a woman who was found northeast of the Griffith Observatory, near a carousel and the Los Angeles Zoo, said the LAPD.“There are no indicators of foul play,” said detective Michael Ventura, who added that there were no indications to suggest that someone committed an act against her will.The LAFD (Los Angeles Fire Department) arrived at the scene, and were in charge of locating the human remains and extinguishing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
rolling out

Kodak Black and Nicki Minaj blasted for blaming PnB’s girlfriend for his death

Kodak Black and Nicki Minaj are getting blasted by fans for blaming PnB Rock’s girlfriend for his shooting death in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Even rap queen Cardi B came out and slammed all the people who are pointing the finger at PnB Rock’s girlfriend, Steph, for posting this photo of the two of them eating at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles shortly before he was gunned down in a robbery attempt.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pnb Rock
TheDailyBeast

‘Beyond Scared Straight’ Star Found Dead in Abandoned Home With ‘Traumatic Injuries’

A young woman who appeared on the TV series Beyond Scared Straight as a teenager has been found dead in an abandoned house in California, authorities say.The body of Ashley Tropez, who appeared on the reality show in 2011, was found after the Victorville Police Department responded to a report of a dead body inside a property in Victorville, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department said in a press release Saturday. She was 24 years old.“Upon arrival, deputies located Ashley Tropez inside the house, suffering from traumatic injuries,” the release says. The precise nature of the injuries and the cause of...
VICTORVILLE, CA
RadarOnline

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Ex-Mistress Mildred Spotted In Hollywood With Actor’s Son Joseph For ‘Night On The Town’

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ex-housekeeper/mistress Mildred Baena was seen out and about in Los Angeles for a rare appearance with the actor’s son Joseph, Radar has learned. Over the weekend, the 24-year-old son of The Terminator star was spotted at the Hollywood Bowl with Mildred where they saw The Gypsy Kings perform. Joseph, who currently works as an LA-based real estate agent, shared one snap of the two posing in front of the stage. The two appeared in good spirits as they smiled from ear to ear for the camera. “With a packed schedule, it’s always such a special and meaningful time...
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

R&B Singer Jesse Powell Dead at 51

The music industry has lost a beloved member. Singer Jesse Powell recently passed away at his Los Angeles home, his sister Tamara Powell shared on social media Sept. 13. The R&B artist, well-known for his late '90s track "You," was 51. "It is with a heavy heart that we announce...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrities Death#Reality Tv#Shooting#Violent Crime#Roscoe#Chicken Waffles#The Los Angeles Times
RadarOnline

Disturbing Video Footage Of Hit-&-Run RELEASED As Notorious B.I.G.'s Daughter Posts Driver BF's $1 Million Bond

Graphic video footage shows the moment Tyshawn Baldwin — boyfriend of Notorious B.I.G.'s daughter T'yanna Wallace — struck a mother and her 2-year-old daughter while trying to evade arrest during a hit-and-run incident, Radar can confirm.Witnesses can be heard screaming and rushing to help as the chaos was unfolding in Queens, New York, on August 10, moments after Baldwin, 28, initially had complied with the officers' request to see his license and registration.RadarOnline.com has learned that Baldwin was stopped by police after parking his 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat in a busy intersection. His loud exhaust and dark tinted windows were...
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
CBS LA

Person jumps to death off 101 Freeway in Downtown LA

A person jumped off a 101 Freeway overpass in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday, prompting an immediate closure of the southbound side of the freeway.The person died immediately after jumping off the bridge near Grand Park. The person jumped off around 3:50 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.The person's identification has not been released at this moment. Caltrans announced that southbound side of the 101 Freeway at Broadway Avenue while authorities investigate the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
110K+
Post
964M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy