ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

Comments / 0

 

GATLINBURG EAT & DRINK

More
 

GATLINBURG THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Largest expansion ever planned for Wilderness at the Smokies

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A business that’s Sevierville’s largest tax contributor is planning a new $40 million investment that is set to open next year. Wilderness at the Smokies plans to add new rooms and expand its indoor water park area. 40,000 square feet of space will be...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

Some Dollywood Season Passholders will Get a Chance to Visit the Great Pumpkin LumiNights Festival before the General Public

Dollywood Gold and Diamond Season Passholders get to experience the fun of Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights on Thursday evening, Sept. 22, prior to the festival opening to all guests on Friday, Sept. 23. The park’s nighttime experience allows families to wander through immersive harvest-themed displays of intricately-carved pumpkins in...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sevierville, TN
Sevierville, TN
Lifestyle
State
Tennessee State
City
Gatlinburg, TN
Gatlinburg, TN
Lifestyle
City
Pigeon Forge, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
wvlt.tv

Second Chick-fil-A coming to Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A spokesperson with Chick-Fil-A confirmed that a second location will open in Sevier County in the coming year. Currently, the only Chick-Fil-A in Sevier County is located on the Parkway in Sevierville right next door to Wal-Mart. This creates a lot of traffic in the area for customers trying to get to each store.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Meet the animal stars of the Tennessee Valley Fair

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Whether you want to pet exotic rescued animals or watch livestock competitions for the best of the best, the Tennessee Valley Fair has something for all of the animal lovers out there. The Tennessee Valley Fair offers two animal experiences that are fun for the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Ne Great Smoky Mountains#Travel Guide#Travel Themeparks#What To Do#Linus Travel#Theme Parks#Previews#Travel Destinations#Popular Gatlinburg
kennythepirate.com

An Exciting Preview of the Harvest Festival in Dollywood

Do you need a place to head for your next adventure? It looks like Dollywood is the place to be this fall!. Each year, Trip Advisor, a trusted and hotly utilized travel review site, compiles the winners of the Traveler’s Choice Awards. These awards are meant to recognize the best in tourism and hospitality according to those who matter the most of all: the actual guests.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Travel
wvlt.tv

Tennessee Valley Fair food vendors feel the pain of inflation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Food vendors at the annual Tennessee Valley Fair at Chilhowee Park & Exposition Center are dealing with rising food costs due to inflation. Courtney Norris, a veterinarian at Zoo Knoxville, visits the fair almost daily during her lunch break and noticed the increase in the price of food.
KNOXVILLE, TN
travelawaits.com

Peek Inside This Dolly Parton-Themed Camper You Can Rent For The Night

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Parton me, do you have any Grey Poupon? We’re all out of dijon, but this Dolly Parton-themed camper really passes muster. Located in the Knoxville, Tennesee, suburb of Maryville, this Smoky Mountain glamping experience is about an hour outside of Dollywood and 40 minutes from Dolly’s hometown of Sevierville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Experts say start your Christmas Shopping early

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Although it may seem a little soon, now is a great time to start Christmas shopping, according to experts. Dr. Michelle Childs is a Professor of Retail at the University of Tennessee. Childs said it's better to start looking for Christmas presents early. "If you're on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy