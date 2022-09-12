ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamal Adams doubtful to return after being carted off to locker room with knee injury

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Jamal Adams’ time with the Seahawks has been an unqualified disaster. From the extremely ill-advised trade that brought him here, to the underwhelming play, the over-extended contract and the frequent injuries, there just hasn’t been anything to get excited about for Seattle fans.

Now it seems Adams’ bad luck has carried over into the 2022 season. After coming up limp following a blitz attempt against Russell Wilson, Adams was carted off to the locker room.

The team is saying Adams is doubtful to return with a knee injury.

Adams missed four games each of the last two seasons due to shoulder injuries and is currently wearing a cast on his left hand after breaking his middle finger on a helmet the first day of training camp.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Final injury report for Jets vs. Browns

Friday’s injury report was pretty positive for the most part for the Jets. All but two available players practiced in full Friday, including safety Jordan Whitehead. When practice resumed Wednesday, Whitehead was considered “definitely questionable” by head coach Robert Saleh and was “week to week” at best. He is still questionable for Sunday, but the arrow is certainly pointing up after getting in a full practice Friday.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs stock watch: Which players impressed during Week 2 vs. Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs notched another victory in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers. The first home game of the season for the Chiefs matched them against their AFC West division rivals as, once again, the two starting quarterbacks took center stage. The game lived up to the high expectations as the Chiefs defense made vital plays to pull out the 27-24 victory. Several playmakers shined while a few weren’t quite ready for prime time.
KANSAS CITY, MO
