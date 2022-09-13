Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Confused Why Husband Keeps Spelling Their Son’s Name Wrong Months After Birth
A woman is confused why her husband has been misspelling their son's name for five months. On Reddit, the frustrated new mom took explained that not only has her husband been misspelling it, but so have his friends. "My son’s name is Isaac. He is 5 months old. I’ve been...
Woman Devastated After Daughter Saves Dad’s New Girlfriend as ‘Mum’ in Her Phone
A mother was left absolutely gutted after she picked up her daughter's phone and saw a notification she wasn't expecting. On parenting forum Mumsnet, the woman shared she noticed her daughter had received texts from a person listed under her contacts as "Mum." It wasn't her though, but rather her ex's new girlfriend.
B93
Midland, TX
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://b93.net
Comments / 0