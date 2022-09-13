Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Devastated After Daughter Saves Dad’s New Girlfriend as ‘Mum’ in Her Phone
A mother was left absolutely gutted after she picked up her daughter's phone and saw a notification she wasn't expecting. On parenting forum Mumsnet, the woman shared she noticed her daughter had received texts from a person listed under her contacts as "Mum." It wasn't her though, but rather her ex's new girlfriend.
This Attorney On TikTok Is My "Legally Blonde" Fantasy Come True, And I'm Completely Obsessed With Her
"My boss fired me from my first lawyer job for not 'fitting in' with the conservative culture and refusing to make him coffee. So I started my own firm, where we wear whatever we want and ran my old boss out of business. Best part? He recently applied for a job at my firm. I told him we need some help making the girls coffee."
Pet-Obsessed Woman Tattoos Animal Ashes Into Her Skin: ‘I Get to Carry Them With Me Forever’
Alexandra Ashe is an animal lover, but her passion for her pets runs deeper than surface level. So deep, in fact, that Ashe has the remains of her beloved pets permanently tattooed onto her skin so they can "always be with her." The 35-year-old, who lives with more than 50...
PETS・
Mix 97.9 FM
Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
541K+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mix979fm.com
Comments / 0