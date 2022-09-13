Declaring that dogs and people sharing fields is not working, the Mountain Brook City County on Monday banned dogs from fields in the city. “It's not working,” Councilman Billy Pritchard declared, acknowledging having received several reports on the matter. “Now they're starting flag football for younger guys so until the middle of November, they're going to be out there, even on Sunday for a lot of time every afternoon, including weekends and Fridays.

MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO