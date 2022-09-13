Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Largest expansion ever planned for Wilderness at the Smokies
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A business that’s Sevierville’s largest tax contributor is planning a new $40 million investment that is set to open next year. Wilderness at the Smokies plans to add new rooms and expand its indoor water park area. 40,000 square feet of space will be...
Sevierville TN Will Soon Be Home to Exciting New Smokies Attraction
The first time I went to Gatlinburg, it was 1982 and there wasn't much to do EXCEPT Gatlinburg. My sister and I checked out Ripley's Believe It or Not and jumped into a crystal clear Smoky Mountain stream fully clothed. But aside from that, well... WHAT ISN'T THERE TO DO...
newstalk987.com
Some Dollywood Season Passholders will Get a Chance to Visit the Great Pumpkin LumiNights Festival before the General Public
Dollywood Gold and Diamond Season Passholders get to experience the fun of Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights on Thursday evening, Sept. 22, prior to the festival opening to all guests on Friday, Sept. 23. The park’s nighttime experience allows families to wander through immersive harvest-themed displays of intricately-carved pumpkins in...
wvlt.tv
Fall Rod Run opens in Pigeon Forge with cast from Happy Days
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A popular car show, Rod Run, in Pigeon Forge opened up Thursday with some familiar faces from a popular 1970′s TV show. Potsie and Ralph are on hand signing autographs and meeting with fans of the show at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge.
thesmokies.com
Dig’n Zone construction theme park coming soon to Sevierville TN
If you’re building a construction theme park – one where the chief attractions will be people operating the very machines that are being used to build the amusement park – how can you really tell when you’re done?. The Dig‘n Zone theme park is a 27-acre...
wvlt.tv
Second Chick-fil-A coming to Sevierville
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A spokesperson with Chick-Fil-A confirmed that a second location will open in Sevier County in the coming year. Currently, the only Chick-Fil-A in Sevier County is located on the Parkway in Sevierville right next door to Wal-Mart. This creates a lot of traffic in the area for customers trying to get to each store.
Photos: Margaritaville RV resort opens in Pigeon Forge
Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville company has expanded its footprint in Sevier County with a massive RV resort and lodge in Pigeon Forge.
WATE
Meet the animal stars of the Tennessee Valley Fair
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Whether you want to pet exotic rescued animals or watch livestock competitions for the best of the best, the Tennessee Valley Fair has something for all of the animal lovers out there. The Tennessee Valley Fair offers two animal experiences that are fun for the...
kennythepirate.com
An Exciting Preview of the Harvest Festival in Dollywood
Do you need a place to head for your next adventure? It looks like Dollywood is the place to be this fall!. Each year, Trip Advisor, a trusted and hotly utilized travel review site, compiles the winners of the Traveler’s Choice Awards. These awards are meant to recognize the best in tourism and hospitality according to those who matter the most of all: the actual guests.
WBIR
Sequoyah Hills Park in Knoxville, Tennessee
Need a place to take a walk, have a picnic, launch a boat or play fetch with your dog? You could try this West Knoxville spot.
When to expect peak fall color in the Smoky Mountains
With temperature cool downs beginning to feel a bit more like fall, the trees are beginning to change colors.
WBIR
Ijams River Trail in Knoxville, Tennessee
Ijams in Knoxville has more than 12 miles of nature trails open to hikers and runners. An easy trail to start with is the River Trail.
secretcharlotte.co
These Floating HouseBoats Are Available To Stay In Overnight In North Carolina
Head to the small mountain town of Bryson City, over 4 hours away from Charlotte, for a perfect getaway into the Great Smoky Mountains and Fontana Lake where you can rent these unique and cozy houseboats right on the water to kick off the end of summer. Only accessible by...
Dolly Parton movie props for sale at Sevierville thrift store
Anyone hoping to get their hands on items from Dollywood may have a better opportunity.
21,000 Sq. ft brewery, taproom coming to Lenoir City
A popular, Nashville-based craft brewery announced plans to build a 21,000 square foot taproom and manufacturing facility in Lenoir City on Monday.
WBIR
A 'Thriller' in Knoxville: The Jacksons' Victory Tour at Neyland Stadium
The Jacksons performed three concerts in Knoxville in 1984. This is a look at the process of putting on shows of such magnitude and the impact they had on Knoxville.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee Valley Fair food vendors feel the pain of inflation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Food vendors at the annual Tennessee Valley Fair at Chilhowee Park & Exposition Center are dealing with rising food costs due to inflation. Courtney Norris, a veterinarian at Zoo Knoxville, visits the fair almost daily during her lunch break and noticed the increase in the price of food.
travelawaits.com
Peek Inside This Dolly Parton-Themed Camper You Can Rent For The Night
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Parton me, do you have any Grey Poupon? We’re all out of dijon, but this Dolly Parton-themed camper really passes muster. Located in the Knoxville, Tennesee, suburb of Maryville, this Smoky Mountain glamping experience is about an hour outside of Dollywood and 40 minutes from Dolly’s hometown of Sevierville.
Historic and Haunted Tennessee Prison Offers Tours a Restaurant, and More
This prison in Tennessee is said to have held many notorious criminals, after closing in 2009, it's back open, and according to many visitors, there are some inmates who never left. Brushy Mtn. State Penitentiary. Located in Petros, Tennessee sits a building that used to be a penitentiary that held...
Experts say start your Christmas Shopping early
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Although it may seem a little soon, now is a great time to start Christmas shopping, according to experts. Dr. Michelle Childs is a Professor of Retail at the University of Tennessee. Childs said it's better to start looking for Christmas presents early. "If you're on...
