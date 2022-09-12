Jamal Adams doubtful to return after being carted off to locker room with knee injury

Jamal Adams’ time with the Seahawks has been an unqualified disaster. From the extremely ill-advised trade that brought him here, to the underwhelming play, the over-extended contract and the frequent injuries, there just hasn’t been anything to get excited about for Seattle fans.

Now it seems Adams’ bad luck has carried over into the 2022 season. After coming up limp following a blitz attempt against Russell Wilson, Adams was carted off to the locker room.

The team is saying Adams is doubtful to return with a knee injury.

Adams missed four games each of the last two seasons due to shoulder injuries and is currently wearing a cast on his left hand after breaking his middle finger on a helmet the first day of training camp.