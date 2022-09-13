Read full article on original website
Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' HairThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City TitlesP3 StrategiesHoover, AL
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscuraBirmingham, AL
hooversun.com
Hoover completes renovations at Georgetown Lake Park
Hoover officials on Wednesday celebrated the completion of renovations to Georgetown Lake Park. The city this summer spent $70,000 replacing almost all the woodwork in the park and installing a new fountain in the 3-acre lake. The neighborhood park sits off Lorna Road, just east of the Colonial Park Condominiums and between the Monte D’Oro and Chapel Hills neighborhoods.
wbrc.com
New proposed apartment complex in Tuscaloosa causes controversy
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New retail space and apartments are coming to downtown Tuscaloosa, but not everyone is on board with the idea. The Tuscaloosa City Council voted four-three to approve the project that is months in the making. This will be a six-story mixed used apartment complex located on...
Birmingham’s Crestwood Festival Centre sells for $9.3 million, new grocery store eyed
Big changes are coming to Birmingham’s Crestwood Festival Centre after the 33-year-old shopping center was sold last month. Baltimore-based CityWide Properties acquired the center for $9.38 million. CityWide founder Steve Verstandig said the company plans to invest $1.5 million in capital upgrades on the site over the next year-and-a-half, improving its façade and parking lot, and adding aesthetic touches.
Jefferson County Sheriff Pettway addresses Center Point City Council
By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CENTER POINT — Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Levie Pettway addressed the Center Point Council to discuss contract negotiation concerns during its city council meeting Thursday, September 14. Relocated to the Center Point Community Center on Sun Hill Road while City Hall undergoes mold mitigation, Pettway and several council members […]
Village Living
2 restaurants announce future Vestavia Hills openings while 3 others close
It’s been a busy summer for the restaurant scene in Vestavia Hills. Several restaurants have closed while two more have announced they will be coming to the city in the near future. Mama Coco Cantina & Grill will move into the former Metro Diner space at 1088 Montgomery Highway,...
Birmingham Water Works chairman says he resigned under duress, not leaving board
Birmingham Water Works Chairman Christopher Rice withdrew his resignation according to a letter read by Vice Chairman William “Butch” Burbage, Jr. in this morning’s water works board meeting. The letter written by Rice’s lawyer, Bruce L. Gordon, was addressed to the water works board and Mayor Randall...
Village Living
Dogs banned from city fields
Declaring that dogs and people sharing fields is not working, the Mountain Brook City County on Monday banned dogs from fields in the city. “It's not working,” Councilman Billy Pritchard declared, acknowledging having received several reports on the matter. “Now they're starting flag football for younger guys so until the middle of November, they're going to be out there, even on Sunday for a lot of time every afternoon, including weekends and Fridays.
Shelby Reporter
City of Hoover to hold Household Hazardous Waste Day
HOOVER – It’s time for those who live in Hoover and Indian Springs Village to clean out their homes of unwanted materials. The city of Hoover will hold a Household Hazardous Waste Day on Saturday, Sept. 17. “We do this twice a year just to ensure people have...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Water Works Board met with Mayor Woodfin privately Sunday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC has learned Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin met privately with all 8 of the current Birmingham Water Works Board as well as a powerful state senator and the utility’s General Manager Sunday night in a meeting that was not publicly advertised. The meeting comes less...
Birmingham Water Works repeats history with billing software
Customers have blamed the Birmingham Water Works board and management for billing issues. But the software used to manage billing may deserve scrutiny in the thousands of bills being overestimated or otherwise wrong, current and former officials said. That SAP - System Analysis Program Development – software was brought to...
wbrc.com
Road closure in Shelby County to replace bridge
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Department of Transportation crews will close Highway 25 in Shelby County this week to replace the Waxahatchee Bridge. The road will remain closed to everyone except folks who live right around the bridge until May 2023. You can use the detour route in place by...
wbrc.com
K and J’s Elegant Pastries poised for huge year after being named a ‘Bronze Retailer of the Year’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A sweet award for a delicious bakery in Uptown. K & J’s Elegant Pastries is being recognized for its success. The bakery earned the Bronze Retailer of the Year Award from the Alabama Retailers Association. The group recognizes small businesses that have shown growth and...
wbrc.com
Online rental scam leaving Birmingham families out thousands of dollars
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re on your side with a warning about a new rental scam happening right now in Birmingham that could cost you thousands and leave you with no place to live. Troy Gagliardi owns Sayco Homes and they have around 100 rental properties throughout Birmingham. He...
ABC 33/40 News
Vestavia Hills road repaired after complaints about safety
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBMA) — UPDATE:. Less than 24 hours after our report, contractors were out repairing a Vestavia Hills road. Homeowner Eliena Rosales says it made her day to see the workers. She thanked ABC3340 News for drawing attention to the road conditions. "I was so happy when...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Board of Education approves new budget, teacher pay raises
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Board of Education approved its budget for the Fiscal Year 2023 Tuesday, including setting the district’s minimum hourly pay rate to $15. That pay increase will mean an additional $8,000 yearly for some employees who were previously making as little as $10 per hour, according to Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan.
wbrc.com
Birmingham city attorney: Rice’s BWWB resignation valid
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s city attorney pushed back Thursday against the efforts of Birmingham Water Works Board Chair Chris Rice to rescind his resignation. In a letter to the BWWB’s attorney, City Attorney Nicole King cites the Water Works Certificate of Incorporation that says “Any director may resign by filing written notice of such resignation with the Board or with the city clerk of the City, stating the effective date thereof.”
ABC 33/40 News
'It's unfair:' Jefferson County residents react to garbage collection bills
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — People who live in unincorporated Jefferson County noticed what they are paying for trash pick up has gone up. AmWaste said diesel fuel costs in the area are up 226% so the increase was necessary. “I thought it was maybe a mistake on the...
wvtm13.com
WVTM 13 Investigates: Lawsuit could be slowing Ensley development
City leaders said a lawsuit filed by a demolition contractor could be slowing a $12 million Ensley development. The Ramsay McCormack office tower was demolished in Spring 2021, but there is very little physical progress on the site since then. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
wbrc.com
Virtual hiring event for Mercedes-Benz starts Monday
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Mercedes-Benz USI (MBUSI) is partnering with West Alabama Works September 19 for a virtual hiring event. Full-time, permanent jobs are available. They pay $22 an hour. MBUSI is encouraging more technical candidates to apply for the maintenance team member and/or automation cell operator positions. Several...
hooversun.com
Neighborhood Bridges program honors Hoover's 'queen of kindness' from Gwin Elementary
The Hoover Helps nonprofit on Tuesday night recognized a Gwin Elementary School counselor as Hoover’s “queen of kindness” for helping meet the needs of children in her school. Gwin counselor Wendy Sizemore in the previous school year identified needs of 513 students that the Hoover Helps Neighborhood...
