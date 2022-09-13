ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

hooversun.com

Hoover completes renovations at Georgetown Lake Park

Hoover officials on Wednesday celebrated the completion of renovations to Georgetown Lake Park. The city this summer spent $70,000 replacing almost all the woodwork in the park and installing a new fountain in the 3-acre lake. The neighborhood park sits off Lorna Road, just east of the Colonial Park Condominiums and between the Monte D’Oro and Chapel Hills neighborhoods.
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

New proposed apartment complex in Tuscaloosa causes controversy

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New retail space and apartments are coming to downtown Tuscaloosa, but not everyone is on board with the idea. The Tuscaloosa City Council voted four-three to approve the project that is months in the making. This will be a six-story mixed used apartment complex located on...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Birmingham’s Crestwood Festival Centre sells for $9.3 million, new grocery store eyed

Big changes are coming to Birmingham’s Crestwood Festival Centre after the 33-year-old shopping center was sold last month. Baltimore-based CityWide Properties acquired the center for $9.38 million. CityWide founder Steve Verstandig said the company plans to invest $1.5 million in capital upgrades on the site over the next year-and-a-half, improving its façade and parking lot, and adding aesthetic touches.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Jefferson County Sheriff Pettway addresses Center Point City Council

By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CENTER POINT — Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Levie Pettway addressed the Center Point Council to discuss contract negotiation concerns during its city council meeting Thursday, September 14. Relocated to the Center Point Community Center on Sun Hill Road while City Hall undergoes mold mitigation, Pettway and several council members […]
CENTER POINT, AL
Village Living

Dogs banned from city fields

Declaring that dogs and people sharing fields is not working, the Mountain Brook City County on Monday banned dogs from fields in the city. “It's not working,” Councilman Billy Pritchard declared, acknowledging having received several reports on the matter. “Now they're starting flag football for younger guys so until the middle of November, they're going to be out there, even on Sunday for a lot of time every afternoon, including weekends and Fridays.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
Shelby Reporter

City of Hoover to hold Household Hazardous Waste Day

HOOVER – It’s time for those who live in Hoover and Indian Springs Village to clean out their homes of unwanted materials. The city of Hoover will hold a Household Hazardous Waste Day on Saturday, Sept. 17. “We do this twice a year just to ensure people have...
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Water Works Board met with Mayor Woodfin privately Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC has learned Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin met privately with all 8 of the current Birmingham Water Works Board as well as a powerful state senator and the utility’s General Manager Sunday night in a meeting that was not publicly advertised. The meeting comes less...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham Water Works repeats history with billing software

Customers have blamed the Birmingham Water Works board and management for billing issues. But the software used to manage billing may deserve scrutiny in the thousands of bills being overestimated or otherwise wrong, current and former officials said. That SAP - System Analysis Program Development – software was brought to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Road closure in Shelby County to replace bridge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Department of Transportation crews will close Highway 25 in Shelby County this week to replace the Waxahatchee Bridge. The road will remain closed to everyone except folks who live right around the bridge until May 2023. You can use the detour route in place by...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Vestavia Hills road repaired after complaints about safety

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBMA) — UPDATE:. Less than 24 hours after our report, contractors were out repairing a Vestavia Hills road. Homeowner Eliena Rosales says it made her day to see the workers. She thanked ABC3340 News for drawing attention to the road conditions. "I was so happy when...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Board of Education approves new budget, teacher pay raises

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Board of Education approved its budget for the Fiscal Year 2023 Tuesday, including setting the district’s minimum hourly pay rate to $15. That pay increase will mean an additional $8,000 yearly for some employees who were previously making as little as $10 per hour, according to Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham city attorney: Rice’s BWWB resignation valid

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s city attorney pushed back Thursday against the efforts of Birmingham Water Works Board Chair Chris Rice to rescind his resignation. In a letter to the BWWB’s attorney, City Attorney Nicole King cites the Water Works Certificate of Incorporation that says “Any director may resign by filing written notice of such resignation with the Board or with the city clerk of the City, stating the effective date thereof.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

WVTM 13 Investigates: Lawsuit could be slowing Ensley development

City leaders said a lawsuit filed by a demolition contractor could be slowing a $12 million Ensley development. The Ramsay McCormack office tower was demolished in Spring 2021, but there is very little physical progress on the site since then. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Virtual hiring event for Mercedes-Benz starts Monday

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Mercedes-Benz USI (MBUSI) is partnering with West Alabama Works September 19 for a virtual hiring event. Full-time, permanent jobs are available. They pay $22 an hour. MBUSI is encouraging more technical candidates to apply for the maintenance team member and/or automation cell operator positions. Several...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL

