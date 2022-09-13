Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Stopped clocks, bike locks, and 5 more ways the U.K. has ceased being a serious country after the Queen’s death
The death of Queen Elizabeth II already seems to be a likely touchstone moment for anyone currently alive and will absolutely go down in history as one of the milestones of the twenty-first century. As the UK heads into a period of national mourning, many of the country’s steadfast institutions have all but shut down, with cultural mainstays postponing or canceling outright events that would have continued in the face of nearly any other tragedy.
wegotthiscovered.com
A critically-hated Marvel misfire has found its new streaming home on Disney Plus
The last remnants of a long-gone era of Marvel is now set to haunt streaming audiences, as the last ever Fox X-Men film shoots itself to Disney Plus. The New Mutants was one of the last ever blockbusters to get released before the pandemic closed nearly every aspect of life, and after two of the longest years in human history, it’s now making a comeback. With an all-star cast, soon X-Men fans will have a bit of extra content as they wait for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
wegotthiscovered.com
In case you’re wondering how long the Queen’s lying in state is, guards are literally fainting on the spot
Working for the Royal Family is a tough job, and people are now just witnessing how tough the job can be as guards have been seen fainting whilst on duty as they guard Queen Elizabeth II‘s body. A clip from the BBC’s live-feed circulated on social media, showing one...
U.K.・
wegotthiscovered.com
Sensible Disney adults roll their eyes after drunk and disorderly woman’s ejection from EPCOT goes viral
The topic of Disney adults has become divisive in recent years, as the evidence stacks up that full-grown Disney lovers are often a uniquely difficult group. Countless viral stories recount incidents in which Disney adults make public scenes due to a variety of perceived faults or issues, and many denizens of the web have written the entire group off as problematic, entitled, and unpleasant. This is of course not true for every Disney lover who’s surpassed legal voting age, but recent years have seen many people label them, as a whole, as one of the most hated groups on the internet.
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans can binge through one of the best found-footage-franchises of all-time in one place this October
Found footage horror fans rejoice because Hulu is treating you for the Halloween season. The first three movies in the V/H/S series will be coming to the streamer on Oct 1. Prior to this, the only place you could find these flicks to stream was on the horror-focused platform Shudder. Of course, not everyone is devoted enough to the genre to shell out for yet another streaming service every month, so the addition of these found footage favorites to Hulu is very welcome.
wegotthiscovered.com
People are rediscovering an old children’s show that’s far scarier than any modern horror film
Sometimes we look back on the shows of our youth and wonder how on earth they were allowed to be made, let alone as entertainment for children! Well, now people on Twitter are rediscovering an Australian show from their childhood and we must have collectively blocked it from our memories to protect our sanity because it is a full-on horror fest.
wegotthiscovered.com
First ‘Do Revenge’ reviews promise a smart and subversive Netflix thriller
You’re either painstakingly unaware or teeth-grindingly conscious of this fact at any given time, but the realm of high school is absolutely, positively ruthless; just look at Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut Booksmart, where the closest thing to an antagonist was the culture of high school itself, complete with the hierarchy and expectations that each and every character found themselves mercilessly constrained by.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Goodnight Mommy’ reviews lament yet another needless horror remake
These days, a movie doesn’t even need to necessarily be bad to earn itself a couple of eyerolls; the bar now seems to be set at whether or not they can avoid the “unnecessary” label. Goodnight Mommy appears to have fallen victim to such a label, with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Who plays Adar in ‘Rings of Power’ and where you’ve seen them before
Amazon’s highly anticipated fantasy series Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is finally here and fans are slowly getting to see their favorite characters make their way to the screen. The latest of these is one of the show’s villains, Adar. While Adar was shown during...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users hyped for the impending return of a fantasy favorite
Nobody expected Fate: The Winx Saga to be loved by fans. Despite what critics and die-hards thought of the live-action Winx Club spin-off, season one received an average score of 75 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. And with season two on the horizon, fans of the magical adventure series have shown excitement as they’re curious to know what happens next at Alfea college.
wegotthiscovered.com
Who plays Sauron in ‘The Rings of Power?’
Amazon Prime’s crowning jewel The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is here, and so are the returns of some Middle-earth fan favorites and iconic characters. One of the latest to trek into The Rings of Power is none other than the dark lord to end all dark lords, Sauron. But who plays the villain in the Prime series? Where else have we seen the actor?
wegotthiscovered.com
List of easter eggs found in BLACKPINK’s ‘Shut Down’ music video
On the same day BLACKPINK released their latest album BORN PINK and embarked on their world tour, the female K-Pop group released their newest single titled, ‘Shut Down’. This song is the second featured single from their second studio album and prior to its release, a teaser for the music video was released.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ star Milly Alcock thought she was going to get fired
HBO’s highly anticipated prequel to Game of Thrones is in no shortage of amazing characters portrayed by even more amazing actors. Among the fandom’s absolute favorites in House of the Dragon so far is Milly Alcock’s Rhaenyra Targaryen, who has managed to draw a staggering amount of acclaim.
wegotthiscovered.com
Kim Kardashian slammed by ‘Skinnygirl’ boss in wake of lottery lawsuit
A feud between reality stars is playing out on social media amidst a lawsuit being leveled at Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick related to an alleged fake lottery scam. Specifically, The Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel is being vocal about her criticism of the Keeping up with the Kardashians stars.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial’ cast and release date on Tubi
It was only a matter of time before the infamous trial of dueling defamation lawsuits between ex-spouses and movie stars Johnny Depp and Amber Heard would be turned into a dramatized narrative. Incredibly, we’re getting just that less than a year after the trial concluded thanks to a forthcoming film coming to the free streaming service Tubi, called Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial.
wegotthiscovered.com
History buffs heap praise on a beloved and brutal epic that never got its due
Everyone knows that Ridley Scott’s Gladiator single-handedly revived the historical epic after the blockbuster swords-and-sandals tale went on to score rave reviews and land $460 million at the box office, before ultimately winning five Academy Awards from 12 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor. Roland Emmerich’s The Patriot faced the misfortune of releasing just eight weeks later, and as a result it ended up being caught in the wake of Russell Crowe’s vengeful Maximus.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: Episode 4 dives into Tolkien lore as fans wonder about the origins of Orcs and the sword Narsil
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power might not amount to much in the eyes of the most ardent Tolkien gatekeepers out there, but the show is certainly showing off with all of these lore elements from the Second Age. The fourth episode was full of references and nods to both Peter Jackson’s cinematic trilogy and J.R.R. Tolkien’s back catalogue, so we’ve tried to break down the most important developments in today’s roundup.
wegotthiscovered.com
A self-indulgent slog of a sci-fi remake tries to find redemption on Netflix
As bizarre as it sounds to trash a hugely successful and massively ambitious existential sci-fi drama that boasted a stacked cast of A-list superstars for living to disappoint, Cameron Crowe’s Vanilla Sky often became so indulgent that it genuinely felt in real danger of disappearing up its own ass.
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: Conflict brews in ‘House of the Dragon’ episode 5 trailer
House of the Dragon has spent the first four episodes mostly setting up the narrative while giving fans a little taste of dragon warfare, but it seems that the prequel series is finally ready to dial up the action as we get into the second half of the first season.
wegotthiscovered.com
A tormented post-apocalyptic survival thriller treks through the streaming wasteland
One of the dangers that comes with telling a post-apocalyptic survival story is that things may end up becoming bleak to the point of abject misery, but that ironically turned out to be one of The Road‘s greatest strengths. Rest assured, it is most certainly not a light and frothy adventure, but it’s nonetheless a remarkably powerful piece of cinema.
Comments / 0